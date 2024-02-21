Submit Release
02/20/24 – COMMUNITY MEETING TO DISCUSS BOAT RAMP DESIGN AT KIKIAOLA

JOSH GREEN, M.D.
GOVERNOR

DAWN CHANG
CHAIRPERSON

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Feb. 20, 2024

COMMUNITY MEETING TO DISCUSS BOAT RAMP DESIGN AT KIKIAOLA

(LĪHU‘E) – Kikiaola Small Boat Harbor users are invited to attend a community meeting next week to discuss proposed designs for a new boat ramp and loading dock. The DLNR Division of Boating and Ocean Recreation (DOBOR) will host the event and encourages community involvement in the process.

This meeting is a follow-up to the pre-design community meeting that DOBOR hosted on October 6, 2023.

Meeting details:

 

Kikiaola Small Boat Harbor Pavilion

8932 Kekaha Rd., Kekaha

Tuesday, February 27, 2024

4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

 

Located two miles west of the Waimea River mouth, Kikialoa is close to the town of Kekaha on the southwestern shore of Kauaʻi. In addition to a boat ramp and loading dock, the harbor currently offers four moorings, a vessel washdown, and restrooms.

# # #

 

Media Contact:

Ryan Aguilar

Communications Specialist

Hawai‘i Dept. of Land and Natural Resources

[email protected]

