Renewable Energy Certificate Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2030 – DLA Energy, Green-e Energy, etc.

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global renewable energy certificate market size was valued at $9.3 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $103.2 billion by 2030, with the global renewable energy certificate market forecast expected at a CAGR of 27.2% from 2021 to 2030. The increase in demand for power from renewable energy resources led to the high demand for the renewable energy certificate market. The presence of developing countries such as India and China are under rapid development renewable energy infrastructure is also a factor driving the growth of the market. As of 2021, India had 96.96 GW of renewable energy capacity and represents 25.2% of the overall installed power capacity which provides great opportunity for the expansion of renewable energy certificates. The rapid development in communication and internet technology led to the development of green energy centers which can be used to track the total production and consumption of green attribute energy resources. The above-mentioned rapid development and application of IoT in this market will provide ample opportunities for the development of the renewable energy certificate market. The increase in GHG emissions and global warming across the world and rapid development in the conversion efficiency of renewable energy are the major driving factors for the growth of the market.

Renewable energy certificates are used for the marketing of power from renewable energy resources. The incompleteness of the regulations and not completely formed organization based on this market is also one of the reasons restraining the growth of the market. The lack of awareness among the developing countries regarding the renewable energy certificates especially in India, and others hamper the growth of the renewable energy certificate market.

The increase in the demand for power from renewable energy across the world led to the demand for the renewable energy certificate market. The rapid development of green data centres and the completeness in the regulation is a major reason for the development of the market. The rapid innovation in communication and internet in the modern society provides ample opportunities for the growth of the renewable energy certificate market during the forecast period.

The renewable energy certificate market is segmented based on type of energy, capacity, end-use, and region.

Based on energy type, the global renewable energy certificate market is segmented into solar energy, wind power, hydroelectric power, and gas power. Based on capacity, it is introduced as 0-1,000KWH, 1,100-5,000KWH, and more than 5,000KWH. The end use introduced in the study includes voluntary and compliance.

Region-wise, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Presently, North America accounts for the largest share of the market, followed by Asia Pacific and Europe.

๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐Ÿ๐ข๐ง๐๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ฌ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ฎ๐๐ฒ:

- Region-wise, North America is projected to witness growth at the highest CAGR in terms of revenue, during the forecast period.

- As per renewable energy certificate market analysis, by energy type, the solar energy segment accounted for the largest share in 2020.

- Based on capacity, the 0-1,000KWH segment was the major share contributor in 2020.

- Based on end-use, the compliance market segment was the major share contributor in 2020.

