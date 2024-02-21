MDxHealth to Present Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results

and Corporate Update on March 6

Company to Host Conference Call with Live Q&A, March 6, 2024 at 4:30pm ET / 22:30 CET

IRVINE, CA, and HERSTAL, BELGIUM – February 21, 2024 – MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ: MDXH), a commercial-stage precision diagnostics company, today announced it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023, after market close on Wednesday, March 6, 2024.

Title:



MDxHealth Presents Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results and

Corporate Update Conference Call and Webcast Speakers: Michael K. McGarrity, Chief Executive Officer

Ron Kalfus, Chief Financial Officer Date: March 6, 2024 Time: 4:30pm ET/ 22:30 CET Conference Call Dial-in Details:



United States: 1-888-886-7786

Belgium: 0800 76018

The Netherlands: 0800 022 7908

United Kingdom: 1-800-652-2435







Conference ID: 80031769 Webcast: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1655339&tp_key=a93e4440eb





The webcast should be accessed 15 minutes prior to the conference call start time. A replay of the webcast will be available following the conclusion of the live call and will be accessible on the Company’s website.

About mdxhealth

Mdxhealth is a commercial-stage precision diagnostics company that provides actionable molecular information to personalize patient diagnosis and treatment. The Company’s tests are based on proprietary genomic, epigenetic (methylation) and other molecular technologies and assist physicians with the diagnosis and prognosis of urologic cancers and other urologic diseases. For more information, visit mdxhealth.com and follow us on social media at: twitter.com/mdxhealth, facebook.com/mdxhealth and linkedin.com/company/mdxhealth.

For more information:

info@mdxhealth.com

LifeSci Advisors (IR & PR)

US: +1 949 271 9223

ir@mdxhealth.com

NOTE: The mdxhealth logo, mdxhealth, Confirm mdx, Select mdx, Resolve mdx, Genomic Prostate Score, GPS and Monitor mdx are trademarks or registered trademarks of MDxHealth SA. The GPS test was formerly known as and is frequently referenced in guidelines, coverage policies, reimbursement decisions, manuscripts and other literature as Oncotype DX Prostate, Oncotype DX GPS, Oncotype DX Genomic Prostate Score, and Oncotype Dx Prostate Cancer Assay, among others. The Oncotype DX trademark, and all other trademarks and service marks, are the property of their respective owners.