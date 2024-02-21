Mayor Wu announces call to artists for $720,000 investment in public art in BPS schools

The City is searching for artists to create murals or other 2D artwork at 13 sites across nine BPS schools.

Mayor Michelle Wu and the Mayor’s Office of Arts & Culture, in collaboration with Boston Public Schools (BPS) and with support from mural consultant Street Theory, today announced a Call to Artists for A Canvas of Culture: Boston Public Schools to help beautify and amplify the vibrancy of Boston's neighborhoods and schools by creating engaging and inspiring public art. A Canvas of Culture is a multi-year initiative that will integrate murals and other 2D public art projects into public spaces across Boston’s neighborhoods. In its inaugural year, focusing on sites at Boston Public Schools, this program represents an investment of approximately $720,000 in public art at 13 sites across nine BPS schools.

“The spaces where our children learn deserve to reflect the vibrancy and culture of our city as empowering places for them to learn and thrive,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “That’s why I am thrilled for the launch of this program, bringing murals that will embellish the city and unite our communities through pieces of art for students and teachers to find collective joy and inspiration.”

The Call to Artists is open to all professional artists and artist teams – local, national, and international – with a strong preference for those who have a connection to Boston and/or the overall themes of individual sites. Artwork themes will delve into and reflect the core values and cultural richness of schools, fostering a lively, diverse, inclusive, and welcoming educational environment.

This year’s projects will be sited at schools located in Charlestown, Dorchester, East Boston, Roslindale, Roxbury, West Roxbury, and the South End.

“A Canvas of Culture will create opportunities for Boston’s students to see themselves and their communities reflected and celebrated in their everyday surroundings,” said Kara Elliott-Ortega, Chief of Arts & Culture. “We’re excited to see the collaborations between artists and BPS schools at each project site flourish into new public artwork that adds to the vibrancy and sense of belonging in Boston’s schools.”

This Call to Artists includes two opportunities:

Opportunity 1: The Mayor’s Office of Arts & Culture issued a Call for Walls in Boston Public Schools and selected nine project sites across eight eligible schools. Artwork will be installed beginning in summer/fall of 2024, with some projects extending into spring/summer of 2025.

Opportunity 2: The Mayor’s Office of Arts & Culture is collaborating with the Public Facilities Department, BPS, and the Carter School to install up to four artworks that will serve diverse communication abilities and sensory needs for students at the Carter School. Project timelines will range from 12-18 months.

"Art has the power to transform spaces, inspire minds, and unite communities,” said Boston Public Schools Superintendent Mary Skipper. “Through A Canvas of Culture, Boston Public Schools will become vibrant canvases that reflect the diverse tapestry of our city. Together with talented artists, we will celebrate the essence of our neighborhoods, infusing our schools with creativity, inclusivity, and pride."

Over three years, A Canvas of Culture will invest up to $3 million in public art at sites across the city. This program is funded through the municipal Percent for Art program, American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds, and the Mayor's Office of Arts & Culture revolving fund.

The deadline to apply is Wednesday, February 28, 2024, 11:59 p.m. ET. The full Call to Artists can be found here, and artists can learn more at boston.gov/canvas-BPS.

About the Mayor’s Office of Arts and Culture

The Mayor’s Office of Arts and Culture is a City agency that enhances the quality of life, the economy, and the design of the City through the arts. The role of the arts in all aspects of life in Boston is reinforced through equitable access to arts and culture in every community, its public institutions, and public places. Key areas of work include support to the cultural sector through grants and programs, support of cultural facilities and artist workspace, as well as the commissioning, review, and care of art in public places. Learn more at www.boston.gov/arts.