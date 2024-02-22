Bio PET Film Market is projected to experience a robust CAGR of 19.97%
According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the bio pet film market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 19.97% between 2022 and 2029.
Bio PET film is a type of packaging material made from renewable resources such as sugarcane or cornstarch. Unlike traditional PET film, which is derived from fossil fuels, bio pet film is considered more environmentally friendly because it is biodegradable and compostable. It offers similar properties to conventional PET film in terms of clarity, strength, and barrier properties but with the added benefit of being eco-friendly. This makes it a popular choice for industries looking to reduce their environmental impact, particularly in sectors like food packaging and consumer goods. The market for bio pet film is expanding as people become more conscious of sustainability. Bio PET films are an environmentally friendly substitute for conventional PET films generated from fossil fuels since they are made from renewable resources like corn or sugarcane. This change is a reflection of the need for environmentally friendly packaging options across a range of sectors.
Globally, people's growing worries about sustainability and the environment are increasing market demand. The need for environmentally friendly substitutes for conventional plastics has grown as a result of rising public awareness of environmental issues, particularly plastic pollution and climate change. Packaging, labels and decals, solar panels, tape backing, graphic arts, laminates, photographic films, screen protectors, flexible electronics, and decorative films are just a few of the industries that employ bio-PET films. PET films are commonly used for decal and label applications. The market for bio-PET films is anticipated to increase as a result of the increasing use of labels and decals for information and compliance, product branding and identification, and anti-counterfeiting measures. The growth of online shopping has increased demand for packing and shipping labels and decals, thereby increasing demand.
The market is witnessing multiple collaborations and technological advancements, for instance, for example, A non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) was signed by Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited (IVL), a well-known worldwide producer of sustainable chemicals, and Carbios in June 2023 to form a joint venture to build the first PET recycling plant in France.
Based on the film type, the bio pet film market is divided into lamination film, insulation film, and others. Because of its remarkable optical properties, which offer excellent transparency and clarity, bio-PET films are widely used for laminating applications. This makes them suitable for laminating applications where the underlying material's visibility and appearance are crucial, like laminated cards, pictures, and papers. Additionally, because bio-PET films shrink slowly, they can maintain their original size and form even when exposed to heat or moisture. Dimensional stability is crucial for laminating to prevent warping or distortion of laminated goods. Finally, because these films are robust and long-lasting, resistant to chemicals and temperature changes, and environmentally friendly, they are widely used.
Based on application, the bio pet film market is divided into packaging, printing, decoration, and others. The printing application market is expected to have a significant increase in the use of bio pet films. Bio-pet films find use in the printing sector for various packaging uses. Owing to their exceptional ability to withstand moisture and gasses, they can be used as the main packaging material for food items, medications, cosmetics, and other consumer goods, offering enhanced protection and prolonging shelf life. Laws about the usage of conventional polymers in printing applications and growing environmental concerns are fueling the desire for eco-friendly substitutes like bio-PET films.
Based on end-use, the bio pet film market is divided into food and beverage, personal care and cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, electrical and electronics, and other industries. Over the course of the projection period, the electrical and electronics application segment is expected to rise at a substantial CAGR. Demand for sustainable electronics is driven by consumer preferences for eco-friendly products and rising environmental awareness. Manufacturers are being encouraged to use bioplastics in a variety of electrical and electronic equipment due to the growing concerns about plastic waste and the rising demand for electronic products.
Based on geography, the market for bio pet film is expanding significantly in the Asia Pacific area due to several factors. The need for bio-PET films in the area is anticipated to be fueled by the growing need for packaged food due to changing customer preferences for fast food, rising disposable income, and altered lifestyles. Furthermore, in the upcoming years, there should be plenty of profitable prospects for market expansion due to the growing environmental concerns surrounding single-use plastics and government measures to minimize greenhouse gas emissions and global warming.
As a part of the report, the major players operating in the bio pet film market that have been covered are Polyplex, Toray Industries, Kurray Co. Ltd, FkuR, Toyota Tsusho Corporation, Ester Industries, Biokunststofftool and Iwatani Corporation.
