Supreme Court Accepting Public Comment On Legal Paraprofessional Pilot Project

Posted: Wednesday, February 21, 2024

The Minnesota Supreme Court has issued an order extending the Legal Paraprofessional Pilot Project until August 31, 2024, and opening a public comment period on the Final Report and Recommendations issued by the pilot’s Standing Committee.

  • Making the Pilot Project a permanent Judicial Branch program.
  • Adding eligibility to provide advice and representation in additional case types.
  • Continuing the requirement for attorney supervision for legal paraprofessionals, and current education and work experience requirements.

The Supreme Court will accept written comments in response to the Standing Committee’s Final Report through April 8, 2024. The Supreme Court will also hold a public hearing on the matter on June 13, 2024. Instructions on how to submit public comments on the report can be found in the Supreme Court’s February 9 order.

