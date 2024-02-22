The Council of Ministers approved Measures to Protect Urban Legality

Thu. 22 of February of 2024, 10:45h

The Council of Ministers, in the meeting on February 21st, 2024, approved the draft Law Proposal on Measures to Protect Urban Legality presented by the Minister for Public Works, Samuel Marçal.

With the legal regime for building and urbanisation entering into force, which regulates the licensing of construction and the use of buildings, it is necessary to provide the government with the appropriate legal tools to guarantee the application of this regime.

Therefore, this draft Law Proposal aims to establish measures to protect urban legality to regulate the necessary administrative acts that guarantee compliance with legislation on the licensing of urban operations and building operations and compliance with territorial management instruments.

This Law Proposal will establish five measures to protect urban legality - embargo, demolition of work, administrative eviction, cessation of use and legalisation procedure - which will allow the Government to act and restore urban legality, taking into account the seriousness of the urban offence and whether or not the work is likely to be legalised.

The Law Proposal will now undergo discussion and voting in the National Parliament.