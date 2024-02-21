Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,604 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 429,199 in the last 365 days.

Belarus: death of Ihar Lednik proves inhuman dimension of Lukashenka’s oppression, says EU

The tragic death in prison of the Belarusian political prisoner and civil activist Ihar Lednik “proves the inhuman dimension of Lukashenka’s oppression,” Peter Stano, the EU lead spokesperson for external affairs said on X.

The Belarusian NGO ‘Viasna’ reported on 20 February that Ihar Lednik died at the age of 64 in Mahilioŭ colony. He had health problems.

He was sentenced to three years of imprisonment for “slandering Lukashenka” for writing an article in Pazicyja, a magazine of the Belarusian Social Democratic Party.

“There are more than 1,400 political prisoners in  Belarus: ill-treated or deprived of medical care,” Peter Stano said. “The regime is responsible for their lives and health and will be held accountable.”

Find out more

Peter Stano account on X

You just read:

Belarus: death of Ihar Lednik proves inhuman dimension of Lukashenka’s oppression, says EU

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more