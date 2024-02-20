PRESS RELEASE – State Partnership Program exchange program commences between the State of Nevada and the Government of Samoa.

[Apia, February 21] The U.S. Embassy is pleased to announce the commencement of the first subject matter exchange under the State Partnership Program (SPP) between the Nevada National Guard and the Government of Samoa. This workshop, taking place over the next two weeks from February 19 – March 1, it will cover various critical fields such as disaster preparedness, disaster management, humanitarian assistance, climate change response, search and rescue response, law enforcement, and professional development.

The goal of these exchange programs, as part of the partnership between the United States and Samoa through the SPP, is to enhance the capabilities of Samoan personnel in responding to emergencies and disasters. This collaboration will help bolster the resilience of Samoa’s communities and improve overall security and safety for its citizens.

The SPP, which establishes partnerships between a state’s National Guard and a partner country, has been crucial in promoting bilateral cooperation and capacity building in key areas. Through these workshops, both the United States and Samoa will have the opportunity to learn from each other and share best practices in disaster response and other critical areas.

“We are thrilled to kick off these workshops under the State Partnership Program with Samoa and collaborate to enhance our collective disaster response capabilities, law enforcement and emergency medical services,” said Major Dustin Petersen, Director of the Nevada SPP. “This partnership underscores the strong bonds between our nations and our dedication to supporting each other in times of need.”

The subject matter exchange will delve into various topics including emergency response strategies, coordinating disaster relief efforts, conducting search and rescue operations, and strengthening law enforcement capabilities. Participants from Samoa include representatives from the Ministry of Police, Prisons and Corrections Services, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, and the Samoa Fire and Emergency Services.

This subject matter exchange under the State Partnership Program will be a fruitful collaboration with Samoa and we believe that these workshops will have a lasting impact on the country’s ability to respond to and recover from disasters. By working together and sharing expertise, both the United States and Samoa can better protect their citizens and build a more resilient future,” stated U.S. Chargé d’Affaires Noriko Horiuchi.

