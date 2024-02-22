Disaster Recovery Center to Open in Ingham County

LANSING, Mich. – A FEMA Disaster Recovery Center will open in Ingham County February 22 to help residents in Eaton, Ingham, Ionia, Kent, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland and Wayne counties kickstart their recovery after the August 24-26, 2023, severe storms, tornadoes and flooding.

Specialists from FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration at the center can help survivors apply for federal disaster assistance, upload documents, learn about ways to make their property more disaster resistant and get their questions answered in person.

The center will be open on the following dates at this location:

Opening 8 a.m., Thursday, February 22, at:

Northeast Ingham Emergency Services Authority

1296 W. Grand River Ave.

Williamston, MI 48895

Hours: 8 a.m. – 6:30 p.m., Monday to Saturday, closed Sundays

Closing permanently 6:30 p.m., Saturday, March 2.

Assistance in languages other than English, including American sign language, and translated materials are available at the centers. Disaster Recovery Center locations are chosen for their accessibility, with the goal of reaching as many people as possible. Accessible parking spaces are available.

Additional recovery centers will be opening soon. To find the center nearest you, visit FEMA.gov/DRC. Survivors may visit any center for assistance.

Survivors don’t need to visit a Disaster Recovery Center to apply for FEMA assistance. To apply without visiting a center, call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 between 7 a.m. and 11 p.m., go online to DisasterAssistance.gov or download the FEMA App. If you use a relay service such as video relay service, captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service when you apply. The deadline to apply for assistance is April 8, 2024.

For more information about the disaster recovery operation in Michigan, visit www.fema.gov/disaster/4757.