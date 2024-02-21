Kirby McInerney LLP is Investigating Potential Shareholder Claims Against The Chemours Company (CC)

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP reminds investors that the firm is investigating potential claims against The Chemours Company (“Chemours” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CC). The investigation concerns whether Chemours and/or certain of its officers have violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On February 13, 2024, Chemours disclosed that it was postponing the release of its financial results and conference call related to its fourth quarter and full year 2023 results. Chemours stated that it was delaying results because the Company is “evaluating its internal control over financial reporting as of December 31, 2023 with respect to maintaining effective controls related to information and communications,” and because the Company’s Audit Committee “needs additional time to complete a related internal review.” On this news, the price of Chemours shares declined by $3.85 per share, or approximately 12.6%, from $30.49 per share on February 13, 2024 to close at $26.64 on February 14, 2024.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Chemours securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or by filling out this CONTACT FORM, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.

