Captivating New Sci-Fi Series QUANTUM SEED Takes Readers on a Thrilling Journey of Self-Discovery and Global Consequence
QUANTUM SEED by L. Thorsrud
Quantum Seed, the first book in a two-volume series written by L. Thorsrud, is an immersive adventure that promises to captivate readers with its thought-provoking narrative and compelling characters.
— Amazon reviewer
In Quantum Seed, Victoria Ottery is a neuroscientist with the ability to control brainwaves and glimpse into the future. As she struggles to find her place in the world, her life takes a dramatic turn when she receives a shocking message from advanced beings: the countdown to humanity's fate has begun. Will the wisdom from these advanced beings and Victoria’s abilities reshape humanity or destroy it?
As Victoria delves deeper into the mysteries surrounding who she is and the impending global catastrophe, she must confront questions of belonging, human potential, and the evolution of society. With echoes of the speculative fiction of Ted Chiang and the hard-science narratives of Douglas E. Richards, Quantum Seed offers readers a thrilling and thought-provoking exploration of the boundaries of human potential.
The author’s ability to blur the lines between science and the supernatural is uncanny, inviting readers to ponder the true nature of humanity's place in the cosmos. Mounting tensions and growing stakes will sweep readers away in a whirlwind of intrigue and suspense, having them eagerly turning the pages to uncover the secrets that lie at the heart of the universe. Full of gripping suspense, philosophical depth, and visionary storytelling, the novel has something for everyone, regardless of whether they’re a seasoned science-fiction aficionado or a newcomer to the genre.
With its gripping storyline, richly developed characters, and compelling themes, Quantum Seed is sure to leave readers eagerly anticipating the next installment in this captivating series.
“Quantum Seed stands out not only for its thought-provoking content but also for its accessibility and engaging prose… It invites readers to reflect not only on individual and collective human experiences but also on the broader trajectory of our species.” —Literary Titan, 5 Star Editorial Review ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
“As a debut author, L. Thorsrud writes with intelligence and skill usually witnessed in only seasoned writers. Crossing genres in science fiction, fantasy and suspense, Quantum Seed cannot be contained to one form.” —Amazon reviewer
“This book drew me in! What I really enjoyed about it was how it seamlessly merged real science with imaginative storytelling, along with the memorable characters and unexpected plot twists. Can't wait for volume 2 to come out.” —Amazon reviewer
Quantum Seed is available for purchase from Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other outlets where books are sold.
About the author:
From the age of eleven, when she was first trained to explore different brainwave states, L. Thorsrud has been captivated by the vast potential of the brain. Her foray into experimental research, armed with scientific instruments to collect empirical data, has not only deepened her understanding but also inspired the richly imagined concepts in Quantum Seed.
Thorsrud has a corporate background and experience living in five countries, and currently resides in the United States. Visit at https://lthorsrud.com.
