NBC 7 San Diego Highlights Risk Free Serv's Mold Mitigation Expertise Amid Rising Concerns
San Diego-based Risk Free Serv receives recognition on NBC 7 for its expert mold mitigation and proactive solutions.SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Risk Free Serv, a trusted leader in water damage restoration and remediation services, is proud to announce its recent feature on NBC 7 San Diego. The segment highlighted the company's expertise in mold mitigation and provided essential tips to combat mold growth amidst the recent increase in rain and flooding incidents.
As San Diego faces rising concerns about mold due to inclement weather conditions, Risk Free Serv was chosen to provide insights into how to protect homes and businesses in the region. NBC 7 San Diego showcased them at work on a mold mitigation project and presenting practical advice to prevent mold infestation.
Mohamad Bailouni, the owner of Risk Free Serv, said: "We’re truly honored to be chosen by NBC 7 San Diego to share our expertise in mold mitigation. Mr. Bailouni continued: “San Diego is not just our place of business, it's our home, and we’re committed to serving and supporting our community in safeguarding their properties against mold damage".
The blog post accompanying the NBC 7 feature further emphasized the company’s commitment to educating the community about mold prevention and remediation. With years of experience and a dedicated team of professionals, Risk Free Serv continues to be the go-to source for water damage restoration and mold mitigation solutions in San Diego and beyond.
About: Founded in San Diego and proudly serving the local community, Risk Free Serv is a reputable provider of water damage restoration and mold remediation. With nearly a decade of expertise, the IICRC-certified company has established itself as the go-to specialist for homeowners and businesses facing water-related challenges.
Visit: www.riskfreeserv.com/
Mohamad Bailouni
Risk Free Serv Restoration Company
+1 (858) 209-7338
info@riskfreeserv.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Facebook
Instagram