ACASS Continues Global Expansion with Hiring of Industry Veterans Claudio Peer and Stevan Tojagic
ACASS has hired Claudio Peer as Vice President of Aircraft Management and Charter Sales and Stevan Tojagic as Sales Director for UK and Northern Europe.
It’s an exciting time in ACASS’s growth when we are able to attract some of the best and brightest business aviation talent in the world.”MONTREAL, QC, CANADA, February 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mr. Peer will be based in Zürich and will focus on accelerating the growth of ACASS’s worldwide aircraft management fleet and strengthening the company’s burgeoning charter offering.
— Andre Khury, CEO ACASS
A seasoned aviation professional with over 30 years of industry experience, Mr. Peer began his career at Swissair, moving from the hangar floor to the engineering department. He has held numerous senior leadership roles, including most recently, Vice President of Regional Sales for Aircraft Management and Charter Sales at Jet Aviation.
Mr. Tojagic will be based in London and will focus on increasing ACASS’s growing presence in the UK and Northern Europe.
Mr. Tojagic has over twelve years of business aviation experience, most recently working for Bombardier as Regional Sales Manager in their International Services Sales division. Prior to that, he operated his own jet charter business.
“It’s an exciting time in ACASS’s growth when we are able to attract some of the best and brightest business aviation talent in the world,” said CEO Andre Khury. “Both Claudio and Stevan bring a wealth of experience in their respective areas of expertise to the table. They fit in perfectly with our existing team and will be tremendous assets as we continue to expand our global service offerings and our presence and capabilities in the UK and throughout Europe.”
ACASS is a leading provider of highly customized support services for business aviation worldwide. Since 1994, we have been empowering leaders and visionaries to own their journeys with world-class expertise and best-in-class services, including sales & acquisition, flight crew staffing, aircraft management, leasing, and charter. ACASS is headquartered in Montreal with regional presence across the globe.
