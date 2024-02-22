GPS Now Offers Safety Training for Enhanced Workplace Compliance
Barbara Greene
Helping businesses comply with regulations and create safe work environments through safety training from GPS.COLUMBIA, SC, USA, February 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GPS, the leading employment navigator, is proud to announce the addition of safety training to its list of services. This new offering aims to help businesses ensure compliance with safety regulations and create a safer work environment for their employees.
With the rise of workplace accidents and injuries, it has become crucial for companies to prioritize safety training for their employees. GPS understands this need and has partnered with Barbara Greene, a certified instructor for the National Safety Council, to provide comprehensive safety training customized to each facility's unique needs.
Barbara Greene, HSE Compliance & Training Director at GPS, brings years of experience and expertise in the field of workplace safety. With her guidance, businesses can now equip their employees with the necessary knowledge and skills to prevent accidents and handle emergency situations effectively. Here are just a few testimonials of Barbara’s training classes: “Awesome, informative, funny! Anyone can learn this way.” “Very easy to work with for scheduling” “Excellent Knowledge of Material” “Welcomes Feedback” “Flexible with class times and breaks” https://bit.ly/GPSsafety
Safety Video from Barbara
GPS's safety training covers a wide range of topics, including hazard identification, emergency response, and OSHA compliance. The training can be delivered in-person or virtually, making it accessible to businesses of all sizes and locations. GPS also offers ongoing support and resources to ensure that employees retain the knowledge and skills learned during the training.
GPS is committed to helping businesses create a safe and compliant workplace for their employees. With the addition of safety training to its services, GPS continues to be a reliable partner for businesses in navigating the ever-changing landscape of employment regulations. Contact GPS today to learn more about their safety training and how it can benefit your organization.
For more information, please contact Barbara Greene at 803-744-3308 or bgreene@gpsjobs.net
Barbara Greene
GPS
+1 803-744-3308
email us here