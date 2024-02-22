Submit Release
Council of Ministers approved coordination mechanisms in the process of Timor-Leste's accession to ASEAN

The Council of Ministers, in the meeting on February 21st, 2024, after a presentation by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation on progress in implementing the roadmap for Timor-Leste's accession as a full member of ASEAN, approved the draft Government Resolution on coordination mechanisms in the process of Timor-Leste's accession to ASEAN.

Given that the process of negotiating various agreements and other binding international instruments will be intensified, and given their requirements and particularities, it is necessary to ensure the leadership and representation of the State of Timor-Leste in the negotiations. To this end, the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Cooperation is designated as the Chief Negotiator, responsible for conducting the negotiations in coordination with the members of the Government responsible for the matter being negotiated.

The Government Resolution establishes technical working groups to monitor the ASEAN membership's three pillars (Political and Security Community, Socio-Cultural Community and Economic Community). It provides for quarterly reports to the Council of Ministers. The Directorate General for ASEAN Affairs will technically coordinate these working groups under the supervision of the Vice Minister for ASEAN Affairs.

This measure aims to ensure the effective fulfilment of the commitments made for full membership of ASEAN, with the progressive adoption by Timor-Leste of different political, administrative and legislative instruments to bring the national system into line with ASEAN's regulations and recommendations.

