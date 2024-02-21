Submit Release
International Military Working Dog Handlers Train Together in K-9 Tactical Combat Casualty Care

The K-9 TCCC training enables non-veterinary service members to provide timely and effective treatment for MWD medical emergencies in an operational environment. The handlers practiced treatment for massive hemorrhaging and respiratory distress, ultrasound and casualty evacuation using K-9 mannequins and their MWDs.

“I think it’s important for us to conduct this training to build confidence and make people aware of what handlers and medical professionals are capable of, the assets that we have and how we support the Military Working Dogs’ mission,” said U.S. Army Sgt Andrea Serrano. “It’s important for us to train on that elevated level of care because it is vital to the handlers and medics when it comes to saving the lives of the Military Working Dogs.”

Military Working Dogs are critical assets for military police and special operations units serving in operational environments. The K-9 TCCC training ensures injured working dogs receive the highest level of resuscitative care, even in the absence of military veterinary personnel.

As the only Level II military trauma center on the African continent, Camp Lemonnier’s EMF operates as a force healthcare system providing emergent care, preventative medicine and veterinary services to support Camp Lemonnier and forward-deployed units in the region. CLDJ’s EMF conducts regular trauma training for CLDJ medical and veterinary personnel to maintain crisis response readiness.

Camp Lemonnier is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where they are needed to ensure security and protect U.S. interests. The installation provides world-class support for service members, transient U.S. assets and 38 local tenant commands.

