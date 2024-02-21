Submit Release
Amedisys Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2023 Financial Results

BATON ROUGE, La., Feb. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMED) today reported its financial results for the three-month period and year ended December 31, 2023.

Three-Month Periods Ended December 31, 2023 and 2022

  • Net service revenue increased $8.8 million to $570.8 million compared to $562.0 million in 2022. Prior year included $15.9 million of net service revenue from our personal care business which was divested on March 31, 2023.
  • Net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. of $19.3 million, which is inclusive of $11.5 million in costs associated with with our merger transactions, compared to $31.7 million in 2022.
  • Net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. per diluted share of $0.59 compared to $0.97 in 2022.

Adjusted Quarterly Results*

  • Adjusted EBITDA of $56.7 million compared to $59.9 million in 2022.
  • Adjusted net service revenue of $570.8 million compared to $562.0 million in 2022. Prior year included $15.9 million of net service revenue from our personal care business which was divested on March 31, 2023.
  • Adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. of $30.8 million compared to $38.0 million in 2022.
  • Adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. per diluted share of $0.94 compared to $1.16 in 2022.

Years Ended December 31, 2023 and 2022

  • Net service revenue increased $13.2 million to $2,236.4 million compared to $2,223.2 million in 2022. Prior year included $61.4 million of net service revenue from our personal care business which was divested on March 31, 2023 compared to $15.0 million in 2023.
  • Net loss attributable to Amedisys, Inc. of $9.7 million, which is inclusive of $142.7 million in costs associated with our merger transactions, compared to net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. of $118.6 million in 2022.
  • Net loss attributable to Amedisys, Inc. per diluted share of $0.30 compared to net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. per diluted share of $3.63 in 2022.

Adjusted Year End Results*

  • Adjusted EBITDA of $247.0 million compared to $262.1 million in 2022.
  • Adjusted net service revenue of $2,236.4 million compared to $2,232.5 million in 2022. Prior year included $61.4 million of net service revenue from our personal care business which was divested on March 31, 2023 compared to $15.0 million in 2023.
  • Adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. of $140.6 million compared to $163.4 million in 2022.
  • Adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. per diluted share of $4.30 compared to $5.01 in 2022.

* See pages 2 and 14-16 for the definition and reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures.

The supplemental slides provided in connection with the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2023 earnings release can be found on the Investor Relations page of our website. In light of the pending merger of the Company with UnitedHealth Group Incorporated, Amedisys will not conduct a quarterly earnings call to discuss the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2023 results.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes reconciliations of the most comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. (“GAAP”) to non-GAAP financial measures. The non-GAAP financial measures as defined under SEC rules are as follows: (1) adjusted EBITDA, defined as net income (loss) attributable to Amedisys, Inc. before net interest expense, provision for income taxes and depreciation and amortization, excluding certain items; (2) adjusted net service revenue, defined as net service revenue excluding certain items; (3) adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc., defined as net income (loss) attributable to Amedisys, Inc. calculated in accordance with GAAP excluding certain items; and (4) adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. per diluted share, defined as net income (loss) attributable to Amedisys, Inc. common stockholders per diluted share calculated in accordance with GAAP excluding certain items. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures, when reviewed in conjunction with GAAP financial measures, are useful gauges of our current performance and are also included in internal management reporting. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, and not more meaningful than or as an alternative to the GAAP financial measures presented in this earnings release and the company’s financial statements. Non-GAAP measures as presented herein may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies since not all companies calculate these non-GAAP measures consistently.

Additional information

Amedisys, Inc. (the “Company”) is a leading healthcare at home company delivering personalized home health, hospice and high acuity care services. Amedisys is focused on delivering the care that is best for our patients, whether that is in-patient hospital, palliative and skilled nursing facility ("SNF") care in their homes, home-based recovery and rehabilitation after an operation or injury, care focused on empowering our patients to manage a chronic disease or hospice care at the end of life. More than 3,000 hospitals and 110,000 physicians nationwide have chosen Amedisys as a partner in post-acute care. Founded in 1982, headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA with an executive office in Nashville, TN, Amedisys is a publicly held company. With approximately 19,000 employees in 521 care centers within 37 states and the District of Columbia, Amedisys is dedicated to delivering the highest quality of care to the doorsteps of more than 469,000 patients every year. For more information about the Company, please visit: www.amedisys.com.

We use our website as a channel of distribution for important company information. Important information, including press releases, investor presentations and financial information regarding our company, is routinely posted on and accessible on the Investor Relations subpage of our website, which is accessible by clicking on the tab labeled “Investors” on our website home page. Visitors to our website can also register to receive automatic e-mail and other notifications alerting them when new information is made available on the Investor Relations subpage of our website.

Forward-Looking Statements

When included in this press release, words like “believes,” “belief,” “expects,” “strategy,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “projects,” “estimates,” “may,” “might,” “could,” “would,” “should” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described therein. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to the following: disruption from the proposed merger with UnitedHealth Group with patient, payor, provider, referral source, supplier or management and employee relationships; the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the termination of the merger agreement with UnitedHealth Group or the inability to complete the proposed transaction on the anticipated terms and timetable; the risk that necessary regulatory approvals for the proposed merger with UnitedHealth Group are delayed, are not obtained or are obtained subject to conditions that are not anticipated; the failure of the conditions to the proposed merger to be satisfied; the costs related to the proposed transaction; the diversion of management time on merger-related issues; the risk that termination fees may be payable by the Company in the event that the merger agreement is terminated under certain circumstances; reputational risk related to the proposed merger; the risk of litigation or regulatory action related to the proposed merger; changes in Medicare and other medical payment levels; changes in payments and covered services by federal and state governments; future cost containment initiatives undertaken by third-party payors; changes in the episodic versus non-episodic mix of our payors, the case mix of our patients and payment methodologies; staffing shortages driven by the competitive labor market; our ability to attract and retain qualified personnel; competition in the healthcare industry; our ability to maintain or establish new patient referral sources; changes in or our failure to comply with existing federal and state laws or regulations or the inability to comply with new government regulations on a timely basis; changes in estimates and judgments associated with critical accounting policies; our ability to consistently provide high-quality care; our ability to keep our patients and employees safe; our access to financing; our ability to meet debt service requirements and comply with covenants in debt agreements; business disruptions due to natural or man-made disasters, climate change or acts of terrorism, widespread protests or civil unrest; our ability to open care centers, acquire additional care centers and integrate and operate these care centers effectively; our ability to realize the anticipated benefits of acquisitions, investments and joint ventures; our ability to integrate, manage and keep our information systems secure; the impact of inflation; and changes in laws or developments with respect to any litigation relating to the Company, including various other matters, many of which are beyond our control.

Because forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified, you should not rely on any forward-looking statement as a prediction of future events. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking and we do not intend to release publicly any updates or changes in our expectations concerning the forward-looking statements or any changes in events, conditions or circumstances upon which any forward-looking statement may be based, except as required by law.

Contact: Investor Contact: Media Contact:
  Amedisys, Inc. Amedisys, Inc.
  Nick Muscato Kendra Kimmons
  Chief Strategy Officer Vice President, Marketing & Communications
  (615) 928-5452 (225) 299-3720
  IR@amedisys.com  kendra.kimmons@amedisys.com



AMEDISYS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)
 
  For the Three-Month 
Periods Ended December 31, 		  For the Years Ended
December 31,
    2023       2022       2023       2022  
  (Unaudited)        
Net service revenue $ 570,788     $ 562,064     $ 2,236,382     $ 2,223,199  
Operating expenses:              
Cost of service, inclusive of depreciation   321,416       317,167       1,245,509       1,260,425  
General and administrative expenses:              
Salaries and benefits   140,603       132,003       521,529       508,791  
Non-cash compensation   7,114       570       26,082       16,560  
Merger-related expenses   11,521             36,672        
Depreciation and amortization   4,143       5,230       17,747       24,935  
Investment impairment                     3,009  
Other   51,982       60,856       232,449       228,707  
Total operating expenses   536,779       515,826       2,079,988       2,042,427  
Operating income   34,009       46,238       156,394       180,772  
Other income (expense):              
Interest income   818       70       3,270       178  
Interest expense   (8,234 )     (5,781 )     (31,274 )     (22,228 )
Equity in earnings (loss) from equity method investments   1,394       397       10,760       (45 )
Merger termination fee               (106,000 )      
Miscellaneous, net   1,211       412       6,473       1,567  
Total other expense, net   (4,811 )     (4,902 )     (116,771 )     (20,528 )
Income before income taxes   29,198       41,336       39,623       160,244  
Income tax expense   (10,178 )     (9,790 )     (50,559 )     (42,545 )
Net income (loss)   19,020       31,546       (10,936 )     117,699  
Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests   302       171       1,189       910  
Net income (loss) attributable to Amedisys, Inc. $ 19,322     $ 31,717     $ (9,747 )   $ 118,609  
Basic earnings per common share:              
Net income (loss) attributable to Amedisys, Inc. common stockholders $ 0.59     $ 0.98     $ (0.30 )   $ 3.65  
Weighted average shares outstanding   32,635       32,511       32,599       32,517  
Diluted earnings per common share:              
Net income (loss) attributable to Amedisys, Inc. common stockholders $ 0.59     $ 0.97     $ (0.30 )   $ 3.63  
Weighted average shares outstanding   32,913       32,602       32,599       32,653  



AMEDISYS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Amounts in thousands, except share data)
 
  As of December 31,
    2023       2022  
ASSETS      
Current assets:      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 126,450     $ 40,540  
Restricted cash   12,413       13,593  
Patient accounts receivable   313,373       296,785  
Prepaid expenses   14,639       11,628  
Other current assets   30,060       26,415  
Total current assets   496,935       388,961  
Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $92,422 and $101,364   41,845       16,026  
Operating lease right of use assets   88,939       102,856  
Goodwill   1,244,679       1,287,399  
Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $14,008 and $14,604   102,675       101,167  
Other assets   85,097       79,836  
Total assets $ 2,060,170     $ 1,976,245  
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY      
Current liabilities:      
Accounts payable $ 28,237     $ 43,735  
Payroll and employee benefits   136,835       125,387  
Accrued expenses   140,049       137,390  
Termination fee paid by UnitedHealth Group   106,000        
Current portion of long-term obligations   36,314       15,496  
Current portion of operating lease liabilities   26,286       33,521  
Total current liabilities   473,721       355,529  
Long-term obligations, less current portion   361,862       419,420  
Operating lease liabilities, less current portion   62,751       69,504  
Deferred income tax liabilities   40,635       20,411  
Other long-term obligations   1,418       4,808  
Total liabilities   940,387       869,672  
Equity:      
Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding          
Common stock, $0.001 par value, 60,000,000 shares authorized; 38,131,478 and 37,891,186 shares issued; and 32,667,631 and 32,511,465 shares outstanding   38       38  
Additional paid-in capital   787,177       755,063  
Treasury stock at cost, 5,463,847 and 5,379,721 shares of common stock   (468,626 )     (461,200 )
Retained earnings   747,925       757,672  
Total Amedisys, Inc. stockholders’ equity   1,066,514       1,051,573  
Noncontrolling interests   53,269       55,000  
Total equity   1,119,783       1,106,573  
Total liabilities and equity $ 2,060,170     $ 1,976,245  



AMEDISYS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS AND DAYS REVENUE OUTSTANDING
(Amounts in thousands, except statistical information)
 
  For the Three-Month 
Periods Ended December 31, 		  For the Years Ended
December 31,
    2023       2022       2023       2022  
  (Unaudited)        
Cash Flows from Operating Activities:              
Net income (loss) $ 19,020     $ 31,546     $ (10,936 )   $ 117,699  
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:              
Depreciation and amortization (inclusive of depreciation included in cost of service)   5,891       5,230       23,847       24,935  
Non-cash compensation   9,400       570       29,024       16,560  
Amortization and impairment of operating lease right of use assets   8,569       11,247       33,996       46,029  
(Gain) loss on disposal of property and equipment   (27 )     12       319       519  
Deferred income taxes   5,238       4,346       20,655       23,377  
Loss on personal care divestiture               2,186        
Merger termination fee               106,000        
Equity in (earnings) loss from equity method investments   (1,394 )     (397 )     (10,760 )     45  
Amortization of deferred debt issuance costs   248       248       991       991  
Return on equity method investments   764       1,365       5,073       5,163  
Investment impairment                     3,009  
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of impact of acquisitions:              
Patient accounts receivable   6,207       4,036       (26,727 )     (14,230 )
Other current assets   8,796       16,404       (6,638 )     (3,525 )
Operating lease right of use assets   (983 )     (919 )     (3,786 )     (3,242 )
Other assets   (84 )     155       189       438  
Accounts payable   (6,977 )     (992 )     (15,816 )     4,894  
Accrued expenses   13,354       (12,592 )     23,694       (39,382 )
Other long-term obligations   (234 )     (9,065 )     (3,390 )     (8,822 )
Operating lease liabilities   (7,477 )     (10,311 )     (30,733 )     (41,175 )
Net cash provided by operating activities   60,311       40,883       137,188       133,283  
Cash Flows from Investing Activities:              
Proceeds from the sale of deferred compensation plan assets   29       163       54       252  
Proceeds from the sale of property and equipment   36             136       66  
Purchases of property and equipment   (1,892 )     (1,827 )     (5,620 )     (6,165 )
Investments in technology assets   (212 )     (202 )     (7,093 )     (1,050 )
Investment in equity method investee                     (637 )
Purchase of cost method investment                     (15,000 )
Return of investment               150        
Proceeds from personal care divestiture               47,787        
Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired               (350 )     (71,952 )
Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities   (2,039 )     (1,866 )     35,064       (94,486 )
Cash Flows from Financing Activities:              
Proceeds from issuance of stock upon exercise of stock options         1,226       100       2,304  
Proceeds from issuance of stock to employee stock purchase plan         991       2,602       3,848  
Shares withheld to pay taxes on non-cash compensation   (2,116 )     (32 )     (6,529 )     (7,981 )
Noncontrolling interest contributions   220       1,401       1,452       3,501  
Noncontrolling interest distributions   (259 )     (136 )     (1,873 )     (1,561 )
Proceeds from sale of noncontrolling interest         1,876             5,817  
Purchase of noncontrolling interest               (800 )      
Proceeds from borrowings under revolving line of credit         50,500       23,000       534,500  
Repayments of borrowings under revolving line of credit         (69,000 )     (23,000 )     (534,500 )
Principal payments of long-term obligations   (8,900 )     (3,170 )     (76,013 )     (13,296 )
Purchase of company stock                     (17,351 )
Payment of accrued contingent consideration   (2,370 )           (6,461 )     (5,714 )
Net cash used in financing activities   (13,425 )     (16,344 )     (87,522 )     (30,433 )
Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash   44,847       22,673       84,730       8,364  
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period   94,016       31,460       54,133       45,769  
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 138,863     $ 54,133     $ 138,863     $ 54,133  
               
  For the Three-Month 
Periods Ended December 31, 		  For the Years Ended
December 31,
    2023       2022       2023       2022  
  (Unaudited)        
Supplemental Disclosures of Cash Flow Information:              
Cash paid for interest $ 7,888     $ 5,786     $ 29,766     $ 14,939  
Cash paid for Infinity ZPIC interest $     $ 1,211     $     $ 12,755  
Cash paid for income taxes, net of refunds received $ 4,809     $ 431     $ 29,127     $ 24,013  
Supplemental Disclosures of Non-Cash Activity:              
Accrued contingent consideration $     $     $     $ 19,195  
Noncontrolling interest contribution $     $     $     $ 8,900  
Days revenue outstanding (1)   47.7       46.1       47.7       46.1  

(1) Our calculation of days revenue outstanding at December 31, 2023 and 2022 is derived by dividing our ending patient accounts receivable by our average daily patient revenue for the three-month periods ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively.


AMEDISYS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SEGMENT INFORMATION
(Amounts in millions, except statistical information)
(Unaudited)

Segment Information - Home Health

  For the Three-Month Periods
Ended December 31,
    2023       2022  
Financial Information (in millions)(6):      
Medicare $ 221.1     $ 224.8  
Non-Medicare   137.8       120.1  
Net service revenue   358.9       344.9  
Cost of service, inclusive of depreciation   208.0       197.3  
Gross margin   150.9       147.6  
General and administrative expenses   92.8       90.0  
Depreciation and amortization   1.9       0.7  
Operating income $ 56.2     $ 56.9  
Same Store Growth(1):      
Medicare revenue   (1 %)     (6 %)
Non-Medicare revenue   15 %     8 %
Total admissions   7 %     5 %
Total volume(2)   5 %     1 %
Key Statistical Data - Total(3)(6):      
Admissions   101,809       95,006  
Recertifications   44,893       44,670  
Total volume   146,702       139,676  
       
Medicare completed episodes   73,892       76,357  
Average Medicare revenue per completed episode(4) $ 2,997     $ 2,995  
Medicare visits per completed episode(5)   12.2       12.6  
       
Visiting clinician cost per visit $ 108.64     $ 104.12  
Clinical manager cost per visit   12.12       11.77  
Total cost per visit $ 120.76     $ 115.89  
Visits   1,721,985       1,702,334  


  For the Years Ended
December 31,
    2023       2022  
Financial Information (in millions)(6):      
Medicare $ 874.2     $ 896.5  
Non-Medicare   529.4       465.2  
Net service revenue   1,403.6       1,361.7  
Cost of service, inclusive of depreciation   801.1       773.9  
Gross margin   602.5       587.8  
General and administrative expenses   363.5       351.1  
Depreciation and amortization   6.0       4.0  
Operating income $ 233.0     $ 232.7  
Same Store Growth(1):      
Medicare revenue   (3 %)     (5 %)
Non-Medicare revenue   13 %     2 %
Total admissions   6 %     3 %
Total volume(2)   4 %     %
Key Statistical Data - Total(3)(6):      
Admissions   399,752       376,399  
Recertifications   179,719       178,445  
Total volume   579,471       554,844  
       
Medicare completed episodes   295,017       305,455  
Average Medicare revenue per completed episode(4) $ 2,998     $ 3,013  
Medicare visits per completed episode(5)   12.4       12.9  
       
Visiting clinician cost per visit $ 103.31     $ 100.03  
Clinical manager cost per visit   11.58       11.19  
Total cost per visit $ 114.89     $ 111.22  
Visits   6,972,929       6,958,541  

(1) Same store information represents the percent change in our Medicare, Non-Medicare and Total revenue, admissions or volume for the period as a percent of the Medicare, Non-Medicare and Total revenue, admissions or volume of the prior period. Same store is defined as care centers that we have operated for at least the last twelve months and startups that are an expansion of a same store care center.
(2) Total volume includes all admissions and recertifications.
(3) Total includes acquisitions, start-ups and de novos.
(4) Average Medicare revenue per completed episode is the average Medicare revenue earned for each Medicare completed episode of care. Average Medicare revenue per completed episode reflects the suspension of sequestration for the period May 1, 2020 through March 31, 2022 and the reinstatement of sequestration at 1% effective April 1, 2022 and at 2% effective July 1, 2022.
(5) Medicare visits per completed episode are the home health Medicare visits on completed episodes divided by the home health Medicare episodes completed during the period.
(6) Prior year has been recast to conform to the current year presentation.

Segment Information - Hospice

  For the Three-Month Periods
Ended December 31,
    2023       2022  
Financial Information (in millions):      
Medicare $ 194.2     $ 186.3  
Non-Medicare   11.8       11.3  
Net service revenue   206.0       197.6  
Cost of service, inclusive of depreciation   107.8       103.3  
Gross margin   98.2       94.3  
General and administrative expenses   48.9       51.3  
Depreciation and amortization   0.9       0.6  
Operating income $ 48.4     $ 42.4  
Same Store Growth(1):      
Medicare revenue   4 %     (4 %)
Hospice admissions   (3 %)     (8 %)
Average daily census   %     (2 %)
Key Statistical Data - Total(2):      
Hospice admissions   12,226       12,629  
Average daily census   12,859       12,878  
Revenue per day, net $ 174.10     $ 166.82  
Cost of service per day $ 91.18     $ 87.21  
Average discharge length of stay   97       94  


  For the Years Ended
December 31,
    2023       2022  
Financial Information (in millions):      
Medicare $ 754.0     $ 744.1  
Non-Medicare   44.8       43.7  
Net service revenue   798.8       787.8  
Cost of service, inclusive of depreciation   412.2       426.5  
Gross margin   386.6       361.3  
General and administrative expenses   193.1       203.3  
Depreciation and amortization   3.0       2.3  
Operating income $ 190.5     $ 155.7  
Same Store Growth(1):      
Medicare revenue   1 %     (1 %)
Hospice admissions   (5 %)     (1 %)
Average daily census   (1 %)     (1 %)
Key Statistical Data - Total(2):      
Hospice admissions   49,587       52,656  
Average daily census   12,863       13,091  
Revenue per day, net $ 170.14     $ 164.88  
Cost of service per day $ 87.80     $ 89.26  
Average discharge length of stay   93       91  

(1) Same store information represents the percent change in our Medicare revenue, Hospice admissions or average daily census for the period as a percent of the Medicare revenue, Hospice admissions or average daily census of the prior period. Same store is defined as care centers that we have operated for at least the last twelve months and startups that are an expansion of a same store care center.
(2) Total includes acquisitions and de novos.

Segment Information - Personal Care(1)

  For the Three-Month Periods
Ended December 31,
    2023     2022
Financial Information (in millions):      
Medicare $   $
Non-Medicare       15.9
Net service revenue       15.9
Cost of service, inclusive of depreciation       12.3
Gross margin       3.6
General and administrative expenses       2.3
Depreciation and amortization      
Operating income $   $ 1.3
Key Statistical Data - Total:      
Billable hours       453,644
Clients served       7,720
Shifts       193,220
Revenue per hour $   $ 35.07
Revenue per shift $   $ 82.34
Hours per shift       2.3


  For the Years Ended
December 31,
    2023     2022
Financial Information (in millions):      
Medicare $   $
Non-Medicare   15.0     61.4
Net service revenue   15.0     61.4
Cost of service, inclusive of depreciation   11.1     46.7
Gross margin   3.9     14.7
General and administrative expenses   2.3     9.2
Depreciation and amortization       0.1
Operating income $ 1.6   $ 5.4
Key Statistical Data - Total:      
Billable hours   440,464     1,851,563
Clients served   7,892     10,448
Shifts   191,379     791,596
Revenue per hour $ 33.97   $ 33.15
Revenue per shift $ 78.19   $ 77.55
Hours per shift   2.3     2.3

(1)    We completed the sale of our personal care business on March 31, 2023.

Segment Information - High Acuity Care

  For the Three-Month Periods
Ended December 31,
    2023       2022  
Financial Information (in millions)(1):      
Medicare $     $  
Non-Medicare   5.9       3.6  
Net service revenue   5.9       3.6  
Cost of service, inclusive of depreciation   5.6       4.3  
Gross margin   0.3       (0.7 )
General and administrative expenses   5.4       5.0  
Depreciation and amortization   0.8       0.9  
Operating loss $ (5.9 )   $ (6.6 )
Key Statistical Data - Total:      
Full risk admissions   105       108  
Limited risk admissions   600       374  
Total admissions   705       482  
       
Full risk revenue per episode $ 10,919     $ 12,282  
Limited risk revenue per episode $ 6,901     $ 5,545  
       
Number of admitting joint ventures   10       8  


  For the Years Ended December 31,
    2023       2022  
Financial Information (in millions)(1):      
Medicare $     $  
Non-Medicare   19.0       12.3  
Net service revenue   19.0       12.3  
Cost of service, inclusive of depreciation   21.1       13.3  
Gross margin   (2.1 )     (1.0 )
General and administrative expenses   20.4       19.7  
Depreciation and amortization   3.1       3.3  
Investment impairment         3.0  
Operating loss $ (25.6 )   $ (27.0 )
Key Statistical Data - Total:      
Full risk admissions   648       448  
Limited risk admissions   1,804       1,142  
Total admissions   2,452       1,590  
       
Full risk revenue per episode $ 10,565     $ 11,273  
Limited risk revenue per episode $ 6,187     $ 5,553  
       
Number of admitting joint ventures   10       8  

(1)    Prior year has been recast to conform to the current year presentation.

Segment Information - Corporate

  For the Three-Month Periods
Ended December 31,
    2023     2022
Financial Information (in millions)(1):      
General and administrative expenses $ 64.1   $ 44.7
Depreciation and amortization   0.6     3.0
Total operating expenses $ 64.7   $ 47.7


  For the Years Ended
December 31,
    2023     2022
Financial Information (in millions)(1):      
General and administrative expenses $ 237.5   $ 170.8
Depreciation and amortization   5.6     15.2
Total operating expenses $ 243.1   $ 186.0

(1)    Prior year has been recast to conform to the current year presentation.

  

AMEDISYS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO GAAP MEASURES
(Amounts in thousands)
(Unaudited)

Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA") Reconciliation:

  For the Three-Month Periods
Ended December 31, 		  For the Years Ended
December 31,
    2023     2022     2023       2022  
Net income (loss) attributable to Amedisys, Inc. $ 19,322   $ 31,717   $ (9,747 )   $ 118,609  
Add:              
Income tax expense   10,178     9,790     50,559       42,545  
Interest expense, net   7,416     5,711     28,004       22,050  
Depreciation and amortization   5,891     5,230     23,847       24,935  
Certain items(1)   13,846     7,441     154,344       58,361  
Interest component of certain items(1)                 (4,445 )
Adjusted EBITDA(2)(6) $ 56,653   $ 59,889   $ 247,007     $ 262,055  


Adjusted Net Service Revenue Reconciliation:

  For the Three-Month Periods
Ended December 31, 		  For the Years Ended
December 31,
    2023     2022     2023     2022
Net service revenue $ 570,788   $ 562,064   $ 2,236,382   $ 2,223,199
Add:              
Certain items(1)               9,305
Adjusted net service revenue(3)(6) $ 570,788   $ 562,064   $ 2,236,382   $ 2,232,504


Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Amedisys, Inc Reconciliation:

  For the Three-Month Periods
Ended December 31, 		  For the Years Ended
December 31,
    2023     2022     2023       2022
Net income (loss) attributable to Amedisys, Inc. $ 19,322   $ 31,717   $ (9,747 )   $ 118,609
Add:              
Certain items(1)   11,500     6,251     150,384       44,838
Adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc.(4)(6) $ 30,822   $ 37,968   $ 140,637     $ 163,447


Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Amedisys, Inc. per Diluted Share Reconciliation:

  For the Three-Month Periods
Ended December 31, 		  For the Years Ended
December 31,
    2023     2022     2023       2022
Net income (loss) attributable to Amedisys, Inc. common stockholders per diluted share $ 0.59   $ 0.97   $ (0.30 )   $ 3.63
Add:              
Certain items(1)   0.35     0.19     4.60       1.37
Adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. common stockholders per diluted share(5)(6) $ 0.94   $ 1.16   $ 4.30     $ 5.01


(1) The following details the certain items for the three-month periods and years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022:

Certain Items:

  For the Three-Month Period
Ended December 31, 2023 		  For the Year Ended
December 31, 2023
  (Income) Expense   (Income) Expense
Certain Items Impacting Cost of Service, Inclusive of Depreciation:      
Clinical optimization and reorganization costs   199       595
Certain Items Impacting General and Administrative Expenses:      
Acquisition and integration costs   180       3,286
CEO transition   661       5,940
Merger-related expenses   11,521       36,672
Clinical optimization and reorganization costs   1,819       6,022
Personal care divestiture         525
Certain Items Impacting Total Other Income (Expense):      
Other (income) expense, net*   (534 )     101,304
Total $ 13,846     $ 154,344
Net of tax $ 11,500     $ 150,384
Diluted EPS $ 0.35     $ 4.60

*Includes $106,000 merger termination fee for the year ended December 31, 2023

  For the Three-Month Period
Ended December 31, 2022 		  For the Year Ended
December 31, 2022
  (Income) Expense   (Income) Expense
Certain Items Impacting Net Service Revenue:      
Contingency accrual $   $ 9,305  
Certain Items Impacting Cost of Service:      
COVID-19 costs   1,510     8,747  
Clinical optimization and reorganization costs   33     1,382  
Fuel supplement   261     3,576  
Integration costs       1,712  
Certain Items Impacting General and Administrative Expenses:      
Acquisition and integration costs   1,443     11,298  
COVID-19 costs   107     503  
CEO transition       3,500  
Severance   993     993  
Legal fees - non-routine       241  
Clinical optimization and reorganization costs   2,247     5,792  
Legal settlement       (1,058 )
Fuel supplement   33     251  
Investment impairment       3,009  
Certain Items Impacting Total Other Income (Expense):      
Interest component of certain items       4,445  
Other expense, net   814     4,665  
Total $ 7,441   $ 58,361  
Net of tax $ 6,251   $ 44,838  
Diluted EPS $ 0.19   $ 1.37  

(2) Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) attributable to Amedisys, Inc. before net interest expense, provision for income taxes and depreciation and amortization, excluding certain items as described in footnote 1.
(3) Adjusted net service revenue is defined as net service revenue excluding certain items as described in footnote 1.
(4) Adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. is defined as net income (loss) attributable to Amedisys, Inc. calculated in accordance with GAAP excluding certain items as described in footnote 1.
(5) Adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. common stockholders per diluted share is defined as diluted income (loss) per share calculated in accordance with GAAP excluding the earnings per share effect of certain items as described in footnote 1.
(6) Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net service revenue, adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. and adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. common stockholders per diluted share should not be considered as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, income before income taxes or other measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. These calculations may not be comparable to a similarly titled measure reported by other companies, since not all companies calculate these non-GAAP financial measures in the same manner.


