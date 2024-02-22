Brave new world of GenAI: How are marketplaces adapting?

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, FL, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Like every industry, online marketplaces and classified advertising sites are embracing artificial intelligence, the hottest business topic since the pandemic.

How are they doing?

It’s a mixed bag. Some marketplace companies, like Indeed.com and LinkedIn, are developing their own AI services, tools and revenue generators. Others, most notably in automotive, are just getting started.

The AIM Group, the leading business intelligence company working with marketplaces, has published a FREE report on Generative AI and its impact on marketplaces. You can download it today at AIMGroup.com.

The 70-page report, filled with 40 charts and graphics, looks at recruitment, real estate, automotive and general merchandise marketplaces, and where they are in their respective AI journeys. Recruitment has seen the strongest growth, while auto marketplaces are just scratching the surface. GenAI in real estate is about to take off, while adoption in general goods also lags behind. The report explains why, and what’s next.

The report combines detailed, extensive analysis from the AIM Group with valuable, in-depth ideas and suggestions from some of the leading AI vendors working with marketplaces today. It also includes interesting tidbits about AI in other industries and organizations, and a directory of some of the GenAI vendors working with marketplace companies.

Sponsors of the report included Membrace, Seez, Kaisa (formerly Freespee) and iovox.

Note to editors: AIM Group founding principal Peter M. Zollman is available for interviews at peterz@aimgroup.com, 1-407-788-2780. For more about the AIM Group, click here.

The AIM Group provides global business intelligence services for automotive, real estate, recruitment and horizontal marketplaces and classified advertising sites. We work at senior levels with marketplace companies, investors and vendors on strategic and operational opportunities and challenges. We’re a global team of more than 30 experts who understand changes in the marketplace and classified advertising industry in greater depth than anyone else. We publish AIM Group Marketplaces Report and run leading global conferences for marketplace companies. Founded in 1998, the AIM Group is based in Altamonte Springs, Fla. For more information visit AIMGroup.com or call 1-407-788-2780.