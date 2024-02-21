02/20/24 – COMMUNITY MEETING TO DISCUSS BOAT RAMP DESIGN AT KIKIAOLA
|
JOSH GREEN, M.D.
GOVERNOR
|
DAWN CHANG
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Feb. 20, 2024
COMMUNITY MEETING TO DISCUSS BOAT RAMP DESIGN AT KIKIAOLA
(LĪHU‘E) – Kikiaola Small Boat Harbor users are invited to attend a community meeting next week to discuss proposed designs for a new boat ramp and loading dock. The DLNR Division of Boating and Ocean Recreation (DOBOR) will host the event and encourages community involvement in the process.
This meeting is a follow-up to the pre-design community meeting that DOBOR hosted on October 6, 2023.
Meeting details:
Kikiaola Small Boat Harbor Pavilion
8932 Kekaha Rd., Kekaha
Tuesday, February 27, 2024
4 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Located two miles west of the Waimea River mouth, Kikialoa is close to the town of Kekaha on the southwestern shore of Kauaʻi. In addition to a boat ramp and loading dock, the harbor currently offers four moorings, a vessel washdown, and restrooms.
# # #
RESOURCES
(All images/video courtesy: DLNR)
Photographs – Kikiaola SBH (April 8, 2021)
https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/9ogg947n20q8fcudb4vtf/h?rlkey=jyb9k815c9vwx64qeamo7iqoc&dl=0
Media Contact:
Ryan Aguilar
Communications Specialist
Hawai‘i Dept. of Land and Natural Resources