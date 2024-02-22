Purpose Investments Inc. Announces Payouts Relating to the Termination of Black Diamond Global Equity Fund, Black Diamond Impact Core Equity Fund, and Black Diamond Global Enhanced Income Fund

TORONTO, Feb. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purpose Investments Inc. (“Purpose”) announced today additional information regarding the termination of Black Diamond Global Equity Fund (TSX: BDEQ), Black Diamond Impact Core Equity Fund (TSX: BDIC) and Black Diamond Global Enhanced Income Fund (collectively, the “Funds” and each, a “Fund”), that was announced on December 19, 2023.



On February 20, 2024, Purpose redeemed all of the issued and outstanding Class A units, Class F units and Class I units of each Fund, the ETF units of Black Diamond Global Equity Fund and Black Diamond Impact Core Equity Fund and the Class TA3 units and Class TF3 units of Black Diamond Global Equity Fund (collectively, the “Units”), all in accordance with applicable securities law and the terms of the Funds’ amended and restated declaration of trust.

The ETF Units were delisted from the Toronto Stock Exchange on February 14, 2024. The proceeds from the liquidation of the assets, less all liabilities and expenses incurred in connection with this termination of the Funds (the “Termination Proceeds”), were determined on February 20, 2024.

Fund securityholders will receive the following amounts on or about February 23, 2024, in connection with the termination of the Funds, and no action is required to be taken by securityholders to receive such amounts. The breakdown of taxable amounts of cash distributions pertaining to the ETF Units of each Fund detailed in the table below, including tax factor allocations, will be reported to the brokers through CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. in early 2025, and the Final Distribution will be applicable for the 2024 tax year.

Terminating Fund Class of Units Ticker / Fund

SERV Final Distribution Post-Distribution Net Asset Value per Unit Termination Proceeds per Unit Capital Gain per Unit Income Per Unit Black Diamond Global Equity Fund ETF

Units BDEQ - - $6.6072 $6.6072 Class A Units PFC6400 - - $7.2099 $7.2099 Class F Units PFC6401 - - $7.3238 $7.3238 Class I

Units PFC6402 - - - - Class A Units USD PFC6410 - - - - Class F Units USD PFC6411 - - - - Class TA3 Units PFC6403 - - - - Class TF3 Units PFC6405 - - - - Black Diamond Impact Core Equity Fund ETF

Units BDIC $2.2126 - $19.7747 $21.9873 Class A Units PFC7400 $2.1716 - $19.4072 $21.5788 Class F Units PFC7401 $2.2124 - $19.7732 $21.9856 Black Diamond Global Enhanced Income Fund Class A Units / Class A USD Units PFC6600 / PFC6610 - - $16.7478

$12.3851 USD



$16.7478

$12.3851 USD



Class F Units / Class F USD Units PFC6601/ PFC6611 - - $17.2107

$12.7275 USD $17.2107

$12.7275 USD Class I

Units PFC6602 - - - -

In Canadian Dollars (CAD) unless stated otherwise.

