Belarus: death of Ihar Lednik proves inhuman dimension of Lukashenka’s oppression, says EU

The tragic death in prison of the Belarusian political prisoner and civil activist Ihar Lednik “proves the inhuman dimension of Lukashenka’s oppression,” Peter Stano, the EU lead spokesperson for external affairs said on X.

The Belarusian NGO ‘Viasna’ reported on 20 February that Ihar Lednik died at the age of 64 in Mahilioŭ colony. He had health problems.

He was sentenced to three years of imprisonment for “slandering Lukashenka” for writing an article in Pazicyja, a magazine of the Belarusian Social Democratic Party.

“There are more than 1,400 political prisoners in Belarus: ill-treated or deprived of medical care,” Peter Stano said. “The regime is responsible for their lives and health and will be held accountable.”

