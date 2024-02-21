Submit Release
Range Announces Fourth Quarter 2023 Results and 2024 Guidance

FORT WORTH, Texas, Feb. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION (NYSE: RRC) today announced its fourth quarter 2023 financial results and plans for 2024.

Full-Year 2023 Highlights –

  • Cash flow from operating activities of $978 million
  • Cash flow from operations, before working capital changes, of $1.1 billion
  • Reduced net debt by $292 million, paid $77 million in dividends, and repurchased $19 million of shares
  • Net production averaged 2,139 Mmcfe per day, approximately 69% natural gas
  • All-in capital spending of $614 million, or $0.79 per mcfe
  • Proved reserves of 18.1 Tcfe with positive performance revisions
  • Increased hedge positions for 2024 and 2025 to approximately 55% and 25% of natural gas production with weighted-average floors of $3.70 and $4.11 per MMBtu, respectively
  • Net Debt to EBITDAX of 1.3x (Non-GAAP) at year-end 2023

Commenting on the 2023 results and 2024 plans, Dennis Degner, the Company’s CEO said, “Range had a successful year – operating safely and efficiently, while generating free cash flow despite lower natural gas prices. Range’s 2023 free cash flow was allocated towards debt reduction and shareholder returns, while also building operational flexibility into our program. With the strongest balance sheet in company history, consistent operational performance, and a low capital reinvestment rate, we are targeting resilient free cash flow in 2024 and beyond. As demand for domestic and international natural gas and NGLs continues to increase in coming years, we believe Range is well-positioned on the low-end of the cost curve with a globally competitive emissions intensity and a high-return, long-life inventory of de-risked wells, measured in decades.”

2024 Capital and Production Guidance

Range’s 2024 all-in capital budget is expected to be $620 to $670 million, which consists of:

  • Approximately $575 million of all-in maintenance capital including land and facilities,
  • $30 - $45 million drilling and completion capital that adds to year-end 2024 well-in-process inventory,
  • Up to $30 million on targeted acreage which increases planned lateral lengths and future inventory, and
  • $15 - $20 million in water infrastructure/other, lowering future water-related costs

Range’s development plan for 2024 will target holding production flat for the year at approximately 2.12 – 2.16 Bcfe per day. For the year, Range plans to run two drilling rigs and one frac crew. As a result of operational efficiencies captured in 2023, this level of activity will result in Range building in-process well inventory during 2024, as was done in 2023. This increased inventory of wells that have been drilled and/or completed, increases operational and capital flexibility for future years. Like last year, there is approximately $30 to $45 million included in the 2024 capital plan for the associated well inventory additions. Separately, up to $30 million is planned for investment in non-maintenance acreage that increases lateral lengths and adds incremental inventory to Range’s year-end total of 28 million high-quality, undrilled lateral feet. Additionally, $15 to $20 million is planned for infrastructure and other investments primarily associated with water infrastructure expansions that will allow for more efficient water logistics, thereby lowering future drilling and completion costs and lease operating expense.  

The table below summarizes 2023 activity and expected 2024 plans regarding the number of wells to sales in each area. To maintain current production levels, Range will turn to sales approximately 650,000 lateral feet in a year. Five wells that were planned for early 2024 were turned to sales in late 2023 because of faster drilling and completion times, though Range remained within the original 2023 capital guidance.

    Planned Wells TIL in 2024
   Wells TIL in 2023
SW PA Super-Rich   9   3
SW PA Wet   27   29
SW PA Dry   11   20
NE PA Dry   2   3
Total Appalachia   49   55


Financial Discussion

Except for generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) reported amounts, specific expense categories exclude non-cash impairments, unrealized mark-to-market adjustment on derivatives, stock compensation and other items shown separately on the attached tables. “Unit costs” as used in this release are composed of direct operating, transportation, gathering, processing and compression, taxes other than income, general and administrative, interest and depletion, depreciation and amortization costs divided by production. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a definition of each of the non-GAAP financial measures and the tables that reconcile each of the non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

Financial Position

During the fourth quarter, Range purchased 315,000 shares at an average price of approximately $29.75 per share. As of year-end, Range had approximately $1.1 billion of availability under the current share repurchase program.  

During 2023, Range reduced net debt by $292 million, representing the Company’s sixth consecutive year of debt reduction. At year-end, Range’s net debt was approximately $1.58 billion, consisting of $1.79 billion of senior notes and $212 million in cash. On a trailing twelve-month basis, Range’s leverage ratio, a non-GAAP metric, defined as Net-Debt-to-EBITDAX was approximately 1.3x.

In fourth quarter 2023, Range realized a total of $8.0 million in contingent derivative settlement gains related to an asset divestiture completed in 2020. Range expects to receive these cash proceeds in the first half of 2024.

Capital Expenditures

Fourth quarter 2023 drilling and completions expenditures were $118.3 million and $16.7 million was invested in acreage and gathering facilities. Total 2023 capital budget expenditures were $614 million, including $568 million on drilling and completion, and a combined $46 million on acreage, gas gathering systems and other investments.  

Fourth Quarter 2023 Results

Revenues for fourth quarter 2023 totaled $941 million, net cash provided from operating activities (including changes in working capital) was $226 million, and net income was $310 million ($1.27 per diluted share).  Fourth quarter earnings results include a $291 million mark-to-market derivative gain due to decreases in commodity prices.

Non-GAAP revenues for fourth quarter 2023 totaled $715 million, and cash flow from operations before changes in working capital, a non-GAAP measure, was $300 million.  Adjusted net income comparable to analysts’ estimates, a non-GAAP measure, was $153 million ($0.63 per diluted share) in fourth quarter 2023.

The following table details Range’s fourth quarter 2023 unit costs per mcfe(a):

Expenses   4Q 2023
(per mcfe) 		  4Q 2022
(per mcfe) 		    Increase (Decrease)
               
Direct operating   $ 0.11   $ 0.11     0%
Transportation, gathering,
processing and compression		     1.39     1.45     (4%)
Taxes other than income     0.02     0.06     (67%)
General and administrative(a)     0.17     0.15     13%
Interest expense(a)     0.14     0.18     (22%)
Total cash unit costs(b)     1.83     1.95     (6%)
Depletion, depreciation and
amortization (DD&A)		     0.45     0.45     -
Total unit costs plus DD&A(b)   $ 2.28   $ 2.39     (5%)

(a)  Excludes stock-based compensation, legal settlements and amortization of deferred financing costs.
(b)  May not add due to rounding.


The following table details Range’s average production and realized pricing for fourth quarter 2023:

  4Q23 Production & Realized Pricing  
    Natural Gas
(Mcf)
   Oil (Bbl)
   NGLs
(Bbl)
   Natural Gas
Equivalent (Mcfe)
       
                 
Net production per day     1,540,399       7,136       104,038     2,207,446
                 
Average NYMEX price   $ 2.88     $ 78.28     $ 22.49    
Differential, including basis hedging     (0.48 )     (10.56 )     2.42    
Realized prices before NYMEX hedges     2.40       67.72       24.91   $ 3.07
Settled NYMEX hedges     0.28       (4.30 )         0.18
Average realized prices after hedges   $ 2.68     $ 63.42     $ 24.91   $ 3.25


Fourth quarter 2023 natural gas, NGLs and oil price realizations (including the impact of cash-settled hedges and derivative settlements) averaged $3.25 per mcfe.

  • The average natural gas price, including the impact of basis hedging, was $2.40 per mcf, or a ($0.48) per mcf differential to NYMEX. Range’s 2024 natural gas differential is expected to be ($0.40) to ($0.45) relative to NYMEX.

  • Crude oil and condensate price realizations, before realized hedges, averaged $67.72 per barrel, or $10.56 below WTI (West Texas Intermediate). Range’s 2024 condensate differential is expected to be ($10.00) to ($13.00) relative to NYMEX.

  • Pre-hedge NGL realizations were $24.91 per barrel, approximately $2.42 above the Mont Belvieu weighted equivalent. Range’s 2024 NGL differential is expected to be ($1.00) to +$1.00 relative to a Mont Belvieu equivalent barrel.

2023 Proved Reserves

Summary of Changes in Proved Reserves

(in Bcfe)
Balance at December 31, 2022 18,078  
   
Extensions, discoveries and additions 207  
Performance revisions 611  
Price revisions (2 )
Production (781 )
   
Balance at December 31, 2023 18,113  


As shown in the table below, the present value (PV10) of reserves under SEC methodology was $7.9 billion. For comparison, the PV10 using December 31, 2023 strip prices equates to $11.7 billion using the same proven reserve volumes.

  2023 SEC
Pricing(a) 		Strip Price Average(b)
     
Natural Gas Price ($/MMBtu) $2.62 $3.57
WTI Oil Price ($/Bbl) $78.10 $63.49
NGL Price ($/Bbl) $24.91 $24.64
     
Proved Reserves PV10 ($ billions) $7.9 $11.7

a) SEC benchmark prices adjusted for energy content, quality and basis differentials were $2.20 per mcf and $68.32 per barrel of crude oil.
b) NYMEX 10-year strip prices adjusted for energy content, quality and basis differentials realized an average gas price differential of ($0.44) and an average realized oil differential of ($10.67) per barrel, which equate to $3.17 per mcf and $52.82 per barrel over the life of the reserves.


Year-end 2023 reserves included 6.6 Tcfe of proved undeveloped reserves from approximately 3.1 million lateral feet scheduled to be developed within the next five years with an expected development cost of $0.40 per mcfe. Future development costs included in the year-end 2023 reserve report utilized estimates consistent with 2024 expected drilling and completion costs. Beyond the five-year reserve calculation window, Range has approximately 25 million undrilled lateral feet of high-quality Marcellus and millions of undrilled lateral feet in the Utica and Upper Devonian horizons. Range also has a network of more than 250 existing well pads that provide the opportunity to develop future wells while utilizing existing roads, pads and infrastructure.

Guidance - 2024

Capital & Production Guidance

Range is targeting a maintenance program in 2024, holding production approximately flat at 2.12 – 2.16 Bcfe per day, with over 30% attributed to liquids production. Range’s 2024 all-in capital budget is expected to be $620 to $670 million, which consists of:

  • $575 million of all-in maintenance capital including land and facilities,
  • $30 - $45 million drilling and completion capital that adds to year-end 2024 well-in-process inventory,
  • Up to $30 million on targeted acreage which increases lateral lengths and future inventory, and
  • $15 - $20 million in water infrastructure/other, lowering future water-related costs

Full Year 2024 Expense Guidance  

Direct operating expense: $0.13 - $0.14 per mcfe
Transportation, gathering, processing and compression expense: $1.45 - $1.55 per mcfe
Other tax expense: $0.04 - $0.05 per mcfe
Exploration expense: $22 - $28 million
G&A expense: $0.17 - $0.19 per mcfe
Net interest expense: $0.14 - $0.16 per mcfe
DD&A expense: $0.45 - $0.46 per mcfe
Net brokered gas marketing expense: $8 - $12 million


Full Year 2024 Price Guidance

Based on recent market indications, Range expects to average the following price differentials for its production in 2024.

Natural Gas:(1) NYMEX minus $0.40 to $0.45
Natural Gas Liquids (including ethane):(2) Mont Belvieu minus $1.00 to plus $1.00 per barrel
Oil/Condensate: WTI minus $10.00 to $13.00

(1) Including basis hedging
(2) Weighting based on 53% ethane, 27% propane, 8% normal butane, 4% iso-butane and 8% natural gasoline.


Hedging Status

Range hedges portions of its expected future production volumes to increase the predictability of cash flow and to help improve and maintain a strong, flexible financial position. Please see the detailed hedging schedule posted on the Range website under Investor Relations - Financial Information.

Range has also hedged basis across the Company’s numerous natural gas sales points to limit volatility between benchmark and regional prices. The combined fair value of natural gas basis hedges as of December 31, 2023, was a net gain of $18.3 million.

Conference Call Information

A conference call to review the financial results is scheduled on Thursday, February 22 at 8:00 AM Central Time (9:00 AM Eastern Time).

Please click here to pre-register for the conference call and obtain a dial-in number with passcode.

A simultaneous webcast of the call may be accessed at www.rangeresources.com. The webcast will be archived for replay on the Company's website until March 22nd.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted net income comparable to analysts’ estimates as set forth in this release represents income or loss from operations before income taxes adjusted for certain non-cash items (detailed in the accompanying table) less income taxes. We believe adjusted net income comparable to analysts’ estimates is calculated on the same basis as analysts’ estimates and that many investors use this published research in making investment decisions and evaluating operational trends of the Company and its performance relative to other oil and gas producing companies. Diluted earnings per share (adjusted) as set forth in this release represents adjusted net income comparable to analysts’ estimates on a diluted per share basis. A table is included which reconciles income or loss from operations to adjusted net income comparable to analysts’ estimates and diluted earnings per share (adjusted). On its website, the Company provides additional comparative information on prior periods along with non-GAAP revenue disclosures.

Cash flow from operations before changes in working capital (sometimes referred to as “adjusted cash flow”) as defined in this release represents net cash provided by operations before changes in working capital and exploration expense adjusted for certain non-cash compensation items. Cash flow from operations before changes in working capital is widely accepted by the investment community as a financial indicator of an oil and gas company’s ability to generate cash to internally fund exploration and development activities and to service debt. Cash flow from operations before changes in working capital is also useful because it is widely used by professional research analysts in valuing, comparing, rating and providing investment recommendations of companies in the oil and gas exploration and production industry. In turn, many investors use this published research in making investment decisions. Cash flow from operations before changes in working capital is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to cash flows from operations, investing, or financing activities as an indicator of cash flows, or as a measure of liquidity. A table is included which reconciles net cash provided by operations to cash flow from operations before changes in working capital as used in this release. On its website, the Company provides additional comparative information on prior periods for cash flow, cash margins and non-GAAP earnings as used in this release.

The cash prices realized for oil and natural gas production, including the amounts realized on cash-settled derivatives and net of transportation, gathering, processing and compression expense, is a critical component in the Company’s performance tracked by investors and professional research analysts in valuing, comparing, rating and providing investment recommendations and forecasts of companies in the oil and gas exploration and production industry. In turn, many investors use this published research in making investment decisions. Due to the GAAP disclosures of various derivative transactions and third-party transportation, gathering, processing and compression expense, such information is now reported in various lines of the income statement. The Company believes that it is important to furnish a table reflecting the details of the various components of each income statement line to better inform the reader of the details of each amount and provide a summary of the realized cash-settled amounts and third-party transportation, gathering, processing and compression expense, which were historically reported as natural gas, NGLs and oil sales. This information is intended to bridge the gap between various readers’ understanding and fully disclose the information needed.

The Company discloses in this release the detailed components of many of the single line items shown in the GAAP financial statements included in the Company’s Annual or Quarterly Reports on Form 10-K or 10-Q. The Company believes that it is important to furnish this detail of the various components comprising each line of the Statements of Operations to better inform the reader of the details of each amount, the changes between periods and the effect on its financial results.
  
We believe that the presentation of PV10 value of our proved reserves is a relevant and useful metric for our investors as supplemental disclosure to the standardized measure, or after-tax amount, because it presents the discounted future net cash flows attributable to our proved reserves before taking into account future corporate income taxes and our current tax structure. While the standardized measure is dependent on the unique tax situation of each company, PV10 is based on prices and discount factors that are consistent for all companies. Because of this, PV10 can be used within the industry and by credit and security analysts to evaluate estimated net cash flows from proved reserves on a more comparable basis.

RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION (NYSE: RRC) is a leading U.S. independent natural gas and NGL producer with operations focused in the Appalachian Basin. The Company is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.  More information about Range can be found at www.rangeresources.com.

Included within this release are certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that are not limited to historical facts, but reflect Range’s current beliefs, expectations or intentions regarding future events.  Words such as “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “project,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “outlook”, “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “pursue,” “target,” “continue,” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements.

All statements, except for statements of historical fact, made within regarding activities, events or developments the Company expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future, such as those regarding future well costs, expected asset sales, well productivity, future liquidity and financial resilience, anticipated exports and related financial impact, NGL market supply and demand, future commodity fundamentals and pricing, future capital efficiencies, future shareholder value, emerging plays, capital spending, anticipated drilling and completion activity, acreage prospectivity, expected pipeline utilization and future guidance information, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements are based on assumptions and estimates that management believes are reasonable based on currently available information; however, management's assumptions and Range's future performance are subject to a wide range of business risks and uncertainties and there is no assurance that these goals and projections can or will be met. Any number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Further information on risks and uncertainties is available in Range's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K. Unless required by law, Range undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events after the date they are made.

The SEC permits oil and gas companies, in filings made with the SEC, to disclose proved reserves, which are estimates that geological and engineering data demonstrate with reasonable certainty to be recoverable in future years from known reservoirs under existing economic and operating conditions as well as the option to disclose probable and possible reserves. Range has elected not to disclose its probable and possible reserves in its filings with the SEC. Range uses certain broader terms such as "resource potential,” “unrisked resource potential,” "unproved resource potential" or "upside" or other descriptions of volumes of resources potentially recoverable through additional drilling or recovery techniques that may include probable and possible reserves as defined by the SEC's guidelines. Range has not attempted to distinguish probable and possible reserves from these broader classifications. The SEC’s rules prohibit us from including in filings with the SEC these broader classifications of reserves. These estimates are by their nature more speculative than estimates of proved, probable and possible reserves and accordingly are subject to substantially greater risk of actually being realized. Unproved resource potential refers to Range's internal estimates of hydrocarbon quantities that may be potentially discovered through exploratory drilling or recovered with additional drilling or recovery techniques and have not been reviewed by independent engineers. Unproved resource potential does not constitute reserves within the meaning of the Society of Petroleum Engineer's Petroleum Resource Management System and does not include proved reserves. Area wide unproven resource potential has not been fully risked by Range's management. “EUR”, or estimated ultimate recovery, refers to our management’s estimates of hydrocarbon quantities that may be recovered from a well completed as a producer in the area. These quantities may not necessarily constitute or represent reserves within the meaning of the Society of Petroleum Engineer’s Petroleum Resource Management System or the SEC’s oil and natural gas disclosure rules. Actual quantities that may be recovered from Range's interests could differ substantially. Factors affecting ultimate recovery include the scope of Range's drilling program, which will be directly affected by the availability of capital, drilling and production costs, commodity prices, availability of drilling services and equipment, drilling results, lease expirations, transportation constraints, regulatory approvals, field spacing rules, recoveries of gas in place, length of horizontal laterals, actual drilling results, including geological and mechanical factors affecting recovery rates and other factors. Estimates of resource potential may change significantly as development of our resource plays provides additional data.

In addition, our production forecasts and expectations for future periods are dependent upon many assumptions, including estimates of production decline rates from existing wells and the undertaking and outcome of future drilling activity, which may be affected by significant commodity price or drilling cost changes. Investors are urged to consider closely the disclosure in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, available from our website at www.rangeresources.com or by written request to 100 Throckmorton Street, Suite 1200, Fort Worth, Texas 76102. You can also obtain this Form 10-K on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or by calling the SEC at 1-800-SEC-0330.

SOURCE: Range Resources Corporation

Range Investor Contact:

Laith Sando, Vice President – Investor Relations
817-869-4267
lsando@rangeresources.com

Range Media Contact:

Mark Windle, Director of Corporate Communications
724-873-3223
mwindle@rangeresources.com

   
RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION  
   
STATEMENTS OF INCOME        
Based on GAAP reported earnings with additional        
details of items included in each line in Form 10-K        
(Unaudited, in thousands, except per share data)        
                                             
  Three Months Ended December 31,   Twelve Months Ended December 31,
    2023       2022       %       2023       2022       %  
                                             
Revenues and other income:                                            
Natural gas, NGLs and oil sales (a) $ 603,279     $ 1,086,697             $ 2,334,661     $ 4,911,092          
Derivative fair value income (loss)   291,059       448,181               821,154       (1,188,506 )        
Brokered natural gas, marketing and other (b)   44,460       93,335               206,552       419,776          
ARO settlement (loss) gain (b)   2                     1       8          
Interest income (b)   1,921       381               5,937       422          
Other (b)   636       1,785               6,113       4,011          
Total revenues and other income   941,357       1,630,379       -42 %     3,374,418       4,146,803       -19 %
                                             
Costs and expenses:                                            
Direct operating   22,200       22,282               94,362       82,827          
Direct operating – stock-based compensation (c)   443       376               1,723       1,459          
Transportation, gathering, processing and compression   283,061       294,228               1,113,941       1,235,441          
Transportation, gathering, processing and compression – settlements                             7,500          
Taxes other than income   4,083       11,178               23,726       35,367          
Brokered natural gas and marketing   44,319       95,960               200,789       424,609          
Brokered natural gas and marketing – stock-based compensation (c)   491       571               2,095       2,439          
Exploration   7,193       6,654               25,280       25,194          
Exploration – stock-based compensation (c)   315       415               1,250       1,578          
Abandonment and impairment of unproved properties   2,051       16,289               46,359       28,608          
General and administrative   34,472       31,290               127,838       124,282          
General and administrative – stock-based compensation (c)   9,389       9,778               35,850       42,023          
General and administrative – lawsuit settlements   114       722               1,052       1,498          
General and administrative – rig release penalty         532                     532          
General and administrative – bad debt expense         (250 )                   (250 )        
Exit costs   28,279       12,088               99,940       70,337          
Deferred compensation plan (d)   (2,953 )     1,963               26,593       61,880          
Interest expense   28,734       35,725               118,620       156,862          
Interest expense – amortization of deferred financing costs (e)   1,352       1,508               5,384       8,283          
Loss (gain) on early extinguishment of debt   1       261               (438 )     69,493          
Depletion, depreciation and amortization   90,968       90,847               350,165       353,420          
(Gain) loss on sale of assets   (101 )     139               (454 )     (409 )        
Total costs and expenses   554,411       632,556       -12 %     2,274,075       2,732,973       -17 %
                                             
Income before income taxes   386,946       997,823       -61 %     1,100,343       1,413,830       -22 %
                                             
Income tax (benefit) expense:                                            
Current   (1,453 )     (6,044 )             1,547       14,688          
Deferred   78,365       189,631               227,654       215,772          
    76,912       183,587               229,201       230,460          
                                             
Net income $ 310,034     $ 814,236       -62 %   $ 871,142     $ 1,183,370       -26 %
                                             
Net Income Per Common Share:                                            
Basic $ 1.29     $ 3.38             $ 3.61     $ 4.79          
Diluted $ 1.27     $ 3.31             $ 3.57     $ 4.69          
                                             
Weighted average common shares outstanding, as reported:                                            
Basic   238,833       234,948       2 %     236,986       240,858       -2 %
Diluted   241,735       240,222       1 %     239,837       246,379       -3 %

(a) See separate natural gas, NGLs and oil sales information table.
(b) Included in Brokered natural gas, marketing and other revenues in the 10-K.
(c) Costs associated with stock compensation and restricted stock amortization, which have been reflected in the categories associated with the direct personnel costs, which are combined with the cash costs in the 10-K.
(d) Reflects the change in market value of the vested Company stock held in the deferred compensation plan.
(e) Included in interest expense in the 10-K.

   
RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION  
   
BALANCE SHEETS              
(In thousands)   December 31,       December 31,  
    2023       2022  
    (Audited)       (Audited)  
Assets              
Current assets $ 528,794     $ 538,662  
Derivative assets   442,971       41,915  
Natural gas and oil properties, successful efforts method   6,117,681       5,890,404  
Other property and equipment   1,696       2,434  
Operating lease right-of-use assets   23,821       84,070  
Other   88,922       68,077  
  $ 7,203,885     $ 6,625,562  
               
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity              
Current liabilities $ 580,469     $ 864,678  
Asset retirement obligations   2,395       4,570  
Derivative liabilities   222       151,417  
               
Bank debt         9,509  
Senior notes   1,774,229       1,832,451  
Total debt   1,774,229       1,841,960  
               
Deferred tax liabilities   561,288       333,571  
Derivative liabilities   107       15,495  
Deferred compensation liabilities   72,976       99,907  
Operating lease liabilities   16,064       20,903  
Asset retirement obligations and other liabilities   119,896       112,981  
Divestiture contract obligation   310,688       304,074  
               
Common stock and retained deficit   4,213,585       3,305,198  
Accumulated other comprehensive gain   647       467  
Common stock held in treasury stock   (448,681 )     (429,659 )
Total stockholders’ equity   3,765,551       2,876,006  
  $ 7,203,885     $ 6,625,562  


       
RECONCILIATION OF TOTAL REVENUES AND OTHER INCOME TO TOTAL REVENUE EXCLUDING CERTAIN ITEMS, a non-GAAP measure      
(Unaudited, in thousands)      
  Three Months Ended December 31,   Twelve Months Ended December 31,
    2023       2022       %       2023       2022       %  
                                               
Total revenues and other income, as reported $ 941,357     $ 1,630,379       -42 %   $ 3,374,418     $ 4,146,803       -19 %
Adjustment for certain special items:                                              
Total change in fair value related to derivatives prior to settlement gain   (226,041 )     (632,813 )             (567,640 )     (1,648 )        
ARO settlement gain   (2 )                   (1 )     (8 )        
Total revenues, as adjusted, non-GAAP $ 715,314     $ 997,566       -28 %   $ 2,806,777     $ 4,145,147       -32 %


   
RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION  
   
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES                              
(Unaudited in thousands)                              
  Three Months Ended December 31,     Twelve Months Ended December 31,  
    2023       2022       2023       2022  
                               
Net income $ 310,034     $ 814,236     $ 871,142     $ 1,183,370  
Adjustments to reconcile net cash provided from operating activities:                              
Deferred income tax expense   78,365       189,631       227,654       215,772  
Depletion, depreciation and amortization   90,968       90,847       350,165       353,420  
Abandonment and impairment of unproved properties   2,051       16,289       46,359       28,608  
Derivative fair value (income) loss   (291,059 )     (448,181 )     (821,154 )     1,188,506  
Cash settlements on derivative financial instruments   65,018       (184,632 )     253,514       (1,190,154 )
Divestiture contract obligation, including accretion   28,215       11,975       99,595       69,766  
Allowance for bad debts         (250 )           (250 )
Amortization of deferred issuance costs and other   1,144       1,438       4,735       7,959  
Deferred and stock-based compensation   7,683       12,562       67,849       107,959  
(Gain) loss on sale of assets   (101 )     139       (454 )     (409 )
Loss (gain) on early extinguishment of debt   1       261       (438 )     69,493  
                               
Changes in working capital:                              
Accounts receivable   (65,334 )     129,358       223,081       (3,286 )
Other current assets   8,235       1,040       (1,285 )     (18,438 )
Accounts payable   7,234       (35,215 )     (77,057 )     17,077  
Accrued liabilities and other   (16,359 )     13,157       (265,814 )     (164,649 )
Net changes in working capital   (66,224 )     108,340       (121,075 )     (169,296 )
Net cash provided from operating activities $ 226,095     $ 612,655     $ 977,892     $ 1,864,744  
                               
                               
RECONCILIATION OF NET CASH PROVIDED FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES, AS REPORTED, TO CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS BEFORE CHANGES IN WORKING CAPITAL, a non-GAAP measure                              
                               
  Three Months Ended December 31,     Twelve Months Ended December 31,  
    2023       2022       2023       2022  
Net cash provided from operating activities, as reported $ 226,095     $ 612,655     $ 977,892     $ 1,864,744  
Net changes in working capital   66,224       (108,340 )     121,075       169,296  
Exploration expense   7,193       6,654       25,280       25,194  
Lawsuit settlements   114       722       1,052       1,498  
Transportation, gathering, processing and compression settlements                     7,500  
Non-cash compensation adjustment and other   272       1,256       655       2,839  
Cash flow from operations before changes in working capital – non-GAAP measure $ 299,898     $ 512,947     $ 1,125,954     $ 2,071,071  
                               
                               
ADJUSTED WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING                              
(Unaudited, in thousands)                              
                               
  Three Months Ended December 31,     Twelve Months Ended December 31,  
    2023       2022       2023       2022  
Basic:                              
Weighted average shares outstanding   241,258       240,625       241,130       246,918  
Stock held by deferred compensation plan   (2,425 )     (5,677 )     (4,144 )     (6,060 )
Adjusted basic   238,833       234,948       236,986       240,858  
                               
Dilutive:                              
Weighted average shares outstanding   241,258       240,625       241,130       246,918  
Dilutive stock options under treasury method   477       (403 )     (1,293 )     (539 )
Adjusted dilutive   241,735       240,222       239,837       246,379  
                               


RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION  
   
RECONCILIATION OF NATURAL GAS, NGLs AND OIL SALES AND DERIVATIVE FAIR VALUE INCOME (LOSS) TO CALCULATED CASH REALIZED NATURAL GAS, NGLs AND OIL PRICES WITH AND WITHOUT THIRD PARTY TRANSPORTATION, GATHERING AND COMPRESSION FEES, a non-GAAP measure          
(Unaudited, in thousands, except per unit data)          
  Three Months Ended December 31,     Twelve Months Ended December 31,  
    2023       2022       %       2023       2022       %  
Natural gas, NGL and oil sales components:                                              
Natural gas sales $ 320,393     $ 770,571             $ 1,234,308     $ 3,364,111          
NGL sales   238,423       269,517               933,791       1,308,574          
Oil sales   44,463       46,609               166,562       238,407          
Total oil and gas sales, as reported $ 603,279     $ 1,086,697       -44 %   $ 2,334,661     $ 4,911,092       -52 %
                                               
Derivative fair value income (loss), as reported: $ 291,059     $ 448,181             $ 821,154     $ (1,188,506 )        
Cash settlements on derivative financial instruments – (gain) loss:                                              
Natural gas   (59,846 )     203,422               (256,693 )     1,119,940          
NGLs         (6,505 )                   12,168          
Crude Oil   2,828       12,215               11,179       82,546          
Contingent consideration - divestiture   (8,000 )     (24,500 )             (8,000 )     (24,500 )        
Total change in fair value related to commodity derivatives prior to settlement, a non-GAAP measure $ 226,041     $ 632,813             $ 567,640     $ 1,648          
                                               
Transportation, gathering, processing and compression components:                                              
Natural gas $ 152,058     $ 163,768             $ 588,970     $ 677,316          
NGLs   130,833       130,460               524,114       565,614          
Oil   170                     857       11          
Total transportation, gathering, processing and compression, as reported $ 283,061     $ 294,228             $ 1,113,941     $ 1,242,941          
                                               
Natural gas, NGL and oil sales, including cash-settled derivatives: (c)                                              
Natural gas sales $ 380,239     $ 567,149             $ 1,491,001     $ 2,244,171          
NGL sales   238,423       276,022               933,791       1,296,406          
Oil sales   41,635       34,394               155,383       155,861          
Total $ 660,297     $ 877,565       -25 %   $ 2,580,175     $ 3,696,438       -30 %
                                               
Production of oil and gas during the periods: (a)                                              
Natural gas (mcf)   141,716,744       139,608,416       2 %     538,084,671       539,442,624       0 %
NGL (bbl)   9,571,519       9,918,111       -3 %     37,939,700       36,392,033       4 %
Oil (bbl)   656,533       616,051       7 %     2,475,306       2,715,681       -9 %
Gas equivalent (mcfe) (b)   203,085,056       202,813,388       0 %     780,574,707       774,088,908       1 %
                                               
Production of oil and gas – average per day: (a)                                              
Natural gas (mcf)   1,540,399       1,517,483       2 %     1,474,205       1,477,925       0 %
NGL (bbl)   104,038       107,806       -3 %     103,944       99,704       4 %
Oil (bbl)   7,136       6,696       7 %     6,782       7,440       -9 %
Gas equivalent (mcfe) (b)   2,207,446       2,204,493       0 %     2,138,561       2,120,792       1 %
                                               
Average prices, excluding derivative settlements and before third party transportation costs:                                              
Natural gas (mcf) $ 2.26     $ 5.52       -59 %   $ 2.29     $ 6.24       -63 %
NGL (bbl) $ 24.91     $ 27.17       -8 %   $ 24.61     $ 35.96       -32 %
Oil (bbl) $ 67.72     $ 75.66       -10 %   $ 67.29     $ 87.79       -23 %
Gas equivalent (mcfe) (b) $ 2.97     $ 5.36       -45 %   $ 2.99     $ 6.34       -53 %
                                               
Average prices, including derivative settlements before third party
transportation costs: (c)		                                              
Natural gas (mcf) $ 2.68     $ 4.06       -34 %   $ 2.77     $ 4.16       -33 %
NGL (bbl) $ 24.91     $ 27.83       -10 %   $ 24.61     $ 35.62       -31 %
Oil (bbl) $ 63.42     $ 55.83       14 %   $ 62.77     $ 57.39       9 %
Gas equivalent (mcfe) (b) $ 3.25     $ 4.33       -25 %   $ 3.31     $ 4.78       -31 %
                                               
Average prices, including derivative settlements and after third party
transportation costs: (d)		                                              
Natural gas (mcf) $ 1.61     $ 2.89       -44 %   $ 1.68     $ 2.90       -42 %
NGL (bbl) $ 11.24     $ 14.68       -23 %   $ 10.80     $ 20.08       -46 %
Oil (bbl) $ 63.16     $ 55.82       13 %   $ 62.43     $ 57.39       9 %
Gas equivalent (mcfe) (b) $ 1.86     $ 2.88       -35 %   $ 1.88     $ 3.17       -41 %
                                               
Transportation, gathering and compression expense per mcfe $ 1.39     $ 1.45       -4 %   $ 1.43     $ 1.61       -11 %

(a) Represents volumes sold regardless of when produced.
(b) Oil and NGLs are converted at the rate of one barrel equals six mcfe based upon the approximate relative energy content of oil to natural gas, which is not necessarily indicative of the relationship of oil and natural gas prices.
(c) Excluding third party transportation, gathering and compression costs.
(d) Net of transportation, gathering, processing and compression costs.

 
RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION
 
RECONCILIATION OF INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES AS REPORTED TO INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES EXCLUDING CERTAIN ITEMS, a non-GAAP measure                                              
(Unaudited, in thousands, except per share data)                                              
                                               
  Three Months Ended December 31,   Twelve Months Ended December 31,
    2023       2022       %       2023       2022       %  
                                               
Income from operations before income taxes, as reported $ 386,946     $ 997,823       -61 %   $ 1,100,343     $ 1,413,830       -22 %
Adjustment for certain special items:                                              
(Gain) loss on sale of assets   (101 )     139               (454 )     (409 )        
Gain on ARO settlements   (2 )                   (1 )     (8 )        
Change in fair value related to derivatives prior to settlement   (226,041 )     (632,813 )             (567,640 )     (1,648 )        
Abandonment and impairment of unproved properties   2,051       16,289               46,359       28,608          
Loss (gain) on early extinguishment of debt   1       261               (438 )     69,493          
Transportation, gathering, processing and compression settlements                             7,500          
Lawsuit settlements   114       722               1,052       1,498          
Exit costs   28,279       12,088               99,940       70,337          
Brokered natural gas and marketing – stock-based compensation   491       571               2,095       2,439          
Direct operating – stock-based compensation   443       376               1,723       1,459          
Exploration expenses – stock-based compensation   315       415               1,250       1,578          
General & administrative – stock-based compensation   9,389       9,778               35,850       42,023          
Deferred compensation plan – non-cash adjustment   (2,953 )     1,963               26,593       61,880          
                                               
Income before income taxes, as adjusted   198,932       407,612       -51 %     746,672       1,698,580       -56 %
                                               
Income tax (benefit) expense, as adjusted                                              
Current   (1,453 )     (6,044 )             1,547       14,688          
Deferred (a)   47,208       101,903               170,189       424,645          
Net income excluding certain items, a non-GAAP measure $ 153,177     $ 311,753       -51 %   $ 574,936     $ 1,259,247       -54 %
                                               
Non-GAAP income per common share                                              
Basic $ 0.64     $ 1.33       -52 %   $ 2.43     $ 5.23       -54 %
Diluted $ 0.63     $ 1.30       -52 %   $ 2.40     $ 5.11       -53 %
                                               
Non-GAAP diluted shares outstanding, if dilutive   241,735       240,222               239,837       246,379          

(a) Taxes are estimated to be approximately 23% for 2023 and deferred taxes were estimated to be 25% for 2022.

   
RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION  
   
RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME, EXCLUDING CERTAIN ITEMS AND ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE, non-GAAP measures                                
(In thousands, except per share data)                                
                                 
  Three Months Ended December 31,     Twelve Months Ended December 31,
    2023       2022         2023       2022  
                                 
Net income, as reported $ 310,034     $ 814,236       $ 871,142     $ 1,183,370  
Adjustment for certain special items:                                
(Gain) loss on sale of assets   (101 )     139         (454 )     (409 )
Gain on ARO settlements   (2 )             (1 )     (8 )
Loss (gain) on early extinguishment of debt   1       261         (438 )     69,493  
Change in fair value related to derivatives prior to settlement   (226,041 )     (632,813 )       (567,640 )     (1,648 )
Transportation, gathering, processing and compression settlements                       7,500  
Abandonment and impairment of unproved properties   2,051       16,289         46,359       28,608  
Lawsuit settlements   114       722         1,052       1,498  
Exit costs   28,279       12,088         99,940       70,337  
Stock-based compensation   10,638       11,140         40,918       47,499  
Deferred compensation plan   (2,953 )     1,963         26,593       61,880  
Tax impact   31,157       87,728         57,465       (208,873 )
                                 
Net income excluding certain items, a non-GAAP measure $ 153,177     $ 311,753       $ 574,936     $ 1,259,247  
                                 
Net income per diluted share, as reported $ 1.27     $ 3.31       $ 3.57     $ 4.69  
Adjustment for certain special items per diluted share:                                
(Gain) loss on sale of assets   (0.00 )     0.00         (0.00 )     (0.00 )
Gain on ARO settlements   (0.00 )             (0.00 )     (0.00 )
Loss (gain) on early extinguishment of debt   0.00       0.00         (0.00 )     0.28  
Change in fair value related to derivatives prior to settlement   (0.94 )     (2.63 )       (2.37 )     (0.01 )
Transportation, gathering, processing and compression settlements                       0.03  
Abandonment and impairment of unproved properties   0.01       0.07         0.19       0.12  
Lawsuit settlements   0.00       0.00         0.00       0.01  
Exit costs   0.12       0.05         0.42       0.29  
Stock-based compensation   0.04       0.05         0.17       0.19  
Deferred compensation plan   (0.01 )     0.01         0.11       0.25  
Adjustment for rounding differences         (0.01 )       0.01        
Tax impact   0.13       0.37         0.24       (0.85 )
Dilutive share impact (rabbi trust and other)   0.01       0.08         0.06       0.11  
                                 
Net income per diluted share, excluding certain items, a non-GAAP measure $ 0.63     $ 1.30       $ 2.40     $ 5.11  
                                 
Adjusted earnings per share, a non-GAAP measure:                                
Basic $ 0.64     $ 1.33       $ 2.43     $ 5.23  
Diluted $ 0.63     $ 1.30       $ 2.40     $ 5.11  
                                 


   
RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION  
   
RECONCILIATION OF CASH MARGIN PER MCFE, a non-GAAP measure                                
(Unaudited, in thousands, except per unit data)                                
  Three Months Ended
December 31,		       Twelve Months Ended
December 31,		  
    2023       2022         2023       2022  
                                 
Revenues                                
Natural gas, NGL and oil sales, as reported $ 603,279     $ 1,086,697       $ 2,334,661     $ 4,911,092  
Derivative fair value income (loss), as reported   291,059       448,181         821,154       (1,188,506 )
Less non-cash fair value gain   (226,041 )     (632,813 )       (567,640 )     (1,648 )
Brokered natural gas and marketing and other, as reported   47,019       95,501         218,603       424,217  
Less ARO settlement   (2 )             (1 )     (8 )
Cash revenues   715,314       997,566         2,806,777       4,145,147  
                                 
Expenses                                
Direct operating, as reported   22,643       22,658         96,085       84,286  
Less direct operating stock-based compensation   (443 )     (376 )       (1,723 )     (1,459 )
Transportation, gathering and compression, as reported   283,061       294,228         1,113,941       1,242,941  
Less transportation, gathering and compression settlements                       (7,500 )
Taxes other than income, as reported   4,083       11,178         23,726       35,367  
Brokered natural gas and marketing, as reported   44,810       96,531         202,884       427,048  
Less brokered natural gas and marketing stock-based compensation   (491 )     (571 )       (2,095 )     (2,439 )
General and administrative, as reported   43,975       42,072         164,740       168,085  
Less G&A stock-based compensation   (9,389 )     (9,778 )       (35,850 )     (42,023 )
Less lawsuit settlements   (114 )     (722 )       (1,052 )     (1,498 )
Interest expense, as reported   30,086       37,233         124,004       165,145  
Less amortization of deferred financing costs   (1,352 )     (1,508 )       (5,384 )     (8,283 )
Cash expenses   416,869       490,945         1,679,276       2,059,670  
                                 
Cash margin, a non-GAAP measure $ 298,445     $ 506,621       $ 1,127,501     $ 2,085,477  
                                 
Mmcfe produced during period   203,085       202,813         780,575       774,089  
                                 
Cash margin per mcfe $ 1.47     $ 2.50       $ 1.44     $ 2.69  
                                 
                                 
RECONCILIATION OF INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES TO CASH MARGIN                                
(Unaudited, in thousands, except per unit data)                                
  Three Months Ended
December 31,		       Twelve Months Ended
December 31,		  
    2023       2022         2023       2022  
                                 
Income before income taxes, as reported $ 386,946     $ 997,823       $ 1,100,343     $ 1,413,830  
Adjustments to reconcile income before income taxes to cash margin:                                
ARO settlements   (2 )             (1 )     (8 )
Derivative fair value (income) loss   (291,059 )     (448,181 )       (821,154 )     1,188,506  
Net cash receipts (payments) on derivative settlements   65,018       (184,632 )       253,514       (1,190,154 )
Transportation, gathering and compression settlements                       7,500  
Exploration expense   7,193       6,654         25,280       25,194  
Lawsuit settlements   114       722         1,052       1,498  
Exit costs   28,279       12,088         99,940       70,337  
Deferred compensation plan   (2,953 )     1,963         26,593       61,880  
Stock-based compensation (direct operating, brokered natural gas and marketing, general and administrative and termination costs)   10,638       11,140         40,918       47,499  
Interest – amortization of deferred financing costs   1,352       1,508         5,384       8,283  
Depletion, depreciation and amortization   90,968       90,847         350,165       353,420  
(Gain) loss on sale of assets   (101 )     139         (454 )     (409 )
Loss (gain) on early extinguishment of debt   1       261         (438 )     69,493  
Abandonment and impairment of unproved properties   2,051       16,289         46,359       28,608  
Cash margin, a non-GAAP measure $ 298,445     $ 506,621       $ 1,127,501     $ 2,085,477  
                                 

