ATN Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results; Provides 2024 Outlook

“First-to-Fiber” and “Glass & SteelTM” Strategies Drive Year-Over-Year Growth

  • Fourth-quarter revenues grew 4% to $199.0 million
  • Full-year revenues grew 5% to $762.2 million
  • Total high-speed broadband subscribers increased by 20%
  • Broadband homes passed by high-speed data services expanded by 33%
  • Capital expenditures for the full year were $163.3 million (net of $32.9 million reimbursements)

Operating Income and Adjusted EBITDA1 Supported by Subscriber and Revenue Growth

  • Fourth quarter operating income decreased 30% to $3.3 million
  • Full year operating income increased 66% to $13.2 million
  • Fourth quarter net loss was $(5.8) million, or a $(0.46) loss per share, including restructuring expenses of $6.6 million
  • Full-year net loss was $(14.5) million, or $(1.25) per share, including restructuring expenses of $11.2 million
  • Fourth quarter Adjusted EBITDA1 increased 13% to $51.0 million
  • Full-year Adjusted EBITDA1 increased 10% to $189.5 million

Provides 2024 Outlook2

  • Revenue for the full year 2024 is expected to be in the range of $750 to $770 million, excluding construction revenue
  • Adjusted EBITDA2 for the full year 2024 is expected to be in the range of $200 to $208 million
  • Capital expenditures for the full year 2024 are expected to be in the range of $110 to $120 million (net of reimbursements)
  • Net Debt Ratio3 is expected to be the range of 2.25x to 2.40x exiting 2024

Earnings Conference Call


BEVERLY, Mass., Feb. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATN International, Inc. (“ATN” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ATNI), a leading provider of digital infrastructure and communications services, today reported financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2023.

Remarks by Brad Martin, ATN Chief Executive Officer

“The fourth quarter capped off a strong year for ATN as our First-to-Fiber and Glass & Steel™ investment strategies and ongoing focus on margin improvement yielded subscriber and revenue growth and profitability expansion.

“For both the quarter and the year, we generated single-digit revenue growth, while delivering a double-digit increase of Adjusted EBITDA. We also demonstrated continued growth across key operating metrics when compared with the fourth quarter of 2022, including the addition of 20% more high-speed capable broadband subscribers and 33% more broadband homes passed by high-speed data services in Q4. Since launching our strategy at the start of 2022, we have now increased high-speed capable broadband subscribers by 39%, nearly doubled the broadband homes passed by high-speed data services and expanded our fiber network reach by nearly 30%.

“Our International Telecom segment performance was highlighted by strong high-speed data subscriber growth, which drove increased fixed broadband revenues in the quarter. We remain optimistic about the growth and cash flow expansion opportunities across these markets as we continue to benefit from network and operating investments, attractive market tailwinds and our unique value proposition. Domestically, we delivered significant increases in broadband homes passed by high-speed data, as we made notable progress with several operational goals. These advancements included expanding our middle and last mile fiber networks along with increasing the capacity and reach of our next generation fixed wireless network.

“We believe that the investments we have made, which have expanded the reach and capabilities of our high-speed network, provide a solid foundation for sustainable value-creation in the years ahead. As we enter the final year of our three-year investment cycle, we are taking actions to position ATN to realize the full benefits of our investments going forward. This includes plans to reduce internally funded capital expenditures and augment network expansion with available grant funding while advancing margin improvement initiatives. In 2024, we expect to continue to grow our customer base, expand operating margins, increase EBITDA and improve cash flow generation.”  

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results

Consolidated revenues were $199.0 million, up 4% versus $192.0 million in the year-ago quarter. This increase primarily reflects higher fixed and other revenues, partially offset by lower legacy wholesale roaming and consumer mobile revenue as those services were de-emphasized in the US Telecom Segment. Full-year revenues for 2023 increased 5% to $762.2 million, from $725.7 million in full year 2022.

Operating income was $3.3 million in the fourth quarter versus $4.7 million in the year-ago quarter. The year-over-year decrease was primarily due to $6.6 million in restructuring expenses and a $1.3 million net loss on the disposition of assets and changes in contingent consideration partially offset by the impact of the previously mentioned revenue increases. Full-year operating income for 2023 was $13.2 million, up from $7.9 million in the prior year.

Net loss attributable to ATN stockholders in the fourth quarter of 2023 was $(5.8) million, or a loss of $(0.46) per share, which included the $6.6 million in restructuring expenses. This compared with a net loss attributable to ATN stockholders of $(1.4) million, or $(0.18) loss per share, in the year-ago quarter. The decrease in net income also was affected by a $4.7 million increase in interest expense. Full year 2023 net loss was $(14.5) million, or a loss of $(1.25) per share compared to a net loss of $(5.6) million, or $(0.67) per share last year. The increase in the full year net loss reflects restructuring expenses of $11.2 million, and an increase in interest expense of $22.0 million. In all periods, the loss per share calculation includes the impact of preferred dividends that are not included in the net loss calculation.

Adjusted EBITDA1 increased to $51.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, up from $45.3 million in the year-ago quarter. Full-year 2023 Adjusted EBITDA1 increased to $189.5 million, up from $172.7 million in the prior year.

Segment Operating Results (in Thousands)

The Company recorded financial results in three categories: (i) International Telecom; (ii) US Telecom; and (iii) Corporate and Other.

For Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 and 2022
                 
    2023     2022     2023     2022     2023     2022     2023     2022  
  International International US US Corporate and Corporate and Total Total
  Telecom Telecom Telecom Telecom Other* Other* ATN ATN
Total Revenue: $ 94,467   $ 90,384   $ 104,499   $ 101,631   $ -   $ -   $ 198,966   $ 192,015  
Mobility   27,733     27,409     956     1,551     -     -     28,689     28,960  
Fixed   60,622     58,049     58,258     56,274     -     -     118,880     114,323  
Carrier Services   3,675     3,417     32,216     32,761     -     -     35,891     36,178  
Construction   -     -     6,982     7,146     -     -     6,982     7,146  
All other   2,437     1,509     6,087     3,853     -     -     8,524     5,362  
                 
Operating Income (Loss) $ 12,244   $ 15,124   $ (1,803 ) $ (1,457 ) $ (7,177 ) $ (8,996 ) $ 3,264   $ 4,671  
EBITDA2 $ 27,287   $ 28,964   $ 20,329   $ 21,909   $ (6,594 ) $ (8,214 ) $ 41,022   $ 42,659  
Adjusted EBITDA1 $ 30,868   $ 29,162   $ 27,489   $ 22,955   $ (7,341 ) $ (6,819 ) $ 51,016   $ 45,298  
Capital Expenditures** $ 18,720   $ 17,115   $ 17,894   $ 32,644   $ 42   $ 410   $ 36,656   $ 50,169  
                 
For the Year Ended December 31, 2023 and 2022
                 
    2023     2022     2023     2022     2023     2022     2023     2022  
  International International US US Corporate and Corporate and Total Total
  Telecom Telecom Telecom Telecom Other* Other* ATN ATN
Total Revenue: $ 370,733   $ 355,581   $ 391,483   $ 370,164   $ -   $ -   $ 762,216   $ 725,745  
Mobility   108,486     102,431     4,037     7,587     -     -     112,523     110,018  
Fixed   239,168     233,311     233,605     205,073     -     -     472,773     438,384  
Carrier Services   14,686     13,459     128,195     128,864     -     -     142,881     142,323  
Construction   -     -     10,629     15,762     -     -     10,629     15,762  
All other   8,393     6,380     15,017     12,878     -     -     23,410     19,258  
                 
Operating Income (Loss) $ 53,420   $ 52,012   $ (5,522 ) $ (5,656 ) $ (34,723 ) $ (38,414 ) $ 13,175   $ 7,942  
EBITDA2 $ 112,093   $ 110,152   $ 87,455   $ 80,808   $ (32,110 ) $ (34,865 ) $ 167,438   $ 156,095  
Adjusted EBITDA1 $ 115,955   $ 111,549   $ 99,933   $ 85,395   $ (26,437 ) $ (24,256 ) $ 189,451   $ 172,688  
Capital Expenditures** $ 76,379   $ 70,385   $ 86,918   $ 88,684   $ -   $ 1,045   $ 163,297   $ 160,114  

* Corporate and Other refer to corporate overhead expenses and consolidating adjustments.
**Excludes government capital program amounts disbursed and amounts received.


ATN’s Strategic Plan and Key Performance Indicators

Investments to drive long-term growth and durable cash flow

To address the growing need for more bandwidth and reliable connectivity across all markets in which we operate, the Company continues to deploy capital in fiber and fiber-fed high-speed data solutions to increase its fiber footprint and grow broadband subscribers. At the start of 2022, the Company initiated a 3-year strategic investment plan to accelerate these investments. As ATN enters the third year of the plan, it expects to begin to reduce capital expenditures and augment network expansion with available grant funding.

Operating Metrics

Operating Metrics
             
  2023 2023 2023 2023 2022 Q4 2023
  Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Q4  vs. Q4 2022
Broadband Homes Passed 768,900   746,600   746,800   736,300   728,900   5%
Broadband Homes Passed by HSD* 367,200   333,500   331,000   301,600   275,100   33%
             
Broadband Customers 214,400   213,900   215,500   214,000   210,500   2%
HSD* Broadband Customers 135,900   132,900   129,100   122,600   113,000   20%
             
Fiber Route Miles 11,655   11,575   11,561   11,099   10,545   11%
             
International Mobile Subscribers            
Pre-Paid 351,300   346,100   340,200   328,800   322,000   9%
Post-Paid 57,400   56,100   58,900   56,900   55,700   3%
Total 408,700   402,200   399,100   385,700   377,700   8%
             
Blended Churn 3.33 % 3.76 % 2.69 % 2.81 % 2.25 %  

*HSD is defined as download speeds 100 Mbps or greater and HSD Broadband Customers as subscribers connected to our high-speed networks regardless of the speed of plan selected.

Note: Data presented may differ from prior periods to reflect more accurate data and/or changes in calculation methodology and process.


Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Highlights

Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash as of December 31, 2023, was $65.2 million and total debt was $516.9 million, versus $59.7 million of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash and $421.9 million of total debt at the end of last year.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $113.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2023, compared with net cash provided by operating activities of $102.9 million in the prior year period.   

Capital expenditures were $163.3 million net of $32.9 million of reimbursable capital expenditures for the year ended December 31, 2023, versus $160.1 million, net of $7.9 million of reimbursable capital expenditures in the prior year period.

Quarterly Dividends and Stock Repurchases

Quarterly dividends ATN increased its quarterly dividend by more than 14% to $0.24 per share paid on January 5, 2024, on all common shares outstanding to stockholders of record as of December 31, 2023.

Share repurchases During the fourth quarter of 2023, ATN announced the expansion of the share repurchase program to up to $25 million of common stock. This program was fully available at the start of 2024. For the year ended December 31, 2023, the Company spent $15.0 million on share repurchases.

Guidance and Outlook

ATN is continuing investments in its “First-to-Fiber” and “Glass & Steel™” market strategies established at the start of 2022. Entering the final year of our three-year investment cycle, the Company expects to reduce capital expenditures and augment network expansion with available grant funding. Management also is focused on advancing margin improvement initiatives to position ATN to realize the full benefits of these investments and more rapidly increase cash flows.

The Company is reiterating its preliminary Adjusted EBITDA guidance for full-year 2024 and reducing the preliminary capital expenditures guidance by $10 million. The Company continues to expect internally funded investments to return to lower, more normalized levels in the range of 10-15% of revenues beginning in 2025. Management continues its focus on increasing cash flow and driving positive returns on ATN International’s high-quality network assets.

Reiterates preliminary Adjusted EBITDA1 outlook, updates capital expenditure outlook, and provides additional metrics for full year ending December 31, 2024:

Revenue (excluding construction revenue) $750 million to $770 million Full year 2024
Adjusted EBITDA1 $200 million to $208 million Full year 2024
Capital Expenditures $110 million to $120 million Full year 2024
Net Debt Ratio3 2.25x to 2.40x Exiting 2024


For the Company’s full year 2024 outlook for Adjusted EBITDA, the Company is not able to provide without unreasonable effort the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, or reconciliations to such GAAP financial measures, on a forward-looking basis. Please see “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for a full description of items excluded from the Company’s expected Adjusted EBITDA.

Conference Call Information

Call Date: Thursday, February 22, 2024
Call Time: 10:00 a.m. ET
Webcast Link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/thasau6r/

Live Call Participant Linkhttps://register.vevent.com/register/BIb6167f4ac3b049a28d8dd4ef47a55ab3

Webcast Link Instructions
You can listen to a live audio webcast of the conference call by visiting the “Webcast Link” above or the "Events & Presentations" section of the Company's Investor Relations website at https://ir.atni.com/events-and-presentations. A replay of the conference call will be available at the same locations beginning at approximately 1:00 pm ET on the same day. The Company also will provide an investor presentation as a supplement to the call on the “Events & Presentations” section of its Investor Relations website.

About ATN

ATN International, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATNI), headquartered in Beverly, Massachusetts, is a leading provider of digital infrastructure and communications services for all. The Company operates in the United States and internationally, including the Caribbean region, with a focus on rural and remote markets with a growing demand for infrastructure investments. The Company’s operating subsidiaries today primarily provide: (i) advanced wireless and wireline connectivity to residential, business, and government customers, including a range of high-speed Internet and data services, fixed and mobile wireless solutions, and video and voice services; and (ii) carrier and enterprise communications services, such as terrestrial and submarine fiber optic transport, and communications tower facilities. For more information, please visit www.atni.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Definition of Terms

In addition to financial measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), this press release also contains non-GAAP financial measures. Specifically, the Company has included EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Net Debt, and Net Debt Ratio in this release and the tables included herein.

EBITDA is defined as Operating income (loss) before depreciation and amortization expense.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as Operating income (loss) before depreciation and amortization expense, transaction-related charges, restructuring expenses, one-time impairment or special charges, and the gain (loss) on disposition of assets and contingent consideration. In order to more closely align with similar calculations presented by companies in its industry, beginning in the first quarter of 2023, the Company excluded non-cash stock-based compensation in its adjustment to derive Adjusted EBITDA. Prior periods have been restated to conform to this definition change.

Net Debt is defined as total debt less cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash.

Net Debt Ratio is defined as Net Debt divided by the trailing four quarters’ ended total Adjusted EBITDA at the measurement date.

The Company believes that the inclusion of these non-GAAP financial measures helps investors gain a meaningful understanding of the Company's core operating results and enhances the usefulness of comparing such performance with prior periods. Management uses these non-GAAP measures, in addition to GAAP financial measures, as the basis for measuring the Company’s core operating performance and comparing such performance to that of prior periods. The non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release are not meant to be considered superior to or a substitute for results of operations prepared in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are set forth in the text of, and the accompanying tables to, this press release. While non-GAAP financial measures are an important tool for financial and operational decision-making and for evaluating the Company’s own operating results over different periods of time, the Company urges investors to review the reconciliation of these financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures included below, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate its business.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements relating to, among other matters, the Company’s future financial performance, business goals and objectives, and results of operations, expectations regarding the transition of its US Telecom business, its future revenues, operating income, operating margin, cash flows, network and operating costs, Adjusted EBITDA, Net Debt Ratio, and capital investments; demand for the Company’s services and industry trends; the Company’s liquidity; the expansion of the Company’s customer base and networks; receipt of certain government grants and management’s plans, expectations and strategy for the future. These forward-looking statements are based on estimates, projections, beliefs, and assumptions and are not guarantees of future events or results. Actual future events and results could differ materially from the events and results indicated in these statements as a result of many factors, including, among others, (1) the general performance of the Company’s operations, including operating margins, revenues, capital expenditures, and the retention of and future growth of the Company’s subscriber base and ARPU; (2) the Company’s reliance on a limited number of key suppliers and vendors for timely supply of equipment and services relating to the Company’s network infrastructure; (3) the Company’s ability to satisfy the needs and demands of the Company’s major carrier customers; (4) the Company’s ability to realize expansion plans for its fiber markets; (5) the adequacy and expansion capabilities of the Company’s network capacity and customer service system to support the Company’s customer growth; (6) the Company’s ability to efficiently and cost-effectively upgrade the Company’s networks and information technology platforms to address rapid and significant technological changes in the telecommunications industry; (7) the Company’s continued access to capital and credit markets on terms it deems favorable; (8) government subsidy program availability and regulation of the Company’s businesses, which may impact the Company’s telecommunications licenses, the Company’s revenue and the Company’s operating costs; (9) the Company’s ability to successfully transition its US Telecom business away from wholesale mobility to other carrier and consumer-based services; (10) ongoing risk of an economic downturn, political, geopolitical and other risks and opportunities facing the Company’s operations, including those resulting from the continued inflation and other macroeconomic headwinds including increased costs and supply chain disruptions; (11) management transitions, and the loss of, or an inability to recruit skilled personnel in the Company’s various jurisdictions, including key members of management; (12) the Company’s ability to find investment or acquisition or disposition opportunities that fit the strategic goals of the Company; (13) the occurrence of weather events and natural catastrophes and the Company’s ability to secure the appropriate level of insurance coverage for these assets; and (14) increased competition. These and other additional factors that may cause actual future events and results to differ materially from the events and results indicated in the forward-looking statements above are set forth more fully under Item 1A “Risk Factors” of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, filed with the SEC on March 15, 2023, and the other reports the Company files from time to time with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation and has no intention to update these forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions, or changes in other factors that may affect such forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Contact
  
   
Justin D. Benincasa Ian Rhoades
Chief Financial Officer Investor Relations
ATN International, Inc. Sharon Merrill Advisors, Inc.
978-619-1300 ATNI@investorrelations.com
   


Table 1
ATN International, Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in Thousands)
       
  December 31,   December 31,
  2023     2022  
Assets:      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 52,239     $ 54,660  
Restricted cash   12,942       5,068  
Customer receivable   7,249       5,803  
Other current assets   208,169       164,157  
       
Total current assets   280,599       229,688  
       
Property, plant and equipment, net   1,080,659       1,055,954  
Operating lease right-of-use assets   99,335       108,702  
Customer receivable - long term   45,676       46,706  
Goodwill and other intangible assets, net   173,008       185,794  
Other assets   103,764       81,025  
       
Total assets $ 1,783,041     $ 1,707,869  
       
Liabilities, redeemable non-controlling interests and stockholders’ equity:      
Current portion of long-term debt $ 24,290     $ 6,172  
Current portion of customer receivable credit facility   7,110       6,073  
Taxes payable   10,876       7,335  
Current portion of lease liabilities   15,164       15,457  
Other current liabilities   235,081       198,143  
       
Total current liabilities   292,521       233,180  
       
Long-term debt, net of current portion $ 492,580     $ 415,727  
Customer receivable credit facility, net of current portion   38,943       39,275  
Deferred income taxes   19,775       28,650  
Lease liabilities   76,936       83,319  
Other long-term liabilities   138,566       138,420  
       
Total liabilities   1,059,321       938,571  
       
Redeemable non-controlling interests   85,917       92,468  
       
Stockholders' equity:      
Total ATN International, Inc.’s stockholders’ equity   541,073       580,814  
Non-controlling interests   96,730       96,016  
       
Total stockholders' equity   637,803       676,830  
       
Total liabilities, redeemable non-controlling interests and stockholders’ equity $ 1,783,041     $ 1,707,869  
       


       Table 2
ATN International, Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in Thousands, Except per Share Data)
               
  Three Months Ended,   Year Ended,
December 31,   December 31,
    2023       2022       2023       2022  
Revenues:              
Communications services $ 187,597     $ 179,906     $ 735,082     $ 692,221  
Construction   6,982       7,146       10,629       15,762  
Other   4,387       4,963       16,505       17,762  
Total revenue   198,966       192,015       762,216       725,745  
               
Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization unless otherwise indicated):              
Cost of services and other   82,598       83,075       319,723       312,896  
Cost of construction revenue   6,710       7,123       10,345       15,763  
Selling, general and administrative   58,642       56,519       242,697       224,398  
Stock-based compensation   2,063       1,710       8,535       7,406  
Transaction-related charges   54       417       551       4,798  
Restructuring expenses   6,588       -       11,228       -  
Depreciation   34,636       34,716       141,627       135,137  
Amortization of intangibles from acquisitions   3,122       3,272       12,636       13,016  
(Gain) loss on disposition of assets and contingent consideration   1,289       512       1,699       4,389  
Total operating expenses   195,702       187,344       749,041       717,803  
               
Operating income   3,264       4,671       13,175       7,942  
               
Other income (expense):              
Interest expense, net   (11,872 )     (7,177 )     (42,210 )     (20,243 )
Other income (expense)   (1,128 )     866       1,496       4,245  
Other income (expense), net   (13,000 )     (6,311 )     (40,714 )     (15,998 )
               
Loss before income taxes   (9,736 )     (1,640 )     (27,539 )     (8,056 )
Income tax expense (benefit)   (2,417 )     906       (8,785 )     (473 )
               
Net loss   (7,319 )     (2,546 )     (18,754 )     (7,583 )
               
Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests, net   1,483       1,156       4,216       1,938  
               
Net loss attributable to ATN International, Inc. stockholders $ (5,836 )   $ (1,390 )   $ (14,538 )   $ (5,645 )
               
Net loss per weighted average share attributable to ATN International, Inc. stockholders:              
               
Basic and Diluted Net Loss $ (0.46 )   $ (0.18 )   $ (1.25 )   $ (0.67 )
               
Weighted average common shares outstanding:              
Basic   15,436       15,763       15,595       15,751  
Diluted   15,436       15,763       15,595       15,751  
               


Table 3
ATN International, Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Cash Flow Statements
(in Thousands)
   
   Year Ended December 31,
    2023       2022  
       
Net Loss $ (18,754 )   $ (7,583 )
Depreciation   141,627       135,137  
Amortization of intangibles from acquisitions   12,636       13,016  
Provision for doubtful accounts   5,012       6,693  
Amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs   2,431       2,014  
(Gain) Loss on disposition of assets and contingent consideration   1,699       4,387  
Stock-based compensation   8,535       7,406  
Deferred income taxes   (16,756 )     (7,452 )
Loss on pension settlement   369       1,725  
Gain on equity investments   (2,839 )     (5,656 )
Decrease in customer receiveable   (416 )     (8,713 )
Change in prepaid and accrued income taxes   7,801       9,187  
Change in other operating assets and liabilities   (28,351 )     (47,249 )
       
Net cash provided by operating activities   112,994       102,912  
       
Capital expenditures   (163,297 )     (160,114 )
Government capital programs:      
Amounts disbursed   (32,871 )     (7,905 )
Amounts received   31,873       2,853  
Proceeds from sale of investments   -       15,745  
Spectrum sales and refunds   576       1,136  
Proceeds from dispositions of long-lived assets   -       1,067  
Purchase of spectrum   -       (1,068 )
Purchases of strategic investments   (1,055 )     (2,750 )
Purchases and sales of businesses   1,314       (16,209 )
       
Net cash used in investing activities   (163,460 )     (167,245 )
       
Dividends paid on common stock   (13,178 )     (10,708 )
Distributions to non-controlling interests   (4,040 )     (3,531 )
Contingent consideration paid for business acquisitions   -       (1,718 )
Finance lease payments   (1,375 )     (1,069 )
Term loan - borrowings   130,000       20,000  
Term loan - repayments   (6,959 )     (5,222 )
Payment of debt issuance costs   (3,906 )     (873 )
Revolving credit facilities – borrowings   159,414       115,250  
Revolving credit facilities – repayments   (185,292 )     (72,250 )
Proceeds from customer receivable credit facility   7,300       15,425  
Repayment of customer receivable credit facility   (6,712 )     (4,960 )
Purchases of common stock - stock-based compensation   (1,473 )     (1,169 )
Purchases of common stock - share repurchase plan   (14,999 )     (942 )
Repurchases of non-controlling interests, net   (2,861 )     (4,869 )
       
Net cash provided by financing activities   55,919       43,364  
       
Net change in total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash   5,453       (20,969 )
       
Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period   59,728       80,697  
       
Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 65,181     $ 59,728  
       


Table 4
ATN International, Inc.
Selected Segment Financial Information
(In Thousands)
         
For the three months ended December 31, 2023 is as follows:
         
  International Telecom US Telecom Corporate and Other * Total
         
Statement of Operations Data:        
Revenue        
Mobility        
Business $ 4,768   $ 112   $ -   $ 4,880  
Consumer   22,965     844     -     23,809  
Total $ 27,733   $ 956   $ -   $ 28,689  
         
Fixed        
Business $ 18,606   $ 35,827   $ -   $ 54,433  
Consumer   42,016     22,431     -     64,447  
Total $ 60,622   $ 58,258   $ -   $ 118,880  
         
Carrier Services $ 3,675   $ 32,216   $ -   $ 35,891  
Other   982     3,155     -     4,137  
         
Total Communications Services $ 93,012   $ 94,585   $ -   $ 187,597  
         
Construction $ -   $ 6,982   $ -   $ 6,982  
         
Managed services $ 1,455   $ 2,932   $ -   $ 4,387  
Total Other $ 1,455   $ 2,932   $ -   $ 4,387  
         
Total Revenue $ 94,467   $ 104,499   $ -   $ 198,966  
         
Depreciation $ 14,774   $ 19,279   $ 583   $ 34,636  
Amortization of intangibles from acquisitions $ 269   $ 2,853   $ -   $ 3,122  
Total operating expenses $ 82,223   $ 106,302   $ 7,177   $ 195,702  
Operating income (loss) $ 12,244   $ (1,803 ) $ (7,177 ) $ 3,264  
Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests $ (1,455 ) $ 2,938   $ -   $ 1,483  
         
Non GAAP measures:        
EBITDA (2) $ 27,287   $ 20,329   $ (6,594 ) $ 41,022  
Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 30,868   $ 27,489   $ (7,341 ) $ 51,016  
         
Balance Sheet Data (at December 31, 2023):        
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 26,354   $ 33,574   $ 5,252   $ 65,180  
Total current assets   107,469     162,095     11,035     280,599  
Fixed assets, net   481,911     593,833     4,915     1,080,659  
Total assets   672,171     1,019,251     91,619     1,783,041  
Total current liabilities   86,540     168,624     37,357     292,521  
Total debt, including current portion   64,254     293,607     159,009     516,870  
         
* Corporate and Other refer to corporate overhead expenses and consolidating adjustments    
     
Table 4 (continued)
         
ATN International, Inc.
Selected Segment Financial Information
(In Thousands)
         
For the three months ended December 31, 2022 is as follows:
         
  International Telecom US Telecom Corporate and Other * Total
Statement of Operations Data:        
Revenue        
Mobility        
Business $ 3,833   $ 256   $ -   $ 4,089  
Consumer   23,576     1,295     -     24,871  
Total $ 27,409   $ 1,551   $ -   $ 28,960  
         
Fixed        
Business $ 17,076   $ 35,215   $ -   $ 52,291  
Consumer   40,973     21,059     -     62,032  
Total $ 58,049   $ 56,274   $ -   $ 114,323  
         
Carrier Services $ 3,417   $ 32,761   $ -   $ 36,178  
Other   399     46     -     445  
         
Total Communications Services $ 89,274   $ 90,632   $ -   $ 179,906  
         
Construction $ -   $ 7,146   $ -   $ 7,146  
         
Managed services $ 1,110   $ 3,853   $ -   $ 4,963  
         
Total Other $ 1,110   $ 3,853   $ -   $ 4,963  
         
Total Revenue $ 90,384   $ 101,631   $ -   $ 192,015  
         
Depreciation $ 13,460   $ 20,474   $ 782   $ 34,716  
Amortization of intangibles from acquisitions $ 380   $ 2,892   $ -   $ 3,272  
Total operating expenses $ 75,260   $ 103,088   $ 8,996   $ 187,344  
Operating income (loss) $ 15,124   $ (1,457 ) $ (8,996 ) $ 4,671  
Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests $ (1,783 ) $ 2,939   $ -   $ 1,156  
         
Non GAAP measures:        
EBITDA (2) $ 28,964   $ 21,909   $ (8,214 ) $ 42,659  
Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 29,162   $ 22,955   $ (6,819 ) $ 45,298  
         
(1) See Table 5 for reconciliation of Operating Income to Adjusted EBITDA
(2) See Table 5 for reconciliation of Operating Income to EBITDA
* Corporate and Other refer to corporate overhead expenses and consolidating adjustments
         
         
Table 4 (continued)
         
ATN International, Inc.
Selected Segment Financial Information
(In Thousands)
         
For the year ended December 31, 2023 is as follows:
         
  International Telecom US Telecom Corporate and Other * Total
         
Statement of Operations Data:        
Revenue        
Mobility        
Business $ 16,333   $ 527   $ -   $ 16,860  
Consumer   92,153     3,510     -     95,663  
Total $ 108,486   $ 4,037   $ -   $ 112,523  
         
Fixed        
Business $ 71,215   $ 143,322   $ -   $ 214,537  
Consumer   167,953     90,283     -     258,236  
Total $ 239,168   $ 233,605   $ -   $ 472,773  
         
Carrier Services $ 14,686   $ 128,195   $ -   $ 142,881  
Other   3,066     3,839     -     6,905  
         
Total Communications Services $ 365,406   $ 369,676   $ -   $ 735,082  
         
Construction $ -   $ 10,629   $ -   $ 10,629  
         
Managed services $ 5,327   $ 11,178   $ -   $ 16,505  
Total Other $ 5,327   $ 11,178   $ -   $ 16,505  
         
Total Revenue $ 370,733   $ 391,483   $ -   $ 762,216  
         
Depreciation $ 57,420   $ 81,594   $ 2,613   $ 141,627  
Amortization of intangibles from acquisitions $ 1,253   $ 11,383   $ -   $ 12,636  
Total operating expenses $ 317,313   $ 397,005   $ 34,723   $ 749,041  
Operating income (loss) $ 53,420   $ (5,522 ) $ (34,723 ) $ 13,175  
Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests $ (7,105 ) $ 11,321   $ -   $ 4,216  
         
Non GAAP measures:        
EBITDA (2) $ 112,093   $ 87,455   $ (32,110 ) $ 167,438  
Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 115,955   $ 99,933   $ (26,437 ) $ 189,451  
         
         
* Corporate and Other refer to corporate overhead expenses and consolidating adjustments    
     
Table 4 (continued)
         
ATN International, Inc.
Selected Segment Financial Information
(In Thousands)
         
For the year ended December 31, 2022 is as follows:
         
  International Telecom US Telecom Corporate and Other * Total
         
Statement of Operations Data:        
Revenue        
Mobility        
Business $ 14,830   $ 1,228   $ -   $ 16,058  
Consumer   87,601     6,359     -     93,960  
Total $ 102,431   $ 7,587   $ -   $ 110,018  
         
Fixed        
Business $ 69,903   $ 126,735   $ -   $ 196,638  
Consumer   163,408     78,338     -     241,746  
Total $ 233,311   $ 205,073   $ -   $ 438,384  
         
Carrier Services $ 13,459   $ 128,864   $ -   $ 142,323  
Other   1,450     46     -     1,496  
         
Total Communications Services $ 350,651   $ 341,570   $ -   $ 692,221  
         
Construction $ -   $ 15,762   $ -   $ 15,762  
         
Managed services $ 4,930   $ 12,832   $ -   $ 17,762  
         
Total Other $ 4,930   $ 12,832   $ -   $ 17,762  
         
Total Revenue $ 355,581   $ 370,164   $ -   $ 725,745  
         
Depreciation $ 56,568   $ 75,020   $ 3,549   $ 135,137  
Amortization of intangibles from acquisitions $ 1,572   $ 11,444   $ -   $ 13,016  
Total operating expenses $ 303,569   $ 375,820   $ 38,414   $ 717,803  
Operating income (loss) $ 52,012   $ (5,656 ) $ (38,414 ) $ 7,942  
Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests $ (6,613 ) $ 8,552   $ -   $ 1,939  
         
Non GAAP measures:        
EBITDA (2) $ 110,152   $ 80,808   $ (34,865 ) $ 156,095  
Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 111,549   $ 85,395   $ (24,256 ) $ 172,688  
         
Balance Sheet Data (at December 31, 2022):        
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 26,417   $ 26,375   $ 6,935   $ 59,727  
Total current assets   105,324     116,038     8,326     229,688  
Fixed assets, net   462,447     585,969     7,538     1,055,954  
Total assets   643,664     980,543     83,662     1,707,869  
Total current liabilities   86,738     119,756     26,686     233,180  
Total debt, including current portion   59,659     263,240     99,000     421,899  
         
(1) See Table 5 for reconciliation of Operating Income to Adjusted EBITDA
(2) See Table 5 for reconciliation of Operating Income to EBITDA
* Corporate and Other refer to corporate overhead expenses and consolidating adjustments
         


Table 5
ATN International, Inc.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures
(In Thousands)
         
For the three months ended December 31, 2023 is as follows:
         
  International Telecom US Telecom Corporate and Other * Total
         
Operating income (loss) $ 12,244   $ (1,803 ) $ (7,177 ) $ 3,264  
Depreciation expense   14,774     19,279     583     34,636  
Amortization of intangibles from acquisitions   269     2,853     -     3,122  
EBITDA $ 27,287   $ 20,329   $ (6,594 ) $ 41,022  
         
Stock-based compensation   125     137     1,801     2,063  
Restructuring expenses   3,491     3,097     -     6,588  
Transaction-related charges   -     38     16     54  
(Gain) Loss on disposition of assets and contingent consideration   (35 )   3,888     (2,564 )   1,289  
ADJUSTED EBITDA $ 30,868   $ 27,489   $ (7,341 ) $ 51,016  
         
For the three months ended December 31, 2022 is as follows:
         
  International Telecom US Telecom Corporate and Other * Total
         
Operating income (loss) $ 15,124   $ (1,457 ) $ (8,996 ) $ 4,671  
Depreciation expense   13,460     20,474     782     34,716  
Amortization of intangibles from acquisitions   380     2,892     -     3,272  
EBITDA $ 28,964   $ 21,909   $ (8,214 ) $ 42,659  
         
Stock-based compensation   70     86     1,554     1,710  
Transaction-related charges   -     576     (159 )   417  
(Gain) Loss on disposition of assets and contingent consideration   128     384     -     512  
ADJUSTED EBITDA $ 29,162   $ 22,955   $ (6,819 ) $ 45,298  
         
Table 5 (continued)
         
ATN International, Inc.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures
(In Thousands)
         
For the year ended December 31, 2023 is as follows:
         
  International Telecom US Telecom Corporate and Other * Total
         
Operating income (loss) $ 53,420   $ (5,522 ) $ (34,723 ) $ 13,175  
Depreciation expense   57,420     81,594     2,613     141,627  
Amortization of intangibles from acquisitions   1,253     11,383     -     12,636  
EBITDA $ 112,093   $ 87,455   $ (32,110 ) $ 167,438  
         
Stock-based compensation   431     247     7,857     8,535  
Restructuring expenses   3,491     7,737     -     11,228  
Transaction-related charges   -     171     380     551  
(Gain) Loss on disposition of assets and contingent consideration   (60 )   4,323     (2,564 )   1,699  
ADJUSTED EBITDA $ 115,955   $ 99,933   $ (26,437 ) $ 189,451  
         
For the year ended December 31, 2022 is as follows:
         
  International Telecom US Telecom Corporate and Other * Total
         
Operating income (loss) $ 52,012   $ (5,656 ) $ (38,414 )   7,942  
Depreciation expense   56,568     75,020     3,549     135,137  
Amortization of intangibles from acquisitions   1,572     11,444     -     13,016  
EBITDA $ 110,152   $ 80,808   $ (34,865 ) $ 156,095  
         
Stock-based compensation   240     387     6,779     7,406  
Transaction-related charges   -     1,669     3,129     4,798  
(Gain) Loss on disposition of assets and contingent consideration   1,157     2,531     701     4,389  
ADJUSTED EBITDA $ 111,549   $ 85,395   $ (24,256 ) $ 172,688  
         


Table 6
       
ATN International, Inc.
Non GAAP Measure - Net Debt Ratio
(in Thousands)
       
       
  December 31,   December 31,
    2023     2022  
       
       
Current portion of long-term debt * $ 24,290     $ 6,172  
Long-term debt, net of current portion *   492,580       415,727  
       
Total debt $ 516,870     $ 421,899  
       
Less: Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash   65,181       59,728  
       
Net Debt $ 451,689     $ 362,171  
       
       
Adjusted EBITDA - for the four quarters ended $ 189,451     $ 172,688  
       
       
Net Debt Ratio   2.38       2.10  
       
       
* Excludes Customer receivable credit facility      


1 See Table 5 for reconciliation of Operating Income to Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure.

2 For the Company’s Adjusted EBITDA Guidance, the Company is not able to provide without unreasonable effort the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, or reconciliations to such GAAP financial measures, on a forward-looking basis. Please see “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for a full description of items excluded from the Company’s expected Adjusted EBITDA.

3 Please see “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for a full definition of Net Debt Ratio.


