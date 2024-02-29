The 1960 John Wayne Alamo Movie Photo of the Bronze Alamo Letter Plaque

The Alamo Letter Society exists to educate generations of Texans about their forefathers' fight for Freedom through the placement of a bronze plaque containing the Alamo letter in each Courthouse” — Texas State Senator Bob Hall

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, February 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Alamo Letter Society Announces Ellis County Judge Todd Little to Receive the Capt. Albert Martin Award

Recognition of a patriotic Texan who exemplifies the determination, perseverance, and call to duty of Captain Albert Martin, who rode the Col. William Barrett Travis “Victory or Death” letter from the Alamo, through the Mexican Army, on February 24, 1836.

The Alamo Letter Society is honored to announce Judge Todd Little will receive the Captain Albert Martin Alamo Award for his leadership to his County and Texas History, by serving as the Ellis County Chairman of our statewide organization, the Alamo Letter Society. They are the first county in Texas to receive the 202 pound bronze letter plaque and hold a dedication ceremony.

Founded on Veterans Day in 2023, The Mission of the Alamo Letter Society:

To educate current and future Texans about their forefathers' armed struggle for Freedom and Liberty through the placement of a large bronze plaque containing Col. William Barrett Travis's Alamo "Victory or Death" letter, in all 254 Texas Courthouses.

Only 220 words long, many Texans and other Freedom-loving people around the world hold it in the same high esteem as the U.S. Constitution and the Magna Carta.

The organization honors the two leading Tejanos of the Texas Revolution, Jose Antonio Navarro and Juan Seguín. These men believed it possible to be both a proud Mexican and a loyal Tejano. And, they were both. Tejanos: derived from the Spanish adjective tejano or (feminine) tejana denotes a Texan of Mexican descent

Judge Little was nominated for his as the Alamo Letter Society County Chair by Texas State Senator Bob Hall. Judge Little was responsible for successfully working with the County Commissioners as to the placement of the magnificent 24-inch by 36-inch bronze plaque, and for creating a successful dedication event at the Courthouse on Friday February 23. 2024.

The plaque is an exact replica of the Alamo Letter Plaque in front of the Alamo Chapel, which is seen by more than 2.5 million Alamo visitors each year. The plaque was cast by the Southwell Company, a family-owned Texas Foundry established in 1866, which has made plaques for the Alamo for three generations.

The dedication of the Ellis County Alamo Letter Plaque will take place at 3:00 pm on Friday February 23, 2024 at the historic Richardsonian Romanesque courthouse in Waxahachie, Texas.

"The spirit of the Alamo letter has been carried by the generations of Texas fighting men to every battlefield,” said John Vick, President of the Alamo Letter Society’s 501(c)(3) entity. The recipient of this award for Ellis County is continuing the work started by Captain Martin, by bringing this letter to hundreds of thousands of citizens who will visit this historic courthouse for the next hundred years or longer."

The Co-Founder of the Alamo Letter Society, Mr. Lee William “Bill” McNutt, said “Captain Albert Martin was tasked with the same challenge in 1835 that we have today, to take this appeal and historic piece of literature to all the People of Texas and All Americans in the World. That is exactly what patriot Todd Little has done by bringing it to the historic courthouse in Waxahachie, Texas.”

2024 marks 188 years since General Antonio Lopez de Santa Anna started marching his army to Texas from Mexico. Three Mexican states, including Texas, were in rebellion. The General soon learned that Texans who value liberty and freedom would defend their family, their land, their property, and their sacred honor, with their lives.”

The Albert Martin Award is a sculpture of the Alamo Rider, Captain Martin, on horseback in full gallop with a rolled-up parchment paper in his left hand symbolizing the Alamo Commander’s letter.

It is a commissioned work by famous Texas historic artist J Payne Lara.

The idea was originated by a 7th-grade Texas School Girl, Slone McNutt, of University Park, Texas. She instilled in the board the belief that for each generation of Texans that the work of publicizing the letter goes on, the cause endures, the message lives on, and the mission for Texans, shall never die.

The Alamo Letter Society exists to educate school children, new Texans and future generations, of their forefathers' fight for Liberty and Freedom, through the placement of a large 110 pound bronze plaque containing the Alamo letter at each of the 254 courthouses in the Lone Star State. www.AlamoLetter.com