MDC reminds anglers that catch-and-keep trout season starts March 1 at trout parks

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- March 1 marks the annual opening of catch-and-keep trout fishing in Missouri at the state’s four trout parks: Bennett Spring State Park near Lebanon, Montauk State Park near Licking, Roaring River State Park near Cassville, and Maramec Spring Park near St. James. The catch-and-keep season at the trout parks runs through Oct. 31. The daily limit is four trout, and the possession limit is eight for all four parks.

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) operates trout hatcheries at all four parks and will stock about 20,000 trout among the four parks for opening day. MDC will continue to stock the trout parks daily during the catch-and-keep season, totaling more than 800,000 trout annually at the four trout parks and about 1.5 million trout annually statewide.

Trout anglers need a daily trout tag to fish in Missouri's trout parks during the catch-and-keep season. The cost of a daily trout tag is $5 for adults and $3 for those 15 years of age and younger. Daily trout tags can only be purchased at each of the four trout parks. MDC encourages trout anglers to have the correct amount of cash for daily tags if possible.

Missouri residents 16 through 64 and nonresidents 16 and older also need a fishing permit in addition to the daily trout tag. A daily fishing permit is $8. MDC encourages trout anglers to buy their fishing permits ahead of time from numerous vendors around the state, online at mdc.mo.gov/buypermits, or through MDC’s free mobile apps, MO Hunting and MO Fishing, available for download through Google Play for Android devices or the App Store for Apple devices.

Thousands of anglers from Missouri and beyond flock to Missouri’s four trout parks each year. While many leave with some trout, they all leave more than $100 million in spending along the way, which supports thousands of jobs and helps local economies. Get more information on Missouri trout parks at mdc.mo.gov/fishing/species/trout/trout-parks

Missouri has a wealth of trout waters outside of the trout parks, including red, white, and blue-ribbon areas that support naturally reproducing trout. For more information, visit MDC online at mdc.mo.gov/fishing/species/trout/trout-areas.

MDC also offers the Missouri Blue Ribbon Trout Slam to honor anglers who catch a trout in at least five of the nine blue-ribbon trout streams. Participants can have their successes listed on the MDC website. Learn more at mdc.mo.gov/troutslam.

To prevent the spread of the invasive alga called didymo or "rock snot," the use of shoes, boots or waders with porous soles of felt, matted or woven fibrous material is prohibited at all trout parks, trout streams, Lake Taneycomo, and buffer areas. Get more information at mdc.mo.gov/fishing/protect-missouri-fishing/dont-spread-didymo.