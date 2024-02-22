Submit Release
Olokele overpass emergency repair

LĪHU‘E HAWAII – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) informs commuters of emergency repair work on the Olokele overpass from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.  Thursday, Feb. 22. The work will require closure of the Lῑhu‘e-bound lane of Kaumuali‘i Highway (Route 50) between upper and lower Kaumakani Road, at mile post 19.3 in the vicinity of the Olokele overpass. During work the mauka-bound lane on the Olokele overpass will remain open.

A recent accident has loosened concrete on Girder 2 above the inbound lane, restricting movement in that lane and the use of the Olokele overpass. The removal of the loose concrete on the girder above the inbound lane will be removed. This will allow vehicular traffic to use the inbound lane.

Closure updates can be found at, https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/kauai/ .

 

###

