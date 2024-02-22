Manual Wheelchair Market Share, Scope, Trends and Opportunity 2024-2032

The global manual wheelchair market size reached US$ 4.0 Billion in 2023.

NEW DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, February 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group's report titled "Manual Wheelchair Market by Design & Function (Basic Wheelchair, Sports Wheelchair, Bariatric Wheelchair, Standing Wheelchair), Category (Adult Wheelchair, Pediatric Wheelchair), End User (Homecare, Institution, and Others), and Region 2024-2032", The global manual wheelchair market size reached US$ 4.0 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 6.0 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.56% during 2024-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Manual Wheelchair Industry:

● Rising Geriatric Population:

The growing demand for manual wheelchairs due to the rising geriatric population is offering a positive market outlook. The increasing adoption of manual wheelchairs among older individuals facing mobility challenges is impelling the market growth. In addition, older individuals are more likely to experience conditions, such as arthritis, stroke, or other mobility-limiting conditions, necessitating the use of wheelchairs for enhanced mobility and independence. Furthermore, manufacturers are developing innovative wheelchair solutions tailored as per the specific needs of older users, including lightweight and ergonomic designs that prioritize comfort and ease of use.

● Disability Prevalence:

The rising prevalence of disabilities due to various factors, such as accidents, injuries, congenital conditions, and chronic illnesses, among individuals around the world is supporting the market growth. Individuals with disabilities rely on wheelchairs for daily activities and independent living, making accessibility and functionality critical factors in wheelchair design and manufacturing. Moreover, the increasing awareness and advocacy for the rights and inclusion of people with disabilities is bolstering the market growth. Furthermore, the rising demand for high-quality and customizable manual wheelchairs that cater to diverse user needs and preferences is contributing to the market growth.

● Technological Advancements:

Key players are investing in research and development (R&D) activities to introduce lightweight materials, advanced ergonomic designs, and enhanced features, such as power-assisted propulsion and smart wheelchair functionalities. These technological innovations aim to improve user comfort, maneuverability, and overall mobility experience, thereby addressing the evolving needs and preferences of wheelchair users. Additionally, technological advancements enable the development of customizable and adaptable wheelchair solutions tailored to specific user requirements, enhancing inclusivity and user satisfaction, which is supporting the growth of the market.

Leading Companies Operating in the Global Manual Wheelchair Industry:

● Aspen Healthcare

● Etac AB

● GF Health Products Inc.

● Invacare Corporation

● Karma Medical Products Co. Ltd.

● Medline Industries LP

● Merits Health Products Co. Ltd.

● Meyra Group GmbH

● Nissin Medical Industries Co. Ltd.

● Ottobock SE & Co. KGaA

● Sunrise Medical Inc.

Manual Wheelchair Market Report Segmentation:

By Design and Function:

● Basic Wheelchair

● Sports Wheelchair

● Bariatric Wheelchair

● Standing Wheelchair

Basic wheelchair represents the largest segment as it serves as essential mobility aids for users with temporary or permanent disabilities.

By Category:

● Adult Wheelchair

● Pediatric Wheelchair

Adult wheelchair holds the biggest market share on account of the rising prevalence of chronic conditions.

By End User:

● Homecare

● Institution

● Others

Institution accounts for the largest market share due to the increasing number of hospitals, rehabilitation centers, nursing homes, and long-term care facilities.

Regional Insights:

● North America (United States, Canada)

● Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

● Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

● Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

● Middle East and Africa

North America enjoys a leading position in the manual wheelchair market, which can be attributed to the presence of highly developed healthcare infrastructure facilities.

Global Manual Wheelchair Market Trends:

Governing agencies of various countries are implementing regulations that focus on enhancing accessibility for individuals with disabilities, which is propelling the market growth. Policies mandating accessibility standards in public spaces, buildings, and healthcare facilities benefit in generating awareness and demand for mobility aids like manual wheelchairs. Furthermore, reimbursement policies and healthcare funding schemes that support the provision of mobility devices make these devices more affordable and accessible for users.

Apart from this, the escalating adoption of manual wheelchairs in healthcare facilities and homecare settings due to the rising awareness about mobility aids and rehabilitation services among individuals is propelling the market growth.

