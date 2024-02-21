02/20/24 – COMMUNITY MEETING TO DISCUSS BOAT RAMP DESIGN AT KIKIAOLA

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

Feb. 20, 2024

COMMUNITY MEETING TO DISCUSS BOAT RAMP DESIGN AT KIKIAOLA

(LĪHU‘E) – Kikiaola Small Boat Harbor users are invited to attend a community meeting next week to discuss proposed designs for a new boat ramp and loading dock. The DLNR Division of Boating and Ocean Recreation (DOBOR) will host the event and encourages community involvement in the process.

This meeting is a follow-up to the pre-design community meeting that DOBOR hosted on October 6, 2023.

Meeting details:

Kikiaola Small Boat Harbor Pavilion

8932 Kekaha Rd., Kekaha

Tuesday, February 27, 2024

4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Located two miles west of the Waimea River mouth, Kikialoa is close to the town of Kekaha on the southwestern shore of Kauaʻi. In addition to a boat ramp and loading dock, the harbor currently offers four moorings, a vessel washdown, and restrooms.

