Barrasso Applauds Court Decision Reversing Coal Lease Ban

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Today, U.S. Senator John Barrasso (R-WY), ranking member of the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources (ENR), applauded the decision by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit to reverse the nationwide moratorium against coal leasing on federal land.

 

“Today’s court decision ending the Obama administration’s nationwide ban on coal leasing is good news for Wyoming and all Americans,” said Barrasso. “This moratorium not only harmed coal producing communities in Wyoming and throughout the West, but put at risk America’s most reliable and affordable source of electricity. Instead of looking for new excuses to keep American coal resources stranded, President Biden and Secretary Haaland must get to work and move leases forward.”

