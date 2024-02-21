Submit Release
Vimeo Q4 and Full Year 2023 Shareholder Letter Available on Company's IR Site

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vimeo posted its fourth quarter and full year 2023 shareholder letter on the investor relations section of its website at https://www.vimeo.com/investors.

About Vimeo
Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) is the world's most innovative video experience platform. We enable anyone to create high-quality video experiences to connect better and bring ideas to life. We proudly serve our growing community of more than 300 million users — from creative storytellers to globally distributed teams at the world's largest companies. Learn more at www.vimeo.com.


Vimeo Investor Relations
Ken Goff
ir@vimeo.com

Vimeo Communications
Lisa Chan
press@vimeo.com

