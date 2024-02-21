Submit Release
APA Corporation Announces Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2023 Financial and Operational Results

HOUSTON, Feb. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- APA Corporation (Nasdaq: APA) today announced fourth-quarter and full-year 2023 results. Results can be found on the company’s website by visiting www.apacorp.com or investor.apacorp.com.

APA will host a conference call Feb. 22 at 10 a.m. Central time via the webcast link available on the company website to discuss the results. Following the conference call, a replay will be available for one year on the “Investors” page of the company’s website.

About APA

APA Corporation owns consolidated subsidiaries that explore for and produce oil and natural gas in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and that explore for oil and natural gas offshore Suriname. APA posts announcements, operational updates, investor information and press releases on its website, www.apacorp.com.

Investor:  (281) 302-2286 Gary Clark
Media:  (713) 296-7276 Alexandra Franceschi  
