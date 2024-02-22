Antea Announces Continued Global Expansion with New Office in Milan, Italy

Antea, a global leader in risk-based asset integrity management software with digital twin technology, has opened a a new office in Milan.

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Antea, a pioneering leader in risk-based asset integrity management (AIM) software with digital twin technology, has announced the opening of a new office in Milan, Italy. This announcement continues with Antea’s recent global expansion and marks a significant milestone in the company’s 35-year journey since its inception in 1989.

As the only AIM software provider offering “Digital Twin 2.0” for contextualized visualization and real-time access to asset intelligence, Antea empowers operators to make data-driven decisions, mitigate risks, and optimize asset performance throughout their lifecycle. With the establishment of the Milan office, Antea strengthens its global presence and enhances its ability to provide local support for customers and operators in the region.



“We are thrilled to announce the opening of Antea’s new office in Milan,” said Floyd Baker, Vice President of Antea (Americas). “It is a strategic step that reinforces our commitment to innovation and excellence in asset integrity management. Milan’s dynamic business environment makes it an ideal location for Antea to expand our operations and serve our clients more effectively. This expansion not only brings us closer to our European clients, but also allows us to tap into local talent and expertise. We look forward to contributing to the region’s growth and to forging lasting relationships within this vibrant community.”

The office will deliver all of Antea’s globally trusted solutions, including advanced AIM software, inspection data management system (IDMS), risk based inspection (RBI) for API 581, pipeline integrity management software (PIMS), and more. These solutions empower operators to streamline workflows, optimize maintenance strategies, and ensure regulatory compliance. By leveraging real-time data and predictive analytics, operators can reduce shutdowns, minimize downtime, and extend the lifespan of critical assets.

The new office is located at Via Roma 74, 20051 Cassina de’ Pecchi, Milano, Italy.

About Antea

Antea specializes in RBI-driven asset integrity management software with 3D digital twin and mobility. Since 1989, Antea has facilitated digital transformation for operators of process plants in the Oil & Gas, Petrochemical, and Power Generation industries worldwide. The company’s innovative engineering and IoT technologies deliver one-click access to intelligent asset data for improved maintenance, reliability, and risk mitigation. Their solutions are backed by unparalleled data management services, delivering complete support from implementation through to sustainable operations.

