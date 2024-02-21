How Australian broadcast media has shaped the cost of living crisis narrative

object(WP_Post)#7630 (24) { ["ID"]=> int(1692) ["post_author"]=> string(1) "6" ["post_date"]=> string(19) "2019-06-24 08:01:40" ["post_date_gmt"]=> string(19) "2019-06-24 08:01:40" ["post_content"]=> string(3689) " Whether we like it or not, news networks play a huge role in how we form opinions. In fact, the news can be so powerful, it can even shape other news networks’ perceptions of truth. For example, remember that time The Onion named Kim Jong-un the sexiest man alive for 2012, and the People’s Daily Online in China missed the satire and reported it as fact?

While this may make us laugh and may seem like a silly example, it illustrates an important point. People tend to trust what news networks are saying – and this trust doesn’t end with print news. It bleeds into every facet of news, especially televised news. Here are the five reasons why... 1. Tradition One of the top reasons people trust TV news networks, especially over newer sources of reporting, is tradition. TV news reporting has been around much longer than internet search and social media, making it more established. When it comes down to it, people are more likely to trust TV news networks because of their confidence in the institution. 2. Loyalty Another reason for trusting TV news boils down to loyalty. When people have been watching their favourite anchors day-in and day-out for years, they develop a bond of familiarity. With familiarity comes loyalty, and loyalty breeds trust. 3. Communal reinforcement It’s easy to have confidence in a TV network when the reporting supports your own belief system. In order to maintain trust, news networks tailor their stories to fall in line with the belief systems of their most loyal viewers. 4. Right from wrong It’s a common theory that news anchors are obliged to shine light into dark places. The only way to accomplish this is by being an advocate of truth. 5. Controversial coverage News networks also elicit trust from their audience by being the primary source of information about big and controversial stories that the public wouldn’t have much access to otherwise. When a small group of TV news anchors are the only people adequately telling a story, the viewers don’t have many other options for gathering information. As a result, most viewers will trust the story being told. Whether or not you trust TV news networks over other sources of information, one thing is for certain – TV news networks have a powerful and influential effect on our society.

This strategic coverage not only provides professional athletes with a global platform to broadcast their values to the world but also weaves the Women's World Cup narrative into a vibrant tapestry of empowerment, inspiration, and unity, establishing an influential precedent for the evolution of women's sports. Studying how news media engage viewers provides insights for organisations aligning their messaging with audience expectations. While WWC promotes women in sports, news media prioritise entertainment and women athletes. A tournament, usually hosted in inconvenient time zones, excites Australian and New Zealand non-sports and sports fans alike, emphasising the value of a localised global platform backed by the media. Media trends drive organisations to adjust communication strategies. It signals organisations/brands to re-strategise their communications strategy when they observe media and viewer trends and their flow-on effects. For example, media coverage of the cup, focusing on its entertainment value rather than gender, and reporting on ratings, excitement, and atmosphere, demonstrates to organisations that it is a worthwhile channel to invest in and align their communications with. Brand Strategies: Engaging Audiences Amidst the Soccer Spectacle As the FIFA Women's World Cup captivates global attention, it becomes an arena for strategic brand engagement. Our friends at Pulsar provided key audience intelligence insights, helping us bridge the gap between news coverage and audience engagement. The tournament serves as a stage for brands to showcase their commitment to women's sports and connect with passionate fans on a deeper level with their messaging. Among these, a select few stand out, employing unique strategies, like broadcast presence, social engagement and news pickups, to drive forward their values while resonating with WWC’s diverse audience segments. These organisations took advantage of a phenomenon with broad appeal and positioned themselves to represent the themes driven by news media. McDonald's and Social Engagement – Empowering Fan Participation and Interaction McDonald's turns its spaces into soccer havens, fostering community engagement through earned content using social media ops and iconic backdrops. Macca's All Stars and personalised collectible cards connect fans, while initiatives like Macca’s Swings infuse playfulness. The Panini Football Stickers Happy Meal celebrates women's football by building fan dream teams. Lays and Broadcast Presence – Amplifying the Thrill of the Game With the biggest investment in TV ads for women's sports, Lay's "Taste of Greatness" commercial marks a historic partnership, fueling the excitement of the game. The #LaysGOALdenGiveaway transforms goals into winning opportunities, while the Ultimate Watch Parties and Fan Quest showcase the lively fan culture, bringing supporters together. Lay's top investment in women's sports aligns with how news media and audiences perceive women's sporting events. Google Pixel and News Pickup – Highlighting Visibility and Advocating Equality Google Pixel amplifies visibility with the "unblur" function and the campaign message of seeing individual players' diverse stories, thus advocating for gender equality. Partnerships with football associations and players empower Pixel FC members, while the advanced camera and AI technology enhance fan experiences, uniting fans on and off the field. By exploring these communication strategies, we discover how the FIFA Women’s World Cup goes beyond being just a sporting event. It becomes a symbol of unity, inspiration, and a demonstration of the messages that resonate with audiences. https://www.tiktok.com/@nickandhelmi/video/7257840723880414465 https://twitter.com/GoogleUK/status/1673254779642949634 Sam Kerr: Icon of the Game and Her Diverse Fan Base Sam Kerr's journey from aspiring athlete to global sensation exemplifies her exceptional talent and unwavering work ethic. Her iconic status isn't solely due to athleticism; Sam Kerr's genuine authenticity and relatable qualities forge connections with diverse supporters, as seen in the primary fan segments listed above. Her public image highlights how news coverage prioritises entertainment, appealing to a wider audience rather than just sports fans or those with a pro-women agenda. Organisational messaging can use this to bring their purpose to a wider community. This illustrates a profound connection between the themes the news media emphasise and the messaging organisations should strive for, as demonstrated by Sam Kerr's influence. Sam Kerr's influence spans diverse groups, including young women who are inspired by social influencers like Tanya Burr, dedicated sports fans who admire her tenacity, and the LGBTQIA+ community who identify with her. Understanding the most popular platforms and channels of her audience further indicates where messaging and brand positioning would be most effective, especially for organisations that aim to reflect the diverse fanbase Sam Kerr attracts. Her impact reflects the universal appeal of the Women's World Cup, bringing together people from diverse backgrounds and uniting them around values such as determination and breaking stereotypes. Sam Kerr's far-reaching impact is a beacon of hope for women's sports. Getting off on the right foot with the right communication strategies The FIFA Women's World Cup goes beyond showcasing soccer prowess, intertwining narratives of athlete popularity, partnership strategies, and media coverage. This exploration delves into Sam Kerr's journey, scrutinises the engagement strategies of major brands, and dissects how the media portrays the Women's World Cup. From Kerr's diverse impact on fans to organisations strategically amplifying their brands amid the tournament's excitement and media highlighting essential themes, a comprehensive picture emerges. This holistic perspective crafts a vibrant narrative of empowerment, unity, and inspiration. As PR and communications professionals, these insights emphasise the potential to align brand narratives with a popular ethos, fostering impactful connections and advocacy that resonate within a changing industry and beyond. If you would like to learn more about discovering how media intelligence can lead to insights across advertising strategy or the active communities leading specific online conversations using audience intelligence, get in touch with our partners at Pulsar today. Customer data — This audience is already engaging with your brand so it is critical that you identify the personas found within this subset.

Social media — Driven by conversations around your brand and industry, you can find new personas and demographics to cover trending topics. Source: Based on a panel search in Pulsar For example, by studying the various communities interested in public relations and communications in various sub-Reddit threads, it shows that there is a slightly higher percentage of male Redditors (6.3%) to female users (5.8%). There were around 1,500 unique authors in these communities within Reddit. By leveraging these demographic insights on Reddit, you can craft a much compelling narrative based on the channel and the topics and conversations held by your Reddit audience. 2. Identify trending keywords in your industry In today’s digital realms of search engines and social media, the practice of keyword research is essential for brand storytelling. Finding and researching relevant keywords ensures the right people see your content. Identifying keywords is crucial to your business because they are related to queries that users in search engines ask. There were around 1,500 unique authors in these communities within Reddit. By leveraging these demographic insights on Reddit, you can craft a much compelling narrative based on the channel and the topics and conversations held by your Reddit audience. Source: Keyword cloud in Pulsar on challenges of the PR & communications industry By understanding the relationship between keywords and queries, brands can better target their marketing efforts and ensure prospective customers see their message. Insights from social media intelligence can also boost this keyword research process and add current topical trends while delivering relevant queries about your audiences. Keyword research tools such as Pulsar can help your storytelling by listing all the keywords you need to create content for your brand. Better content and engagement with audiences will boost your brand’s ranking in search results. 3. Monitor mainstream media coverage As media and technology continue to evolve, it is more important than ever for brands to stay on top of media trends. By monitoring media coverage, brands can ensure that their message is being communicated effectively and reach their target audience.

Using a media monitoring platform can help you quickly identify negative media coverage as well as spot positive opportunities to engage with your audiences. This engagement in return strengthens your relationship with your audience and builds a healthy reputation. 4. Listen to social media conversations With 4.6 billion users on social media in 2022 (estimated to rise to 5.8 billion by 2027) conversations can revolve around many topics at any given time. People are jumping from one topic to another so quickly and several trending topics can dominate the overarching social media landscape. Staying on top of these topics is critical for brand storytelling and engaging audiences. Many brands are harnessing the power of technology and artificial intelligence to identify these conversations. 5. Discover topics through Pulsar Almost everyone searches for information online. With Google dominating 83 percent of the search engine market, it is unsurprising that the company’s name has become the new word for searching information. Using platforms such as Pulsar, you can discover trending topics that people are looking for on the search engine. These topics can help in your content creation remain current and relevant. These trending topics reflect what people are interested in and what topics are widely discussed at the moment. What does audience insight mean? In recent years, there has been a growing debate about the relationship between traditional and social media. There is no doubt that social media has changed the way we consume information. We are now used to getting our news from Twitter, Facebook, and TikTok. But traditional media outlets are still important, especially when it comes to storytelling and discovering new audience-led conversations. We believe they can work together to find your best audiences. While social media is great for sharing short snippets of information, traditional media is still the best platform for in-depth storytelling and credibility. This is because traditional media outlets have the resources to invest in long-form journalism. They also have experienced reporters who know how to find and tell a good story. In an industry-scale research, trust among consumers of online news has waned and this puts a strain on the relationship between your brand and your audiences. New tools such as Pulsar have incorporated new technologies to help them rate news outlets that can be trusted. Source: Pulsar’s misinformation index monitoring news outlets publishing content on the PR & communications industry Finding audiences in your news coverage There is so much online news content but what is critical is having high standards on the content you consume. Traditional media is still regulated by industry standards while journalists abide by ethical ones – creating a guard against misinformation. But what is often overlooked is the role that traditional media plays in shaping the stories that we see on social media. Undeniably, social media platforms provide a more immediate and intimate connection to the events and people we care about. However, it is the work of traditional media outlets in covering these stories that set the stage for much of the discussion and debate that takes place on social media. In many ways, social media is now the amplifier of your story, not traditional media. This symbiotic relationship between traditional and social media presents a huge opportunity for brands to amplify their messages to their audiences — raising their forte of storytelling and finding the right audiences for your brand. Connect with your audience The next step for your brand is to find that platform. There are a plethora of options to send your message across to your audience. 3 things to set up Create a reason for your audience to contact you Create your call-to-action (CTA) for your audience. As a brand, you must have a strong CTA in your marketing efforts. A CTA is what drives your audience to take the desired action, whether it's signing up for your email list, making a purchase straight from the point of discovery, or scheduling a demo consultation. To create an effective CTA, start by clearly defining what you want your audience to do. Then, create a sense of urgency and make it easy for them to take action by providing a clear and concise path. Select your platform Find out which platform best serves your brand. Do you have thousands of followers on Instagram? Website visitors are actively engaging with your blogs? People are commenting on your Facebook profile? The options below are usually the main platforms that most brands use to tell their story. Website

Microsite

Blogs

Advertising

YouTube

LinkedIn

Facebook

