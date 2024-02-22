Maverick's Legacy Donates Over 600 Airway Clearance Devices to Schools and First Responders
In total Maverick's Legacy has donated over 600 LifeVac® Airway clearance devices, with a retail value of over $40,000 to Schools and First Responders.BRANCHVILLE, NJ, USA, February 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On February 15th, Maverick’s Legacy made a significant donation of over 60 LifeVac's® to the Police Departments in North Caldwell, Caldwell, Essex Fells and Fairfield as well as to the schools in North Caldwell. This generous donation ensured that each patrol car in these departments would be equipped with a LifeVac® device, enhancing their ability to respond effectively to choking emergencies. In addition to the donation, Maverick’s Legacy conducted a demonstration, showcasing the proper usage of theLifeVac® alongside existing choking protocols, empowering personnel with life-saving skills. Representatives from the departments expressed appreciation for this valuable tool, recognizing its potential to safeguard the lives of citizens within their communities.
In total Maverick's Legacy has donated over 600 LifeVac® Airway clearance devices, with a retail value of over $40,000 to Schools and First Responders. About 5,000 people per year die from choking, with even more left with lifelong injury which underscores the critical importance of such initiatives. Maverick’s Legacy is dedicated to lowering these numbers through education, spreading awareness, and distribution of airway clearance devices. In today’s world, preventable choking deaths should be a thing of the past, and Maverick's Legacy is actively working towards this goal.
Maverick’s Legacy is gearing up for their highly anticipated fundraising event, the 2nd Annual Spring Festival Vendor and Craft Fair, scheduled for May 4th. This event promises an array of attractions, including live music, a Tricky Tray, a 50/50 Raffle, and a dedicated Kids Activity area, alongside the participation of over 80 different vendors. It is being held at the Sussex County Fairgrounds in Augusta, NJ from 11am to 7PM, offering a full day of entertainment and community engagement. Those interested in being a vendor or want further information are encouraged to reach out via email, info@MavericksLegacy.org.
Maverick's Legacy is a 501c3 non-profit organization founded in memory of Maverick Scott Chambers tragically passed away April 2022, at almost 5 months old from a choking accident. The organization's mission is to promote infant and child safety through awareness and education, as well as to support families who have experienced the loss of a child. Maverick's Legacy works to reduce preventable choking deaths and injuries by providing LifeVac® devices to schools and first responders and by spreading awareness about infant and child safety.
To date, over 1,800 Lives have been saved by LifeVac®, including over 1,090 kids and that number is going up daily. It can be used for Adults and Children, and even on yourself. LifeVac®is a FDA Registered, non-invasive, airway clearance device developed for resuscitating a victim with an airway obstruction when current choking protocols have been followed without success. LifeVac® has a patented one-way valve that prevents air from pushing food or objects downward during use. This creates a one-way suction to remove the lodged food or object.
For more information on Maverick’s Legacy, or choking prevention, please visit www.MavericksLegacy.org
Ara Chekmayan
Tactical Public Relations Inc
+1 212-794-0004
Ara@Tacticalpr.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram