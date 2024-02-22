DashHound's Sok Verdery to Speak on AI and Data at Orlando Digital Summit
EINPresswire.com/ -- Digital marketers from across the nation are poised to converge at the much-anticipated Orlando Digital Summit, a haven for immersive training and unrivaled networking. Scheduled for February 26-27, 2024, this event promises to be a powerhouse of knowledge and innovation in the heart of Orlando, FL.
Amidst the excitement, DashHound is proud to announce that its Director of Digital Strategy, Sok Verdery, will be leading a pivotal breakout session in the Oceans Ballroom, Room 2. Verdery, known for his visionary approach to digital marketing, will present on "Leveraging Data Analysis and AI Processing to Implement the Customer Journey." The session is set for Monday, February 26, 2024, from 3:30 PM to 4:15 PM and is anticipated to be a cornerstone of the summit's agenda.
Verdery's talk will focus on the intersection of data analytics and augmented intelligence and how these critical tools can be harnessed to craft a seamless and personalized customer journey. Attendees can expect to gain actionable insights into the latest trends and techniques, empowering them to stay ahead in an ever-evolving digital landscape.
But the insights don't end there. Following the breakout session, DashHound is excited to host the DashBash cocktail hour from 5:15 PM to 6:15 PM. This networking event is designed to foster connections among industry leaders and enthusiasts, all while enjoying an engaging atmosphere. The DashBash will be a perfect opportunity to decompress, network, and reflect on the insights gained throughout the day.
The Orlando Digital Summit stands as a beacon for professionals seeking to elevate their digital marketing strategies. It's not just about the sessions; it’s about the community and shared passion for digital excellence. With Verdery's session and the Dashbash, DashHound is at the forefront, championing the advancement of digital marketing through education and community engagement.
Don't miss the opportunity to be part of this transformative experience. Whether you're looking to enhance your skill set, network with peers, or get inspired by industry leaders like Sok Verdery, the Orlando Digital Summit is the place to be.
For more information on the Orlando Digital Summit and to register for Sok Verdery's session, visit www.digitalsummit.com. Join the conversation and stay updated with the latest summit news by following @DashHoundai.
About DashHound
DashHound is a revolutionary data analysis platform that transcends traditional data analysis, focusing on the human experience in consumer data applications. By consolidating data and providing actionable insights, DashHound enables businesses to optimize their operations and engage effectively with their audience. With a unique, vibrant persona, DashHound is set to transform how businesses leverage data for success. As a Comporium technology, DashHound uses AI to bring businesses closer to their ideal customers, ensuring maximum engagement.
About Comporium
Comporium, Inc., headquartered in Rock Hill, S.C., is a diversified, privately-held communications company that employs nearly 1,000 people and provides broadband, TV, voice, wireless, smart home systems, and advertising services throughout the Carolinas. Comporium’s ventures include companies providing business solutions and managed services, and digital signage. For more information, please visit www.comporium.com.
Sabrena Gartland
Amidst the excitement, DashHound is proud to announce that its Director of Digital Strategy, Sok Verdery, will be leading a pivotal breakout session in the Oceans Ballroom, Room 2. Verdery, known for his visionary approach to digital marketing, will present on "Leveraging Data Analysis and AI Processing to Implement the Customer Journey." The session is set for Monday, February 26, 2024, from 3:30 PM to 4:15 PM and is anticipated to be a cornerstone of the summit's agenda.
Verdery's talk will focus on the intersection of data analytics and augmented intelligence and how these critical tools can be harnessed to craft a seamless and personalized customer journey. Attendees can expect to gain actionable insights into the latest trends and techniques, empowering them to stay ahead in an ever-evolving digital landscape.
But the insights don't end there. Following the breakout session, DashHound is excited to host the DashBash cocktail hour from 5:15 PM to 6:15 PM. This networking event is designed to foster connections among industry leaders and enthusiasts, all while enjoying an engaging atmosphere. The DashBash will be a perfect opportunity to decompress, network, and reflect on the insights gained throughout the day.
The Orlando Digital Summit stands as a beacon for professionals seeking to elevate their digital marketing strategies. It's not just about the sessions; it’s about the community and shared passion for digital excellence. With Verdery's session and the Dashbash, DashHound is at the forefront, championing the advancement of digital marketing through education and community engagement.
Don't miss the opportunity to be part of this transformative experience. Whether you're looking to enhance your skill set, network with peers, or get inspired by industry leaders like Sok Verdery, the Orlando Digital Summit is the place to be.
For more information on the Orlando Digital Summit and to register for Sok Verdery's session, visit www.digitalsummit.com. Join the conversation and stay updated with the latest summit news by following @DashHoundai.
About DashHound
DashHound is a revolutionary data analysis platform that transcends traditional data analysis, focusing on the human experience in consumer data applications. By consolidating data and providing actionable insights, DashHound enables businesses to optimize their operations and engage effectively with their audience. With a unique, vibrant persona, DashHound is set to transform how businesses leverage data for success. As a Comporium technology, DashHound uses AI to bring businesses closer to their ideal customers, ensuring maximum engagement.
About Comporium
Comporium, Inc., headquartered in Rock Hill, S.C., is a diversified, privately-held communications company that employs nearly 1,000 people and provides broadband, TV, voice, wireless, smart home systems, and advertising services throughout the Carolinas. Comporium’s ventures include companies providing business solutions and managed services, and digital signage. For more information, please visit www.comporium.com.
Sabrena Gartland
Frogman Media Group
+1 310-427-7706
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram