The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals has recently rendered a decision that keeps California's ambitious law, AB 2571, designed to curb firearm marketing to minors, in judicial limbo. This law, a bold stroke by Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom, aimed to shield the youth from the allure of firearms, has been put on hold, sparking a fiery debate on the limits of marketing and the breadth of free speech.
You just read:
California Appeals Court Upholds First Amendment in Gun Marketing Dispute
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.