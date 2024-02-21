UFC Phenom Marlon “Chito” Vera Dives Into The World of Infused Beverages with MAISON BLOOM

Vera Joins the Leader in Premium MALTernativeTM Beverages and Embraces Drinking Different

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – Marlon "Chito" Vera, renowned UFC fighter and entrepreneur, has taken a leap into the world of infused beverages and functional cannabinoid ready-to-drink beverages, joining MAISON BLOOM as part of his ongoing mission to share his approach to “always-ready-living” living with the world. Vera steps into the role of owner-partner at MAISON BLOOM , creators of the world’s first all-natural Elevated Seltzer made from fully sustainable ingredients, with an eye on encouraging consumers to drink different.

“The only life worth living is one where you are performing at your best,” Vera declared. "I want to change the perception of infused beverages. MAISON BLOOM has brought its incredible beverages to the US, with no shortcuts, the right way—and we plan on being No. 1.”

As the company’s newly minted Head of Wellness, Vera believes in leading by example. Vera’s lifestyle approach champions mindfulness and dedication across a dedicated fitness routine, a focus on clean foods, and the inclusion of hemp infused beverages. With Vera on board, the brand will be rolling out the “Chito Challenge” – a series of bold offerings and engagements that encourage people to live their best lives yet – and empower people to join a revolution in wellness.

As an athlete who lives by the mantra of "always being in fighting shape," Vera is entering a new arena, leveraging his celebrity status to promote MAISON BLOOM and raise awareness for plant-based alternatives. “I know what works best for me,” says Vera, “and if I’m training hard and running 12 miles the next morning and still want to have a great time at events, I’m reaching for a MAISON BLOOM.”

With celebrities like Martha Stewart, Snoop Dogg, Katy Perry, and Blake Lively investing in or launching their own brands in the infused beverage and cannabis spaces, Vera's partnership with MAISON BLOOM adds to the growing list of influencers championing this emerging industry. However, Vera is doing more than just drinking differently. He is adding a call to action that makes it clear he’s on a mission to engage, encourage, and elevate the lives of consumers through “better-for-you” products and digital engagement.

"The world of functional drinks is the future, and that is why we use only the best ingredients to make the best products. We are on our way to ensure that MAISON BLOOM is the absolute best in the craft-infused beverage category,” said Vera. “I really wanted to step into a role as an invested partner with a brand and group of people who remind me of me – scrappy fighters dedicated to the vision of infused beverages and pushing the boundaries of excellence.“

Coinciding with Vera’s upcoming UFC title fight on March 9, 2024, in Miami, FL, the brand will roll out interactive online challenges and experiences ranging from personal challenges to dynamic, better-for-you-focused lifestyle challenges. To capture the resulting real-life impacts, the brand will be documenting and storytelling the positive shifts and progress made along the way through a shared, supportive, and encouraging community. The campaign will be amplified in partnership Honeysuckle Media, a New York-based lifestyle content and influence platform known for their unique voice and groundbreaking firsts on behalf of infused product brands; and further powered by purpose-driven performance tracking solution Habitual Growth .

"Chito is the epitome of an intentional purpose-driven athlete, and as soon as we got to talking, it was clear that he shares the same energy, drive, and vision to sip into a life less ordinary," says serial lifestyle wellness entrepreneur and MAISON BLOOM CEO Nathan Johnson. “He’s got that B.C.E – Big Champion Energy – and we are so excited to bring his drive, energy, and enthusiasm to the world MAISON BLOOM’s infused beverages because it really is high time to drink different, eat cleaner, and live better.”

MAISON BLOOM, a “Pandemic Baby” born from the founders’ dissatisfaction with lackluster functional beverage alternatives, offers premium infused Malternative Elevated Seltzers, including Vera’s favorite: Strawberry Provençal + Lemongrass. Leveraging intoxicating hemp and key novel hemp-based cannabinoids, the brand’s portfolio reflects meticulous crafting and true functional ingredient powerhouses to ensure a uniquely craveable and always sessionable experience. Coinciding with Vera’s preparation for UFC 299’s highly anticipated headline-making rematch against Sean O’Malley, the prize fighter steps into the newly minted role of Head of Health + Wellness at MAISON BLOOM lending his energy and notoriety to supercharging the brand’s national expansion efforts including full-scale Direct-To-Consumer e-commerce and broader distribution across upscale c-stores, epicurean bodegas, and an increasing network of award-winning on-premises hospitality partners.

For more information about MAISON BLOOM and to explore its variety of expressions, visit livemaisonbloom.com and join the BLOOM Crew @lovemaisonbloom .

ABOUT MARLON “CHITO” VERA:

Marlon “Chito” Vera is an Ecuadorian professional mixed martial artist fighting out of Irvine, California, who currently competes in the Bantamweight division of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). Vera rose to international fame and recognition after dominating the inaugural season of The Ultimate Fighter: Latin America. Known for his signature mild-mannered and humble demeanor, Vera’s entrepreneurial endeavors include collaborations with Monster Energy Drink and New Balance.

ABOUT MAISON BLOOM:

MAISON BLOOM stands as the pioneer in the world's first Designer Full Spectrum Hemp-Infused family of beverages. infused beverages. Emerging in 2020 during lockdown, MAISON BLOOM is dedicated to the clean food and beverage movement and stacking up awards year after year thanks to the Company’s commitment to delivering premium infused MalternativeTM Elevated Seltzers that offer a distinctive full spectrum experience. MAISON BLOOM delivers on the promise of the freshness of homemade creations with fewer calories, low and natural sugars, GMO-free, and additive-free that are always ready-to-drink thanks to the use of 100% pure, plant-based ingredients.

