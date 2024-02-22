Automotive Relay Market Forecasted to Cross US$ 26.88 billion at a 5.8% CAGR by 2031 | Littelfuse, Cit Relay & Switch

Automotive Relay Market

By vehicle type, the passenger cars segment is projected to lead the global automotive relay market

PORTLAND, OR, US, February 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Automotive Relay Market," The automotive relay market was valued at $15.58 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $26.88 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2022 to 2031. There are prominent key factors that drive growth of the automotive relay market, such as increase in demand for electric vehicles and rise in demand for safety features. The market economy is also responsible for growth of the market. Countries such as China, India, Brazil, and South Africa are growing economies.

𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐍𝐨𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4287

Asia-Pacific dominated the market, in terms of revenue, followed by Europe, North America, and LAMEA. Increase in vehicle production and rise in demand for luxury vehicles with Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) application in Asia-Pacific drives growth of the automotive relay market in the region.

𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐚𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐥𝐚𝐲 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐧 𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐜 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬, 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐧 𝐙𝐞𝐭𝐭𝐥𝐞𝐫, 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐂𝐢𝐫𝐜𝐮𝐢𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐫𝐮𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲, 𝐈𝐧𝐜, 𝐃𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐨 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐅𝐮𝐣𝐢𝐭𝐬𝐮, 𝐆𝐨𝐨𝐝𝐬𝐤𝐲 𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜 𝐂𝐨. 𝐋𝐭𝐝., 𝐇𝐄𝐋𝐋𝐀 𝐆𝐦𝐛𝐇 & 𝐂𝐎. 𝐊𝐆𝐀𝐀, 𝐗𝐢𝐚𝐦𝐞𝐧 𝐇𝐨𝐧𝐠𝐟𝐚 𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐚𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐂𝐨., 𝐋𝐭𝐝, 𝐋𝐢𝐭𝐭𝐥𝐞𝐟𝐮𝐬𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐜, 𝐋𝐒 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞, 𝐌𝐢𝐭𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐚 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐎𝐦𝐫𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐏𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐬𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐜 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐑𝐨𝐛𝐞𝐫𝐭 𝐁𝐨𝐬𝐜𝐡 𝐆𝐦𝐛𝐡, 𝐒𝐨𝐧𝐠 𝐂𝐡𝐮𝐚𝐧 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐲, 𝐓𝐄 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐲, 𝐗𝐢𝐚𝐦𝐞𝐧 𝐋𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥 𝐊𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐊𝐞𝐞𝐩 𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐚𝐦𝐨𝐧𝐠 𝐨𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐬

𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/automotive-relay-market/purchase-options

Thus, the manufacturing sector witnesses prominent growth in these countries, which is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for growth of the automotive industry and is expected fuel the market. In addition, in some undeveloped countries, there is an increase in automobile sales, which is expected to boost the automotive relay market.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

The automotive relay market is segmented on the basis of propulsion, vehicle type, application, product, and region. By propulsion, it is divided into ICE and electric & hybrid. By vehicle type, it is segmented into passenger cars, light commercial vehicles (LCVs), and heavy commercial vehicles (HCVs). By application, it is divided into powertrain system, body & chassis, convenience, safety & security, and others. By product, it is divided into PCB, plug-in relay, high voltage relay, and others. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭? 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/4287

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

By propulsion, the Electric and Hybrid segment is expected to register a significant growth during the forecast period.

By vehicle type, the passenger cars segment is projected to lead the global automotive relay market

By application, the others segment is projected to lead the global automotive relay market

By product, the High voltage relay segment is projected to lead the global automotive relay market

Region-wise, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

𝐂𝐡𝐞𝐜𝐤 𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐩𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐀𝐌𝐑 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡:

Automotive Constant Velocity Joint Market - https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2022/11/29/2563719/0/en/automotive-constant-velocity-joint-market-to-reach-4-7-billion-by-2031-allied-market-research.html

Automotive Filter Market - https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/automotive-filter-market-to-reach-53-73-bn-globally-by-2024-at-3-9-cagr-allied-market-research-828001293.html

Automotive Intelligent Lighting System Market - https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/automotive-intelligent-lighting-system-market-to-reach-9-25-billion-globally-by-2030-at-9-8-cagr-allied-market-research-301430767.html

Automotive Garage Equipment Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/automotive-garage-equipment-market

