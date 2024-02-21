Burgum to attend NGA Winter Meeting, participate in sessions on workforce, housing, technology

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Doug Burgum will attend the National Governors Association (NGA) Winter Meeting Thursday through Saturday in Washington, D.C. The governor will participate in a White House business session and attend sessions on workforce, housing and artificial intelligence, among other topics.

Burgum also will attend a plenary session with U.S. Supreme Court Justices Sonia Sotomayor and Amy Coney Barrett, who will share their perspectives on “How to Disagree Agreeably,” as part of the chairman’s initiative of the current NGA chairman, Utah Gov. Spencer Cox.

“These gatherings of governors provide a valuable forum to share ideas, best practices and solutions to the common challenges facing our states,” Burgum said. “We’re grateful to NGA for facilitating these robust discussions, and we look forward to the opportunity to promote North Dakota and as we engage with state and national leaders on topics that affect all North Dakotans and Americans, including agriculture and energy, the economy and national security."

While in the nation’s capital, Burgum also will meet with members of the bipartisan Western Governors’ Association and participate remotely in the North Dakota Teacher Retention and Recruitment Task Force meeting being held at 9 a.m. Thursday in the Pioneer Room at the State Capitol, 600 E. Boulevard Ave., Bismarck.

The NGA Winter Meeting is one of two annual convenings of the bipartisan association, which represents governors from all 50 states and five U.S. territories.