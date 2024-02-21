SECNAV Del Toro Delivers Remarks at USNS James D. Fairbanks (T-ATS 13) Naming Celebration

Good morning, everyone! It is an honor to be with you all today at the National Museum of the American Indian. Thank you, Associate Director Maria Marable-Bunch, for that kind introduction and for welcoming us to this incredible museum that so beautifully captures the history of indigenous peoples in North America.

Chairman Fairbanks and Governor Walz, I’m honored you were both able to make the trip and join us here in D.C. for this event.

Finally, friends, family, and representatives of the several organizations present—thank you for coming.

Before I go further, I’d like to point out that we are not here by accident.

The names of thousands of indigenous heroes that have served with distinction in our military—and especially our Navy and Marine Corps—echo and inspire us still.

From the very moment of our nation’s founding—and even before—Native Americans have served in our armed services.

Right outside, on the grounds of this museum, is the National Native American Veterans Memorial.

To paraphrase Harvey Pratt, a Vietnam veteran, member of the Cheyenne and Arapaho tribes, and the memorial’s designer, “Native American people have defended this land, this country, from the very beginning. And you’re still here. You’re still defending this land, this country.”

During the Civil War alone, more than 20,000 Native Americans served with Union forces both at sea and on land—General Ely S. Parker, a member of the Seneca Nation, was future President Grant’s military secretary and drafted the Confederate terms of surrender.

Another 15,000 volunteered to fight during World War I—despite the fact they were neither recognized as citizens nor allowed to vote.

Nearly 13% of the entire Native American population of the United States volunteered for the military in World War II—making them the demographic with the highest volunteer rate in the country.

Of the 42,000 Native Americans who served in Vietnam, 90% of them were volunteers—compared to just 75% for the military overall.

And during the conflicts following the September 11th attacks, nearly one-fifth of all Native Americans have chosen to serve our country—to raise their right hand and swear the same oath I first swore on Induction Day at the Naval Academy in 1979.

Today, more than 183,000 Native Americans are veterans of our armed services, and more than 24,000 serve on active duty.

These brave and selfless men and women follow in the footsteps of Sailors and Marines, like Lt. Cmdr. Maria Emiliana Aquino, the first Occupational Therapist in the Navy’s Medical Service Corps, Commander John B. Herrington, the first enrolled member of a tribe to fly in space, or Corporal Ira Hayes, one of the six Marines who raised the flag on Iwo Jima.

Veterans understand that service is not merely a duty.

It is a calling, an opportunity to contribute to something greater than ourselves, to defend the values that define our nation, and to make a lasting impact on the world.

The service of the many thousands of indigenous veterans over the past 250 years have proven, continually, their bravery, dedication, and unyielding commitment to freedom and liberty—the very fabric of our nation.

And some of our ships still bear the names of indigenous Sailors and their tribes.

From destroyers like USS James E. Williams (DDG 95) and the future USS Ernest E. Evans (DDG 141)—named for Medal of Honor recipients—to the Navajo-class of seagoing tugs, the Department of the Navy is committed to honoring the contributions of native individuals and peoples to our fleet, our force, and indeed our nation.

Of course, most veterans cannot claim service in both halves of my Department—the Navy and the Marine Corps.

But Force Master Chief James D. Fairbanks, who grew up on the White Earth Indian Reservation in Northern Minnesota, was one who could.

He first graduated from basic training in 1970 at storied Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego and served as a Marine with Second Battalion Eleventh Marines—achieving the rank of Corporal before being discharged in 1972.

But after a few years as a civilian, he returned to active duty in the Navy and became a Seabee in 1977.

After serving for two more years, he temporarily left the service to work for American Iron and Supply Company back home in Minnesota—but he couldn’t stay away.

The Navy has a way of bringing people back, and Master Chief Fairbanks certainly heard and answered the call—re-enlisting for the final time in 1986.

He rose through the ranks during his long, distinguished career—from Seaman Recruit to Force Master Chief of the Seabees—and received numerous awards, including a Bronze Star for actions in Iraq.

He served from the fall of the Soviet Union and the end of the Cold War, through the 1990s and into the Global War on Terrorism—and his honor and courage were a credit to the community that raised him.

And it is with great honor and conviction that I announce the name of the next of the Navajo-class will bear his name—USNS James D. Fairbanks (T-ATS 13) will carry his legacy of service forward and symbolize his dedication to the Seabees.

This class of Fleet Ocean Tugs—named for indigenous tribes, communities, and distinguished Native American veterans—are critical to the future of our Fleet, enabling a wide range of military operations.

They will include ocean-going salvage, towing, rescue, humanitarian assistance, oil spill response, and wide-area search and surveillance operations utilizing unmanned platforms.

To the Fairbanks family and members of the Ojibwe nation, we are honored to have you here with us today.

I am also pleased to announce that the ship’s co-sponsors will be Ms. Paulette Fairbanks Molin—Master Chief Fairbanks’ sister—and Mrs. Susan Sharpe—the wife of the current Force Master Chief of the Seabees.

Ladies, please join me on stage.

The role of a ship's sponsor is to serve as the connection between a ship, her crew, and her namesake.

I can think of no better representative and liaison for Master Chief Fairbanks than the two of you.

I know you will certainly be a guiding light to the crew of USNS Fairbanks wherever she may sail, and I thank you for your presence during today’s ceremony.

Thank you to everyone joining us today for this special occasion, and for your support for our Fleet, our Marine Corps, the Fairbanks family, and our Nation.

On behalf of a grateful nation, thank you to all who have fought, served, and sacrificed in the long history of defending freedom around the world—and to all the families who served and sacrificed alongside them.

May God bless our Sailors, Marines, civilians, and their families with fair winds and following seas.

And now, I would like to introduce Chairman Michael Fairbanks of the White Earth Nation.