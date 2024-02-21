CSSI Corporate Agent Agreement with Sol Rice Renewed

Solomon Rice Company Limited, Country Manager James Bradford shake hand with CSSI Commissioner Mactus Forau after the signing of CAA

The Correctional Service of Solomon Islands (CSSI) has renewed its Corporate Agent Agreement with the major supplier of rice in the country, Solomon Rice Company Ltd, recently at the Correctional Service, Headquarters in Honiara.

The Agreement is between the Solomon Rice Company Limited (SOLRICE) and Correctional Service of Solomon Islands (CSSI) an assigned Corporate Agent of Solomon Rice Company Limited for the purposes of distributing SolRice products to respective Correctional Centres across the country.

The Agreement content stated that during the continuance of this Agreement the Corporate Agent shall supply SolRice products direct from our distribution Centre in Honiara. In case that any SolRice products needs to be released to Provincial Centres, distributor agents will release stock from their distribution Centres in the Province on their behalf at no additional cost to CSSI

All shipping costs to the Provincial Correctional Centres includes: Lata, Kirakira, Auki and Gizo are covered by SolRice Company Limited. Products will only be released to CSSI on presentation of an approved purchase order and CSSI is to complete a GT22 form for every Purchase Order.

Commissioner Forau thanked the Solomon Rice Company Limited Country Manager James Bradford for the arrangement and continuing supporting the Correctional Service Solomon Islands.

The Corporate Agent Agreement (CAA) was initiated and signed in 2022 with its continuous renewal in 2024.

Ends//

CSSI Press