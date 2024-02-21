Governor Abbott Appoints Gray To 489th District Court

TEXAS, February 21 - February 21, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Tracy Gray to the 489th Judicial District Court in Kaufman County for a term set to expire on December 31, 2024, or until her successor shall be duly elected and qualified.

Tracy Gray of Forney is Judge of the Kaufman County Court at Law, a position she was elected to in November 2018. Previously, she was a partner at Guest & Gray Law Firm and she served as an assistant district attorney for five years with the Kaufman County District Attorney’s Office. She is a member of the State Bar of Texas and is the former president of the Kaufman County Bar Association. Additionally, she is a former board member of Christian Homes and Family Services and the Genesis Center North Texas. Gray received a Bachelor of Science in Political Science from Abilene Christian University and a Juris Doctor from the University of Houston Law Center and is a graduate of Terrell High School.