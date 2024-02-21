Cassandra Moan Joins The Vered Senior Community as Executive Director
USC graduate part of the new wave of young professionals advocating for California’s growing aging populationENCINO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cassandra Moan, an emerging leader in aging services and recent graduate of the University of Southern California Leonard Davis School of Gerontology, is the new executive director of The Vered in Encino. The upscale senior living community, managed by Momentum Senior Living, is set to open in October off Ventura Boulevard, offering assisted living and memory care to San Fernando Valley area residents.
Moan is part of a new wave of young professionals advocating for California’s growing aging population while working to provide unique services and supportive housing, implement new techniques and promote independence.
“Some people go into their field and transition from one job to the next, but there’s no passion behind their work. You have to have heart to be in this industry,” she said. “Many of the young individuals in our field have a story behind why we’re doing this work. We want to do better, and we want to make changes in the world that impact others.”
Watching her parents struggle to find quality memory care for her grandma, who had dementia for nine years, inspired the Huntington Beach native to explore gerontology and healthcare. “It was a challenging experience for our family because she was the first loved one we had to care for in that way,” Moan said. “That experience greatly influenced my college and career choices. It made me want to help cultivate environments where resident well-being and safety take precedence, giving families peace of mind.”
Before joining The Vered in December, she was memory care director for The Variel in Woodland Hills, another new senior living community managed by Momentum Senior Living. She started as an intern executive assistant, working alongside Momentum’s COO Jim Biggs, whom she initially met at USC, where he and Momentum CEO Josh Johnson teach gerontology classes. Moan also volunteered and interned at an advocacy nonprofit focused on enhancing resident care standards in California’s senior care sector through consumer education and industry oversight.
To help prepare for her eventual executive director role at The Vered, Moan worked closely with Biggs for several months before The Variel opened. During that time, she worked hands-on with each department on memory care practices, streamlining operations, prioritizing safety, enhancing hospitality standards and integrating new technology to create resident-centered programs.
“Working there really helped me get to know the San Fernando community well. I understand their needs and wants and the lifestyle they want to have as they move from their private homes,” she said. “I want to make the transition smooth so residents can still have an upscale, active and one-of-a-kind living experience where there’s always something new to enjoy and explore.”
Moan also highlighted the advantage of her youth compared to most executive directors in senior living communities, emphasizing how it offers her a chance to provide fresh perspectives and experiment with new ideas.
“I’m not set in my ways and I’m open to evolving best practices,” she said. “My age also brings a sense of passion and enthusiasm to my work. I’m fully invested in making positive changes and adapting to new challenges.”
While The Vered is under construction, Moan spends her time in the community’s Discovery Center, monitoring the building’s progress, working on hiring and operation policies and procedures, researching new technology, and meeting prospective residents and their families.
“I’m excited about seeing everything come to life – getting to know the first set of residents, creating the culture of the community and collaborating with them on their ideas and wishes,” she said. “Everything can be mapped out perfectly on paper, but seeing it all come together, especially after months of hard work, gives all of us a sense of pride.”
