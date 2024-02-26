New Jersey's Brock & Sgro Releases Fourth Studio Album - Cut The Wires

Cut The Wires - Brock & Sgro Fourth Album (photo by Will Sgro)

Cut The Wires captures the times in which we live through Brock & Sgro's relatable lyrics and unique mix of alternative rock and power pop.

Virgin River Season 3 Soundtrack which includes Brock & Sgro's In My Time will be your new favorite playlist!” — Popsugar

MOUNTAIN LAKES, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New Jersey based band Brock & Sgro (Alan Brock and Chip Sgro) announce the upcoming release of CUT THE WIRES, their fourth studio album, available on all major streaming services on March 8, 2024.

The album’s title track, penned by Brock, addresses the continued erosion of human interaction and life’s simple pleasures. “I was watching one of those zombie apocalypse shows and speculating on their popularity,” Brock said. “I believe they shed light on our growing infatuation with technology and the desensitizing and dehumanizing impact that brings. Cut the Wires is a clarion call to look up from our screens once in a while and enjoy the world around us ”

Brock (Mountain Lakes, NJ) and Sgro (Boonton Township, NJ) share songwriting, guitar and keyboard duties. They are joined by Ken Trimmer (Lavallette, NJ) on drums with Rich Santiago (Haverstraw, NY) on bass.

About writing the song "Find A Better Way,” Sgro mused, “I tried to capture how people feel about working hard and taking care of family, but getting worn down. That’s when you dream of living a different type of existence, with more freedom and less stress. But, to truly change is incredibly hard so we usually end up clinging to what’s familiar - and that’s really the rub, isn’t it?”

Known as a strong live act across Jersey, Brock & Sgro have received substantial airplay on AAA radio stations, including Sirius XM’s The Pulse Train Tracks with Pat Monahan. They’ve also been successful with sync placements on TV shows including Virgin River (Netflix) with significant contributions to The Freak Brothers (Fox/Tubi/Lionsgate) which features an all-star cast including Woody Harrelson, Pete Davidson, John Goodman, and rap star ScHoolboyQ. Brock & Sgro have had six custom sync placements over the animated show's first two seasons. The show's music supervisor, Jonathan McHugh, had this to say about their work, “Brock & Sgro’s music has a powerful drive and determination. I’ve gone back to them multiple times to create music for the show as their heartland rock, British invasion, power pop sound perfectly fits the show's aesthetic.”

In My Time - Virgin River Season 3