Mobile Disaster Recovery Center Opens in Clay County

Charleston, W.Va.– A state-federal Mobile Disaster Recovery Center, located at 223 Main Street, is now open to help West Virginia residents affected by the severe flooding that occurred Aug. 28-30, 2023.

Residents can get help with their disaster assistance applications, upload documents, and get questions answered about federal disaster assistance.

Mobile Disaster Recovery Centers are outside and exposed to weather. The sites will have some heaters and space for visitors to get warm, but they should be prepared to be outside for short periods of time as they get assistance.

The center is located at:

Clay County Located at 223 Main Street Clay, 35043, WV Hours of operation: Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m.to 6 p.m.

Other recovery experts from the U.S. Small Business Administration are available at the Disaster Recovery Center to address additional needs.

The fastest and easiest way to apply is by visiting disasterassistance.gov/.

If it is not possible to visit the Disaster Recovery Center or to apply online, call 800-621-3362. The toll-free telephone line operates from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., seven days a week. If you use a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA the number for that service.