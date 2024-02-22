Current And Voltage Sensor Market anticipated to reach US$5.191 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 10.83%
The current and voltage sensor market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 10.83% from US$2.212 billion in 2022 to US$5.191 billion by 2029.”NOIDA, UTTAR PARDESH, INDIA, February 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the current and voltage sensor market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.83% between 2022 and 2029 to reach US$5.191 billion by 2029.
The market for voltage and current sensors is expanding rapidly due to several factors. Current and voltage sensing solutions are becoming more and more in demand as renewable energy, smart grid technology, and electric car usage all rise. Additionally, the market is expanding due to the growth of IoT devices and automation in industrial applications. Performance and accessibility are being improved by technological developments including the incorporation of wireless networking and the development of tiny sensors. Tight regulatory requirements that prioritize safety and energy efficiency also fuel market expansion as businesses work to meet them.
Electrical systems require current and voltage sensors because they provide critical measures for regulating and observing power flow. By monitoring the amount of electric current flowing through a circuit, current sensors help to minimize energy waste and avoid overloads. In contrast, voltage sensors monitor the difference in electrical potential between two places in a circuit to maintain stable voltage levels and guard against variations in voltage.
Numerous industries, such as power distribution, automotive, renewable energy, and industrial automation, use these sensors. Because they make real-time monitoring and feedback control possible, they are essential to enhancing the safety, effectiveness, and dependability of electrical systems.
The market is witnessing multiple collaborations and technological advancements, for instance, For example, in January 2024, The MLX90830, Melexis's first product with the newly patented TriphibianTM technology, was released. This novel miniature MEMS pressure sensor measures gas and liquid media at pressures between 2 and 70 bar with strong performance. The instrument measures the absolute pressure and outputs a proportionate analog signal. It is factory-calibrated. By streamlining the system integration into the newest electric vehicle (EV) thermal management systems, the MLX90830 reduces the cost of the module.
Based on the current type the current and voltage sensor market is divided into Alternating current (AC) and Direct current (DC). AC remains dominant in power distribution networks due to its ability to transmit electricity over long distances efficiently. However, with the rise of renewable energy sources like solar and wind, DC technologies, such as HVDC (High Voltage Direct Current), are gaining traction for long-distance power transmission, offering lower losses. Moreover, the increasing adoption of DC-powered devices like electric vehicles and data centers is driving growth in DC infrastructure and technologies, indicating a potential shift towards a more balanced AC/DC landscape.
Based on industrial vertical, current and voltage sensor market is divided into consumer electronics, energy and power, automotive, telecommunication, manufacturing, and others. In many nations, the trend toward the manufacturing of electric vehicles is strongly advised due to the significant improvements in automotive technology. Multiple current sensors are typically included in an electric car's intricate architectural plan. In addition, current sensors are required for the control of brushless (BLDC) electric motors. This motor-control-current device is found in electronic vehicles (EVs) made by manufacturers such as BMW, Volkswagen, and others.
Based on current sensing technology the current and voltage sensor market is divided into shunts, PCB Track resistance, FET on resistance, current transformer, Rogowski coil, open/closed loop hall effect sensor, and others. There is a notable increase in the need for Hall Effect technology in sensors nowadays because of various important causes. Manufacturers can benefit from lower bill of materials (BOM), smaller design sizes, and potential forward integration into other industry verticals by utilizing hall-based technology, which includes coreless technology. Hall Effect sensors are extremely sought after for a variety of applications due to their features, which include excellent accuracy, low power consumption, wide frequency bandwidth, and linearity. The contemporary sensor business is experiencing increased demand due to the attention of key market participants on hall effect technology improvements through BiCMOS architecture and galvanic isolation-based solutions.
Based on geography, the market for electronic and current sensors is expanding significantly in the Asia Pacific area due to several factors. In nations like China, India, and Japan, there is a growing need for sensors in several industries, including manufacturing, consumer electronics, automotive, and healthcare. This demand is being driven by these nations' rapid industrialization, urbanization, and infrastructural development. More complex sensing solutions are also required to enable smarter and more efficient systems, which are being driven by the use of advanced technologies like automation, AI, and the Internet of Things. In addition, government programs encouraging digitization and investments in cutting-edge technology are propelling the Asia Pacific market's expansion.
As a part of the report, the major players operating in the current and voltage sensor market that have been covered are Eaton Corporation PLC, ABB Ltd, Honeywell International Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, LEM Group, Texas Instruments Incorporated, TDK Corporation, Tamura Corporation, Pulse Electronics Corporation (Yageo), Allegro MicroSystems Inc. (Sanken Electric Co. Ltd.), Sensitec GmbH (Sinomags Technology Co. Ltd.), Analog Devices Inc.
The market analytics report segments the current and voltage sensor market on the following basis:
• BY CURRENT TYPE
o Alternating Current (AC)
o Direct Current (DC)
• BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL
o Consumer Electronics
o Energy and Power
o Automotive
o Telecommunication
o Manufacturing
o Others
• BY CURRENT SENSING TECHNOLOGY
o Shunts
o PCB Track Resistance
o FET on-resistance
o Current transformer
o Rogowski coil
o Open/Closed-loop Hall effect sensors
o Others
• BY GEOGRAPHY
o North America
• United States
• Canada
• Mexico
o South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Others
o Europe
• United Kingdom
• Germany
• France
• Spain
• Others
o Middle East and Africa
• Saudi Arabia
• UAE
• Israel
• Others
o Asia Pacific
• Japan
• China
• India
• South Korea
• Indonesia
• Thailand
• Others
Companies Profiled:
• Eaton Corporation PLC
• ABB Ltd.
• Honeywell International Inc.
• Infineon Technologies AG
• LEM Group
• Texas Instruments Incorporated
• TDK Corporation
• Tamura Corporation
• Pulse Electronics Corporation (Yageo)
• Allegro MicroSystems Inc. (Sanken Electric Co. Ltd.)
• Sensitec GmbH (Sinomags Technology Co. Ltd.)
• Analog Devices Inc.
