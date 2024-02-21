CoreCard and Banc of California Partner to Create Next Generation Commercial Card

NORCROSS, Ga., Feb. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CoreCard, a leading global provider of innovative prepaid and credit technology solutions for the financial technology and services sector, has announced a strategic partnership with Banc of California, a premier relationship-focused business bank and third-largest based in California. This collaboration aims to empower Banc of California's upcoming generation of commercial card products through the implementation of CoreCard's cutting-edge technology payments platform.



CoreCard’s configurable full stack of front-end cardholder and administrative applications, along with its robust back-end capabilities, make it the perfect match for the always evolving needs of the commercial card market and will allow Banc of California to tailor programs and solutions to meet its clients’ goals regardless of company size.

”We’re excited to partner with Banc of California, and we believe our commercial card solution will allow the bank to set a new standard in the industry,” said Leland Strange, CEO at CoreCard. “Our platform will enable bank commercial card programs to expand markets and find unparalleled value. CoreCard already has significantly more consumer revolving credit cards using its platform than any other modern fintech and hopes to replicate that in the commercial card space.”

To learn more or discuss CoreCard's modern credit and pre-paid solutions with the CoreCard team, please email solutions@corecard.com. To learn more about Banc of California, please visit bancofcal.com.

About CoreCard

CoreCard Corporation (NYSE: CCRD) provides the gold standard card issuing platform built for the future of global transactions in an embedded digital world. Dedicated to continual technological innovation in the ever-evolving payments industry backed by decades of deep expertise in credit card offerings, CoreCard helps customers conceptualize, implement, and manage all aspects of their issuing card programs. Keenly focused on steady, sustainable growth, CoreCard has earned the trust of some of the largest companies and financial institutions in the world, providing truly real-time transactions via their proven, reliable platform operating on private on-premise and leading cloud technology infrastructure.

For further information, visit investors.corecard.com.

Investor Contact:

CoreCardIR@icrinc.com