City of Boston issues reminders ahead of Presidential Primary

The Boston Election Department is reminding voters that the Presidential Primary will be held on Tuesday, March 5, 2024. The Presidential Primary determines the presidential candidate who will represent their political party in the November State Election. Voters can update their voting status including party affiliation, new address, or name change until February 24 here. Early voting begins Saturday, running through March 1.

Voter Registration Deadline and Registration Information

The Voter Registration Deadline for the Presidential Primary is Saturday, February 24, 2024.

Registration must be postmarked by February 24, 2024. Voters can register in person at the Boston Election Department, located in City Hall Room 241, by 5 pm or register online by 11:59 pm here.

In-person Early Voting

In-person early voting begins Saturday, February 24 and runs through Friday, March 1. City Hall is Boston's primary early voting site, with voting from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, and from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday. Voters are encouraged to enter City Hall through the Hanover Street entrance to access the early voting location on the second floor, Haymarket Room.

Neighborhood early voting locations will be available throughout the city on Saturday, February 24 and Sunday, February 25 from 11 am to 7 pm, and from noon to 8 pm. on Tuesday, February 27 and Thursday, February 29. For a full list of early voting locations click here.

All early voting sites are equipped with electronic poll books for voter check in. Early voting locations are well staffed with poll workers and interpreters, and fully accessible to voters with disabilities.

Vote-by-Mail

Voters may also choose to vote early by mail. Applications to request a vote-by-mail ballot must be received by Tuesday, February 27 at 5 pm.

Vote-by-mail ballots may be returned using one of 21 drop boxes located throughout the City; in-person at the Boston Election Department located at City Hall Room 241; at an early voting location during the prescribed hours for voting; or via U.S. Mail.

Voters are asked to return all signed ballot packages, whether using a drop box or the US Mail in the white postage paid return envelope included with their vote by mail ballot. Ballots must reach the Boston Election Department or a ballot drop box by 8:00 pm on Tuesday, March 5 to be counted. Ballots cannot be delivered to a polling location on Election Day.

Voters can track the status of their vote-by-mail ballots here. If there is no movement indicated in the “Track My Ballot” system, voters should plan to vote in-person on Election Day.

Accessible Voting

The Accessible Electronic Voting System allows voters who are unable to independently read, write, hold, or physically manipulate or mark ballots to submit their ballot via a secure electronic delivery system. Voters who qualify for an Accessible Electronic Ballot may apply here. The deadline to apply for an accessible ballot is Tuesday, February 27, 2024 at 5 pm.

Please note: To get access to the electronic ballot, you will need to provide your email address.

Voting on Election Day

Polling locations open at 7:00 am and close at 8:00 pm. A list of polling locations can be found here. As a reminder, voters should check their registration status via the Secretary of the Commonwealth’s website. Printed ballots will be available in English and Spanish. Chinese and Vietnamese ballots will be available where required. Language interpreters will also be available upon request. All voting locations are wheelchair accessible and are equipped with AutoMark Voter Assist Terminal for voters with visual or hearing impairments.

Polling Location Changes

Ward and Precinct Previous Location New Location Ward 4 Precincts 11 & 12 Museum of Fine Arts, 20 Museum Rd., Fenway Fenway Center, 77 St. Stephen’s St., Fenway Ward 6, Precinct 10 Artists for Humanity, 100 West Second St., South Boston James F. Condon School, 200 D St., South Boston Ward 6, Precincts 11 & 12 District Hall, 75 Northern Ave., Waterfront Building at 55 Pier Four Blvd., 55 Pier Four Blvd., Waterfront Ward 17, Precincts 1 & 3 Codman Square Tech Centre, 450 Washington St., Dorchester Great Hall at Codman Square Health Center, 6 Norfolk St., Dorchester Ward 17, Precinct 8 Codman Square Library 690 Washington St., Dorchester Great Hall at Codman Square Health Center, 6 Norfolk St., Dorchester Ward 18, Precinct 15 Another Course to College, 612 Metropolitan Ave., Hyde Park New Mission High School (located within the Hyde Park Education Complex) 655 Metropolitan Ave., Hyde Park

Unofficial Results

After polls close at 8:00 pm, the Election Department will receive and upload unofficial results of ballots counted at polling places as they are returned from each precinct.

Media Guidelines

Where to Stand

Members of the press must remain behind the guardrail. While many polling places are not equipped with a physical guardrail, the area within the “guardrail” encompasses the check-in table, the voting booths, and the ballot box. Only poll workers and voters should be within this area.

Interacting with Voters and Poll Workers

Members of the press, like all other observers in the polling place, may not interact with voters while they are in the polling place. Further, observers who have questions about where they should stand and what they are allowed to do while observing should ask to speak to the warden. The warden may provide members of the press with information regarding their rights as observers.

Photography

Photography of the voting process in the polling place is permitted, though marked ballots may not be photographed. Photographers are allowed inside the polling place to photograph the area from outside the guardrail. The warden may instruct the photographer not to take photos of any marked ballots.

Video & Audio Recording

As with photography of the polling place, video recording of the polling place is allowed. Audio recording of the polling place is not permitted under state law. Anyone recording in the polling place must have the ability to record without capturing audio and should be instructed to do so by the warden. Those who are using electronic equipment may not use the electricity in the polling place to power their equipment.

Exit Polling

Exit polling and interviews of voters are permitted outside the polling place, even within 150 feet of the entrance to the polling place, but only those voters who are leaving the polling place should be stopped. Voter access to the polling place should not be impeded in any way.