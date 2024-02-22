Nelson J. Fowlkes pens an inspiring self-help book, “Overcoming Adversity: Resetting Goals” by Nelson J. Fowlkes
Follow the author’s life story of inspiration, hope, courage, and determination.
I felt I was being treated like someone inferior, like a non-human; racism and discrimination seemed normal for black Americans.”MASSACHUSETTS, USA, February 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nelson J. Fowlkes, in partnership with ARPress, published the inspiring book “Overcoming Adversity: Resetting Goals” by Nelson J. Fowlkes.
— excerpt from the book
“Overcoming Adversity: Resetting Goals” is an inspirational narrative that manifests hope, courage, and determination. The author narrates the story through insightful strategies that he utilized to overcome obstacles and rejections along the way in order to achieve his goals and dreams.
Nelson J. Fowlkes is a retired Lt. Colonel who served two decades in the U.S. Army Medical Service Corps. He earned a master’s degree in biochemistry and public administration. He also earned professional certificates in gerontology and conflict resolution. He utilized his scientific knowledge and skill to support combat troops in Vietnam and South Korea as well as military families at Army Medical Centers in California, Oklahoma, Texas, and Washington.
After military retirement, he pursued a healthcare career with astounding success and achievement. He co-authored a five-year strategic healthcare plan for a sister healthcare institution in Merced, California.
This book was highly praised by Heather Brooks of The US Review of Books, acknowledging that “Within these pages, Fowlkes tells the candid story of his life. Despite prevalent racism in America, he is a proud patriot who served as a U.S. soldier from 1958 until 1975. He provides a fascinating account of being protected, in some ways, from discrimination because he resided on a military base, although discrimination ultimately led to his release from active duty. Institutional racism made a deep impression on him, particularly as he experienced the disparities between the college prep available for white high school students and what was open to blacks. Fans of inspirational memoirs will admire Fowlkes's resilience and versatility as he tells of embarking on a civilian career in health care and health care administration.”
