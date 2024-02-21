Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,609 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 429,203 in the last 365 days.

Veteran Real Estate Professional to Head Tejon Ranch’s First Residential Multi-Family Community, Terra Vista at Tejon

TEJON RANCH, Calif., Feb. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tejon Ranch Co. (TRC: NYSE) announced today the hiring of Chris Wilson as Vice President of Real Estate. Wilson will oversee the construction, lease-up and operations of the Terra Vista at Tejon apartment community. He brings over 23 years of experience in construction management and senior project management including the successful delivery of several quality multifamily projects in California. Wilson also brings strong experience in commercial, medical, and concrete tilt development projects as well.

Terra Vista at Tejon is the Company’s first residential development and will complete the well-rounded progression of the Company to a fully integrated real estate development organization. This development will also begin Tejon Ranch Commerce Center’s (TRCC’s) transition to a mixed-use master-planned community.

“We are committed to the success of Terra Vista at Tejon, and we are confident that Chris Wilson is the right person to lead the effort.” said Hugh McMahon, Executive Vice President of Real Estate, Tejon Ranch Co.

The 228-unit first phase of the Terra Vista at Tejon apartment community, which will ultimately have up to 495 units, consists of studio, one, and two-bedroom apartment homes. The new community will be a convenient housing option for the thousands of employees working within TRCC and the surrounding area. Construction is underway, with the first units becoming available in the first half of 2025 and the remaining units in this first phase coming online soon thereafter.

About Tejon Ranch Company (NYSE: TRC)
Tejon Ranch Company is a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company, whose principal asset is its 270,000-acre land holding located approximately 60 miles north of Los Angeles and 30 miles south of Bakersfield. For more information on the company, please go to www.tejonranch.com. For more information on the Tejon Ranch Commerce Center, please go to www.tejoncommerce.com.

MEDIA CONTACT
Tejon Ranch Co.
Rae Pardini Matson
Media Relations
559.351.9958
Email: media@tejonranch.com 


Primary Logo

You just read:

Veteran Real Estate Professional to Head Tejon Ranch’s First Residential Multi-Family Community, Terra Vista at Tejon

Distribution channels: Companies


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more