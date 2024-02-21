Submit Release
U.S. Border Patrol agents seize 395 pounds of cocaine concealed inside a vessel entering Rincon, Puerto Rico

AGUADILLA, Puerto Rico — Ramey Station Border Patrol agents Tuesday arrested a U.S. citizen and seized 395 pounds (179.22 kilograms) of cocaine concealed inside a vessel located in the coastal town of Rincon.  The estimated value of the seized narcotics is approximately $4.4 million.

"The vigilant and dedicated efforts of our Border Patrol Agents resulted in the successful interception and their unwavering commitment to securing our borders and protecting our communities continues to be a formidable force against illicit activities,” said Desi D. DeLeon, Chief Patrol Agent for Ramey Sector. “This significant operation underscores the relentless pursuit of justice and safety by our law enforcement, sending a clear message that illegal activities will not go unchecked on our watch."

On February 20th, a Puerto Rico Police Joint Forced for Rapid Action (FURA, in Spanish) Marine unit escorted a vessel and its operator to the Black Eagle boat ramp in Rincon, Puerto Rico and contacted the Ramey Border Patrol station for assistance.  Upon arrival, the Border Patrol agents encountered the vessel being loaded onto a trailer. 

Border Patrol agents, along with Puerto Rico Police, CBP Air and Marine Operations, Homeland Security Investigations and Drug Enforcement Administration made an in-depth inspection of the vessel finding 157 bricks of cocaine. The contraband, vessel, vehicle, and boat trailer were seized by U.S. Border Patrol and turned over to Homeland Security Investigations for investigation and prosecution. 

The Ramey Sector is one of the 21 sectors throughout the United States. Encompassing the U.S. territorial islands of Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, it is the only Border Patrol Sector located outside the continental United States. The sector’s entire border area is made up of coastline and its area of responsibility is made up of some 6,000 square miles of land and water area, including the 12-mile band of territorial water surrounding the islands.

For anonymous tips contact us at 1-(800) 981-1313.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection is the unified border agency within the Department of Homeland Security charged with the comprehensive management, control, and protection of our nation’s borders, combining customs, immigration, border security, and agricultural protection at and between official ports of entry.

